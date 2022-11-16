Nets frustrated with Ben Simmons

According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the frustration surrounding Simmons had been building in recent weeks within the organization. The coaching staff and players have been concerned about his availability and level of play, with some questioning his passion for the game, those sources said. But even when he did play, Simmons’ struggles in his first nine games this season were part of the Nets frustration as well.
Source: Shams Charania, Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Two different KD interviews and a Ben Simmons interview all in one day. When does the Royce O’Neale piece drop? – 12:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets have ‘building’ frustration surrounding Ben Simmons’ availability and level of play, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:14 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets star Kevin Durant discusses teammates Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, why he backed off trade request and his happiness. @andscape bit.ly/3hLJLbo – 11:05 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Shams on Ben Simmons:
“According to sources, frustration surrounding Simmons had been building in recent weeks within the organization. The coaching staff and players have been concerned about his availability and level of play, with some questioning his passion for the game.” – 9:49 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This season, Ben Simmons has more fouls (37) than made FGs and made FTs combined (33) – 9:37 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets give up 153 points in ugly loss blowout loss to #Kings. Ben Simmons: “That’s not acceptable from us. All of us: Players, coaches, that’s unacceptable.” #nba nypost.com/2022/11/16/net… via @nypostsports – 2:17 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on what happened to his #Nets vs the #Kings: “Sh1t, we got smacked. They were better offensively and defensively. They played as a team four quarters.” – 12:58 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons first 10-point game in over 500 days:
11 PTS
5-7 FG
The Nets lost by 32.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
If you’re looking for a positive from this game: Ben Simmons has reached double figures for the first time this season.
I’d say this is his most aggressive game as a Net. – 11:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As bad as this game is for the Nets — the only good sign is that this is the best Ben Simmons has looked. He’s been more active going to the rim and looking for a little offense. – 11:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Kings 73, Nets 54
THE GOOD: Ben Simmons looks spry. He finished an alley-oop with 1 hand and attacked in transition.
THE BAD: Everything else. Domantas Sabonis is a bully, and Kevin Huerter can’t miss. Nets D in shambles.
THE UGLY: The Kings went on a 29-4 run in Q2. – 11:08 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Terence Davis hits a transition three and then bumps shoulders with Ben Simmons. The two share words after. pic.twitter.com/a9ytFb2W1y – 10:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tough stretch. Ben Simmons looks good but it’s still difficult for the Nets to generate offense with KD on the bench and Kyrie Irving serving his suspension. Simmons is making a concerted effort to get to the rack, but it’s not all the way there yet. Nets searching for offense. – 10:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
After Terence Davis hit that transition three, he and Ben Simmons bumped shoulders on the way to their benches for the timeout.
Davis followed Simmons and they shared words. Dapped up after. – 10:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is moving with an extra pop in his step. Don’t think we’ve seen him move like this all season. Looks like he’s getting his explosiveness back with every game. Good sign for Simmons and Nets. – 10:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons went to the basket and finished towards the rim!!!!!!
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 – 10:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons checks in for the first time. This morning he said he felt a lot better moving around the floor since camp started.
“Little things like that I look at in film and I’m like, “Ok, there’s a little bit of Ben. He’s coming back.” – 10:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
On if Ben Simmons feels more pressure w/ Kyrie out: “I always have pressure on me. Everything I do. It’s just like when does it max out, you know? There’s got to be some point where it’s just like, fu-k. It is what it is at this point. I realize that.” #Nets – 8:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons labors through ‘roller coaster’ adjustment as #Nets backup nypost.com/2022/11/15/ben… via @nypostsports – 7:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on his joy for the game: “I love the game. Do I like all the bullsh1t around it? No. But I love the game & it comes with it…It is what it is. I love playing basketball & I love to work. Not every day’s gonna be perfect. Everyone has down days; but thats life.” #Nets – 7:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: #JimmyButler #Hawks #Celtics #JaysonTatum #GrizzliesVsPelicans #BenSimmons and more…
👀 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/P7FeUm5Jvk – 4:03 PM
More on this storyline
The Brooklyn Nets held a players-only meeting on Oct. 29 to discuss point guard Ben Simmons’ performance this season, sources with direct knowledge of those meetings, but who are unauthorized to speak about it, tell The Athletic. Here’s what you need to know: The team’s level of exasperation toward Simmons bubbled to the surface when they met after a loss to the Indiana Pacers. -via The Athletic / November 16, 2022
Veteran forward Markieff Morris spoke in front of the team about how they need Simmons to succeed and that he has to respond when he deals with adversity on the court. Simmons appeared to take Morris’ words in stride and was responsive and attentive throughout, sources said. -via The Athletic / November 16, 2022
Those sources all described a meeting where Simmons appeared to take Morris’ words in stride and was responsive and attentive throughout. “We had a conversation that obviously I’m not going to talk about. It was honest,” Simmons told reporters after that meeting occurred. Simmons went on to miss the next two Nets games due to the knee issue and returned in a bench role in the Nets‘ loss to the Mavericks in Dallas on Nov. 7. Sources tell The Athletic that team officials and teammates have been in regular contact with Simmons about how to make him comfortable. -via The Athletic / November 16, 2022
