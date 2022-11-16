Kyrie Irving entering final stages for reinstatement

NBA Central: Kyrie Irving is entering the ‘final stages’ for reinstatement, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski pic.twitter.com/qWEmfNgFqV
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving could rejoin #Nets as soon as Sunday against #Grizzlies. #nba nypost.com/2022/11/16/kyr… via @nypostsports – 7:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Woj says the NBPA has worked closely with Kyrie, the Nets, and league office:
“What may have started out as a rigid list of prerequisites evolved into Irving himself taking ownership of the process, which is what the Nets and the league hoped would be the case, sources said.” – 7:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets list Kyrie Irving, TJ Warren, and Alondes Williams as out for tomorrows matchup against the Trail Blazers – 7:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets guard Kyrie Irving could return from suspension as early as Sunday: report nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 7:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving could return to the Nets as early as Sunday vs. Memphis per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
“Irving will miss his eighth consecutive game on Thursday night in Portland, but he is closing in on the end to his suspension after nearly two weeks, sources said.” – 7:26 PM
Kyrie Irving could return to the Nets as early as Sunday vs. Memphis per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Suspended All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is nearing completion on the process needed for a return to play and could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets as soon as Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies: es.pn/3X2vRC1 – 6:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Bomani Jones believes Kyrie Irving will never play in the NBA again nj.com/nets/2022/11/b…
@TMKSESPN – 4:50 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets star Kevin Durant discusses teammates Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, why he backed off trade request and his happiness. @andscape bit.ly/3hLJLbo – 11:05 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Celtics‘ Jaylen Brown upset Kyrie Irving still banned #nets nypost.com/2022/11/16/cel… via @nypostsports – 2:48 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jon Stewart on Late Show talking about Kyrie: “They suspended him from playing basketball. If you want to punish this man, send him to the Knicks.” – 2:01 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
You’ve got…
➖A suspended Kyrie making $37 million.
➖A backup center in Simmons making $35 million.
➖A shell of Joe Harris making $18 million.
That’s $90 million (50%) of Brooklyn’s payroll either unavailable or completely underperforming – 12:36 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sac hung 153 on Brooklyn. Fewest they scored in a quarter was 36. Kyrie didn’t even play and the defense was that bad. – 12:26 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Here’s the Nets’ problem. Kyrie doesn’t save them. They were losing when he was playing. But at least he gives them firepower to limit chances of being embarrassed on national TV. Guess they have to decide if that’s worth bringing him back. – 11:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tough stretch. Ben Simmons looks good but it’s still difficult for the Nets to generate offense with KD on the bench and Kyrie Irving serving his suspension. Simmons is making a concerted effort to get to the rack, but it’s not all the way there yet. Nets searching for offense. – 10:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says there is no update on the Kyrie situation. He says Sean Marks is in “constant communication with the league and Joe Tsai.”
“[Marks] tells me when he has an update, he’ll let me know.” – 8:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said he has no update on Kyrie Irving’s status or timeline for a return. #Nets #NBA – 8:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
On if Ben Simmons feels more pressure w/ Kyrie out: “I always have pressure on me. Everything I do. It’s just like when does it max out, you know? There’s got to be some point where it’s just like, fu-k. It is what it is at this point. I realize that.” #Nets – 8:22 PM
Irving will miss his eighth consecutive game on Thursday night in Portland, but he is closing in on the end to his suspension after nearly two weeks, sources said. “Kyrie is continuing his journey of dialogue and education,” NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio told ESPN on Wednesday night. “He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects Antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding. He plans to continue this journey well into the future to ensure that his words and actions align with his pursuit of truth and knowledge.” -via ESPN / November 16, 2022
Tremaglio and the union have worked closely with Irving, the Nets and NBA in helping him to author his own remedies to end the suspension, sources said. What may have started out as a rigid list of prerequisites evolved into Irving himself taking ownership of the process, which is what the Nets and league hoped would be the case, sources said. -via ESPN / November 16, 2022
