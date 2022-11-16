Nets teammates were surprised Kyrie Irving didn't return from suspension last night

Jared Greenberg: It’s unclear at this point when Kyrie Irving will return from suspension or exactly what requirements need to be met to get him back at the court. Some Nets tell me they’re surprised. They thought he would be active tonight. Markieff Morris telling me this morning at shootaround he doesn’t understand why Kyrie’s not back yet.
Source: Orel Dizon @ ahnfiredigital.com
Source: Orel Dizon @ ahnfiredigital.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Bomani Jones believes Kyrie Irving will never play in the NBA again nj.com/nets/2022/11/b…
@TMKSESPN – 4:50 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Bomani Jones believes Kyrie Irving will never play in the NBA again nj.com/nets/2022/11/b…
@TMKSESPN – 4:50 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets star Kevin Durant discusses teammates Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, why he backed off trade request and his happiness. @andscape bit.ly/3hLJLbo – 11:05 AM
Nets star Kevin Durant discusses teammates Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, why he backed off trade request and his happiness. @andscape bit.ly/3hLJLbo – 11:05 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Celtics‘ Jaylen Brown upset Kyrie Irving still banned #nets nypost.com/2022/11/16/cel… via @nypostsports – 2:48 AM
#Celtics‘ Jaylen Brown upset Kyrie Irving still banned #nets nypost.com/2022/11/16/cel… via @nypostsports – 2:48 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jon Stewart on Late Show talking about Kyrie: “They suspended him from playing basketball. If you want to punish this man, send him to the Knicks.” – 2:01 AM
Jon Stewart on Late Show talking about Kyrie: “They suspended him from playing basketball. If you want to punish this man, send him to the Knicks.” – 2:01 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
You’ve got…
➖A suspended Kyrie making $37 million.
➖A backup center in Simmons making $35 million.
➖A shell of Joe Harris making $18 million.
That’s $90 million (50%) of Brooklyn’s payroll either unavailable or completely underperforming – 12:36 AM
You’ve got…
➖A suspended Kyrie making $37 million.
➖A backup center in Simmons making $35 million.
➖A shell of Joe Harris making $18 million.
That’s $90 million (50%) of Brooklyn’s payroll either unavailable or completely underperforming – 12:36 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sac hung 153 on Brooklyn. Fewest they scored in a quarter was 36. Kyrie didn’t even play and the defense was that bad. – 12:26 AM
Sac hung 153 on Brooklyn. Fewest they scored in a quarter was 36. Kyrie didn’t even play and the defense was that bad. – 12:26 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Here’s the Nets’ problem. Kyrie doesn’t save them. They were losing when he was playing. But at least he gives them firepower to limit chances of being embarrassed on national TV. Guess they have to decide if that’s worth bringing him back. – 11:08 PM
Here’s the Nets’ problem. Kyrie doesn’t save them. They were losing when he was playing. But at least he gives them firepower to limit chances of being embarrassed on national TV. Guess they have to decide if that’s worth bringing him back. – 11:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tough stretch. Ben Simmons looks good but it’s still difficult for the Nets to generate offense with KD on the bench and Kyrie Irving serving his suspension. Simmons is making a concerted effort to get to the rack, but it’s not all the way there yet. Nets searching for offense. – 10:47 PM
Tough stretch. Ben Simmons looks good but it’s still difficult for the Nets to generate offense with KD on the bench and Kyrie Irving serving his suspension. Simmons is making a concerted effort to get to the rack, but it’s not all the way there yet. Nets searching for offense. – 10:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says there is no update on the Kyrie situation. He says Sean Marks is in “constant communication with the league and Joe Tsai.”
“[Marks] tells me when he has an update, he’ll let me know.” – 8:44 PM
Vaughn says there is no update on the Kyrie situation. He says Sean Marks is in “constant communication with the league and Joe Tsai.”
“[Marks] tells me when he has an update, he’ll let me know.” – 8:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said he has no update on Kyrie Irving’s status or timeline for a return. #Nets #NBA – 8:38 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he has no update on Kyrie Irving’s status or timeline for a return. #Nets #NBA – 8:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
On if Ben Simmons feels more pressure w/ Kyrie out: “I always have pressure on me. Everything I do. It’s just like when does it max out, you know? There’s got to be some point where it’s just like, fu-k. It is what it is at this point. I realize that.” #Nets – 8:22 PM
On if Ben Simmons feels more pressure w/ Kyrie out: “I always have pressure on me. Everything I do. It’s just like when does it max out, you know? There’s got to be some point where it’s just like, fu-k. It is what it is at this point. I realize that.” #Nets – 8:22 PM
More on this storyline
That includes any potential move involving Kyrie Irving, who again stirred controversy by using social media to promote a movie that features anti-Semitic tropes. Irving has been solid offensively, averaging 26.9 points per game, and though he has struggled with his 3-point shot, it’s reasonable to expect he will get that turned around. His defense, though, has been rough. “He just has no trade value right now, even if you take out the off-floor stuff,” the executive said. “They’re a better team with him off the floor than on it. Everyone can see that right now. So, what do you think you’re going to get for him? He is a free agent, too. You add the other stuff and there is just no way you can do a deal there. No way. There’s no value there.” -via Heavy.com / November 16, 2022
Merely a week into the season, the Brooklyn Nets were confronted with an on-court dilemma. The starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Nicolas Claxton wasn’t working. Through four games, the Nets were a minus-35 during their 49 minutes together. The lack of floor-spacing between Simmons and Claxton, in conjunction with Simmons’ incredibly slow start following a yearlong hiatus, bogged down the offense (89.9 offensive rating). -via SB Nation / November 16, 2022
You still see it working out with the Nets with Kyrie here? Kevin Durant: Yeah. I can’t think s— ain’t working out just because we’ve been through some adversity, some bumps on the road. We just keep fighting until we can’t no more. That’s how I look at it. It’s exciting to come in every day to work to get better as a team and as an individual. For me, being a leader, it’s good to see the development of the younger guys in the league. Each game is important for us. There’s a spotlight on us because of the timing we’ve got. There is a lot to do, is we’ve just got to step up and play a different role, so I’m excited about that. Everything basketball I enjoy. It seems like regardless of what is being thrown at us [I enjoy] trying to exercise, trying to figure it out and get past it. -via Andscape / November 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.