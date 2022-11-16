Knicks vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The New York Knicks are spending $20,591,699 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $18,099,307 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NBASarah
Analysis: Why’d the Jazz lose to the Knicks? Second-chance points and turnovers https://t.co/e3RVGmMOFP pic.twitter.com/VyeJOzuVgy – 2:18 AM
@SteveBHoop
Jon Stewart on Late Show talking about Kyrie: “They suspended him from playing basketball. If you want to punish this man, send him to the Knicks.” – 2:01 AM