Luka Doncic out tonight to rest

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić to miss Rockets game ift.tt/CiuQI4o – 3:18 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka Doncic (rest), Maxi Kleber (low back contusion) and JaVale McGee (neck strain) will not play for the @Dallas Mavericks tonight when they host the Houston Rockets. – 2:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić to miss Rockets game houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per @Dallas Mavericks PR Luka, Kleber and McGee are all out tonight vs HOU. Davis Bertans is available for the first time this season. Mavs (inc playoffs) were 10-10 last season when Luka didn’t play – 2:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic among Mavericks players ruled out vs. Rockets dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:55 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Anticipated this may happen and word from the Mavs is that Luka is out (rest) on the second night of a back to back vs Houston tonight. Maxi Kleber (low back contusion) and Javale McGee (neck strain) are also out. – 1:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic among Mavericks players ruled out vs. Rockets dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (rest) will miss his first game of the season tonight on the second night of a back-to-back at home against Houston, Mavericks say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:45 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
As a point of order: Teams playing on the 2nd of BTB don’t have to release an injury report until 1 PM local time, so until then, we won’t know the status of Luka, Kleber and Bertans (whom Kidd said last night was close to a return). Mavs-Rockets 7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 11:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points in the paint leaders:
1. Shai
2. Luka
3. AD
4. Ja
Three of the 4 are guards. pic.twitter.com/oNwD4MoZGU – 11:30 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Luka with the biggest shush flub since Bogdan pic.twitter.com/endApy2OVC – 10:48 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
“it’s a little bit better than what I expected it to be.”
new @ringer: luka and christian wood are already one of the scariest pick-and-roll duos in the nba. on how they work, and what their relationship means for a star who desperately needs a co-pilot: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/16… – 10:07 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 25-point games this season:
15 — Durant
13 — Tatum
11 — Luka
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to know: Luka Doncic is a problem (especially for the Clippers) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/16/thr… – 8:00 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Luka Doncic
American Player of the Night: Terence Davis
Rookie: Shaedon Sharpe
Breakout of the Night: Jericho Sims
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/NgxIR1XlLy – 5:21 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic is leading the NBA in technical fouls since 2020 with 5️⃣3️⃣, overtaking Draymond Green with 52 😬
(via @FlyByKnite) pic.twitter.com/jO8wNTcmID – 4:44 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic hit a tough three-pointer during the last second of the shot clock to ice the game against the Clippers last night.
After the match, Luka reacted to the episode and provided an answer about possibly being rested during the upcoming days 🧐
basketnews.com/news-180937-lu… – 2:20 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka note for the night. He has now scored 20+ pts in 22 straight games going back to last year. The 2nd longest streak of his career. He had a 25 game streak in 2020 that ended in the Bubble – 1:42 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
CLUTCH Luka Doncic shushes the Clippers to sleep 🤫🥶
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/m5artuONwO – 1:12 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– BEAM TEAM
– See above
– Blazers now on top of Western Conference
– Knicks must-win in Utah
– Pelinka in Indiana Wobvestigation
– Luka tortures Clippers. again.
Talking about it all!
📺 https://t.co/0wC7znJ9fh pic.twitter.com/VWAjzt3xh5 – 1:02 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on Reggie Bullocks’ four Q4 3-pointers: “I’m so happy for him. A lot of people put a lot of pressure on Reggie, talking he can’t make a shot. But the things he does on the court for us doesn’t show up on statistics a lot.” – 12:00 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on his🤫 after game-deciding, late-in-shot-clock, chuck-it-up three:
“I wanted a celebration. I don’t know why I did that, honestly. I have no idea. I don’t know. I’m not going to shush our fans, so I don’t know.”
He left Mavs cracking up.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Will Luka Doncic play tomorrow vs. Rockets on second night of Mavs’ back to back after Jason Kidd said he wants to get his star some rest?
Luka, smiling: “We’ll see about that.” – 11:34 PM
Will Luka Doncic play tomorrow vs. Rockets on second night of Mavs’ back to back after Jason Kidd said he wants to get his star some rest?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dorian Finney-Smith said Luka Doncic told him to shoot 10 threes tonight after he saw Ivica Zubac opened as DFS’ primary defender. – 11:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd’s plan for Mavs’ ball-handling depth after Luka Doncic (39:43) and Spencer Dinwiddie (40:59) played heavy minutes tonight:
“Get in shape. Maybe I can help. No, Frank, Campazzo, other guys are going to have to step up.”
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Spencer Dinwiddie and Luka Doncic combined to play 81 minutes vs. Clippers on first night of back-to-back. Jason Kidd hinted one or the other might get a rest night vs. Rockets tomorrow. – 11:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight was the 2nd time in 4 days that a teammate of a 30-point scorer entered the 4th quarter with no 3s made — and made 4 3s in the final quarter vs Clippers.
