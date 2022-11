Lamar Odom: 'If Lakers trade LeBron James they'll be right back into contention'

The last time the Dolphins were 7-3 was 2001.– 24 starting QBs ago– 8 head coaches ago– 7 stadium names ago– Heat had zero titles– LeBron was in HS– iPod came out– iPhone was 6 years away– Tua was 3– Mike McDaniel was a Yale freshman– Tom Brady was a first-year starter – 3:38 PM

“If you give (LeBron) a chance, he will take you to the Finals”Channing Frye isn’t giving up on the Lakers yet@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson @Channing Frye | @NBA pic.twitter.com/fVQsv5TVFi

By FAR the game of the YEAR that was!! WOW WOW WOW – 4:50 PM

LeBron James will miss his second straight game with a left groin strain, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis is probable to play tonight vs. Brooklyn. – 7:50 PM

Darvin Ham said there’s some precautionary thinking involved with LeBron being out tonight, but if all goes well this week, it’s possible he could return next game (Friday vs. Detroit). Lakers could also get Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant back if their evaluations go well. – 7:59 PM

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said team plans to have off on Monday. He projects that LeBron James will initially spend four-day stretch resting to heal his injury before ramping up on what Ham described as an “incline.” – 8:03 PM

Give the NBA schedule makers credit. After getting burned by putting Nets-Lakers on Christmas last year, they buried this no LeBron, no Kyrie, no Simmons game on a Sunday night during NFL season. – 9:06 PM

Greetings from the Crypt again (trying to embrace the new name as best I can). Nets-Lakers tips shortly. Nets looking to make it five wins in six games. No LeBron, no Ben Simmons. Anthony Davis and Yuta Watanabe are back. Updates to come. – 9:30 PM

Should be no excuses for Nets tonight. Back to back should not enter the conversation against a 2-10 team without LeBron.Brooklyn did not bring the effort needed tonight. – 11:43 PM

Austin Reaves has really impressed these past two games without LeBron.19 against Sac. 15 tonight. Great passing along with his standard strong defense. He’s becoming a valuable secondary ball-handler, and a Russ trade would give him more of an opportunity in that role. – 11:47 PM

Lakers don’t play again until Friday (vs. Pistons). Nice chance for everyone to rest up and LeBron to get healthy. – 11:51 PM

Nets lose to a Lakers team that was 2-10 coming into the night — playing without LeBron. Now they’ve got a matchup with a Kings team playing much better on Tuesday and the Blazers on Thursday. Nets need to get healthy in a hurry. – 11:56 PM

Perfect way to go into this mini break for the Lakers: Win at home, solid all-around performance from AD, and some much-needed time for LeBron, T. Bryant and Schroder to get closer to returning.AD: 37 pts (15-25 FGs), 18 rebs (10 offensive) – 11:59 PM

Ham said a key part of the plan was to have AD carry the starters, esp. w/LeBron out. He wanted a lot of interior touches. “I told him, ‘Don’t settle.’ He’s been a monster, and he carried us tonight.”They spoke at length after the loss on Friday, and AD said he had Ham’s back. – 12:32 AM

Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a “top three player to ever play the game.” Durant on not facing LeBron since Dec. 2018: “It’s cool we’re still relevant at an old age that people still want to watch us play.” – 12:45 AM

“Knowing that we had to get this win, knowing that a lot of guys – especially with Bron out – a lot of guys lean on me to try to get the job done.”The Lakers won: ocregister.com/2022/11/13/ant…

Darius Garland became the first Cavaliers player since LeBron James on Nov. 3, 2017, to post a performance of 50 points or better. cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d…

Giannis is wondering aloud how LeBron gets to do that fancy footwork inside but he just got called for it. – 10:05 PM

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Clippers at MavericksLA’s defense has been tested in its last four games by the explosive scoring talents of Donovan Mitchell (W), LeBron (W), Durant (L), and Jalen Green (W). Now comes Luka Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer and MVP frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/c2WMT6iXvo

