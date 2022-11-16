Pacers 58, Hornets 63: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (6-6) play against the Charlotte Hornets (11-11) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Indiana Pacers 58, Charlotte Hornets 63 (Q2 00:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
FRAME IT 🖼️
@HornetsOnBally | @drpepper | @Mason Plumlee pic.twitter.com/f9FshGkJh8 – 8:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers playing from behind in Charlotte, don’t quite have the same vibe.
May need another honest conversation at halftime, like this:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-respo… – 8:03 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Mason Plumlee revenge dunk on Turner after getting posterized himself the possession earlier, fun stuff – 8:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Théo clean with the triple 🔥
#LetsFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/woGbGSEkoy – 8:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
13 PTS for 3️⃣J so far 😗
@PJ Washington | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Q6ZaPioCdC – 7:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
“Everytime baby, everytime, says Benn Mathurin after another successful PnR with Myles Turner. – 7:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
2 fast 4 you! 🏃♂️💨
@LaMelo Ball | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/nyum3kXM0M – 7:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
To the right? NAH — TO THE LEFT ⬅️
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Qg92wK0zSB – 7:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
interesting decision to leave @Tyrese Haliburton that wide open. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/nO7mbf3NWM – 7:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
PJ to Plumlee (2 🅿️’s in a pod)
@PJ Washington x @Mason Plumlee | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/Cz5IayRfLl – 7:33 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kelly Oubre is 11-45 (24%) from three in his last 6 games. A cold spell, but has still found ways to score inside and in the midrange – 7:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
running the break.
@Tyrese Haliburton | @Buddy Hield pic.twitter.com/KhXjTr0Dq2 – 7:27 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If LaMelo is going to go under on a Buddy Hield ball screen (bad idea) then he at least has to be able to cut off the drive. He’s totally out of this play, gets bailed out from a great Plumlee block. pic.twitter.com/GNtZIw4qsw – 7:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese ➡️ Myles
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/mFuDOJZo5a pic.twitter.com/6tLHPqYqPC – 7:17 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets doing a great job drawing the shot blocker on drives and finding Mason Plumlee in the dunker spot so far – 7:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back home & buzzin’ 🐝 Tune in now!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Indiana Pacers
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/qqHL4siFZh – 7:03 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chicago has shot 80%+ from the free-throw line in each of its last 13 games, marking the longest such streak in a season in team history. There have only been 6 streaks as long in NBA history with the record 14-straight by OKC (2011), GSW (2013) & CHA (2017).
(via @EliasSports) – 6:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs IND
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/bkjlu4bJvT – 6:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets matchup against Indiana:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/xRkRnbl1O8 – 6:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s go time⚡️ — #ULTRADRIP
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/KW8YndSzCx – 6:26 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo’s regular season home debut coming up shortly vs. Indiana. pic.twitter.com/phbM3iMOM7 – 6:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Charlotte:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (right ankle sprain)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/esMkVMJ6W5 – 6:11 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Tyrese Haliburton is the best player making under $5 million in the NBA this season. pic.twitter.com/fN7LnZBtH3 – 5:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Mark Williams “He’s in a boot, he wasn’t able to do shootaround (Ankle sprain). I love what he’s done in Greensboro” – 5:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the man can’t miss.🎯
@Buddy Hield knocks down ten in a row. pic.twitter.com/hBx2c0Hyca – 5:22 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford on the Pacers
“They’re second in fast break points… Second in transition points, 3rd in efficiency” – 5:22 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Pacers at Hornets
One of the NBA’s best passing PGs meets one of its best scoring PGs when Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball face off. Ball recently came back from injury to help the Hornets snap an 8-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/cSspsQiIL7 – 5:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Give it up for @Dennis Smith and @Kelly Oubre 👏
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/ZxMQbg4u7X – 5:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back at it with 🍃 minty fresh🍃 custom wallpapers! Reply with your name & number for a chance to get CLT Minted.📱
#WallpaperWednesday | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/CDO2JCHAPo – 2:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Dropping these to wake ya’ll up during post-lunch sleepiness 🥱 — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/UGr5dDYoUF – 2:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest scoring benches this season:
44.3 — Jazz
42.7 — Pacers
42.7 — Spurs
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
After an incredible doubleheader last night in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the State Farm Champions Classic, I’m heading to one of my favorite places, Austin, Texas, to see high flyer Dillon Mitchell and the Longhorns host All-American Drew Timme and the Gonzaga Bulldogs, tonight! pic.twitter.com/iTWXgZktXI – 1:51 PM