– Sat.: Durant’s teammate Seth Curry
– Tonight: Doncic’s teammate Reggie Bullock
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka last 3 games against the Clippers:
35 PTS | 11 REB | 5 AST
45 PTS | 15 REB | 8 AST
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Like I said earlier today that It’s personal when Luka plays against the Clippers!!! Once again he gave them that WORK dropping a casual 35-11-5 with the W. Carry the hell on… #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/YVM57UNmGL – 11:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers had a 30-point turnaround tonight in Dallas, but 4th quarter 3s from Finney-Smith, Bullock, Doncic allow Mavericks to survive with a 103-101 win.
Mavericks had 14 extra possessions than Clippers tonight (+5 offensive rebounds, +9 takeaways) and they kinda mattered. – 11:07 PM
Clippers had a 30-point turnaround tonight in Dallas, but 4th quarter 3s from Finney-Smith, Bullock, Doncic allow Mavericks to survive with a 103-101 win.
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka this season:
— 1st in points
— 6th in assists
— 3rd in steals
— 2nd in free throws
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
A 35-11-5 line is no big deal for Luka Doncic. Big deal from the Mavs: Slumpbusting shooting nights for 3-and-D starters Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock (combined 34 points, 11-21 3s). Mavs survive Clippers comeback. – 11:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic, and the Clippers, know that spot on the court all too well. – 10:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
So much for Doncic resting. Played all 12 third-quarter minutes and has played first 90 seconds of the 4th. – 10:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic beefing with Terance Mann… a lot of things change, but this never will. – 10:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic said the other night that his last two technical fouls were undeserved and that he expects them to be rescinded.
This one was absolutely warranted. – 10:22 PM
Doncic said the other night that his last two technical fouls were undeserved and that he expects them to be rescinded.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
George and Doncic still out there to begin 4th.
Doncic picks up a tech. – 10:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is up to 5 technical fouls in 13 games. Might be his most efficient stat in a very efficient season. – 10:21 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is now tied for the league lead with five technical fouls. – 10:21 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka stays on the court to start the fourth quarter. Then gets a tech after no-call in the meat grinder. – 10:21 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Clippers scored 33 points in the third quarter, one more than they had in the first half. They have chopped the Mavericks’ lead to 69-65 after winning the third quarter 33-15. Luka with 30 is saving the Mavericks, again. – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Whole first half was a mess. What more can I tell you…
– Luka Doncic outscored LAC starters 20-13
– Christian Wood had as many FGs off DAL bench (6/7) as entire LAC bench (6/17)
– Dallas with 9 extra possessions (+4 offensive rebounds, +5 takeaways)
– LAC 3/12 in paint 😳 – 9:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Dominant 1st half for Mavs as they make LAC look exactly like a team that is last in scoring & playing on 2nd of BTB leading 54-32. Doncic 20-6-4-2 stls, Wood 14, DFS 12 (4-7 3pt). Hold LAC to 34.4% FG and Paul George to 6 pts, & force 5 TO from George. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic 🤝 Teenage me
Making this sassy face when we didn’t get our way pic.twitter.com/4T5RcTBDvd – 9:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers managed to outscore Luka Doncic in the first quarter but that’s about it. Season-low opening quarter output for Clippers.
Dallas up 30-15 and Tyronn Lue’s rotations are already thrown through a loop. – 9:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are squashing the Clippers after a quarter, 30-15. Luka with 12 points and six rebounds. Clippers 5-of-19 from the field, 1-of-8 from three. And the Mavericks are rebounding great so far. – 9:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Did Luka Doncic just break Paul George’s ankles as a defender?
Did Josh Green just do what can only be described as a belly-flop under the rim?
Honestly feeling very disoriented. – 9:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
LAC starters: George, Morris, Zubac, Kennard, Jackson
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Mavs
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
DAL
Reggie Bullock
Dorian Finney-Smith
Dwight Powell
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 8:03 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Clippers at Mavericks
LA’s defense has been tested in its last four games by the explosive scoring talents of Donovan Mitchell (W), LeBron (W), Durant (L), and Jalen Green (W). Now comes Luka Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer and MVP frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/c2WMT6iXvo – 5:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No Wolves injury report out yet for Wednesday’s matchup against Orlando, but perhaps a sign that Naz Reid is close to returning from an illness that has kept him out the last 3 games: Luka Garza was just transferred back to the Wolves G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. – 4:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
One month into the NBA season, a look at how Luka Doncic’s MVP start compares to Giannis, Embiid, Jokic and Durant:
(Spoiler: v well) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In case anyone’s forgotten, of the 18 times (regular season and playoff) that Luka Doncic has scored 40+ points, 8 happened against the Clippers.
His career-best 51 points came against the Clippers on Feb. 10 of last season. He also has games of 46, 45 and 44 vs. Clips. – 3:11 PM
