Paolo Banchero on playing with Italy: 'I have to think about it'

On his future with the Italian national team: “I have to talk to my team about it, with my agent, my family. It would be a great opportunity, I can’t deny it, but there’s still time to go. I have to think about it”.
Source: Alessandro Maggi @ Sportando
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Paolo Banchero on the Italy NT: I have to think about it
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Timberwolves.
Wendell Carter Jr. has been added and is listed as questionable with a strained right plantar fascia.
Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle) is also questionable to play. pic.twitter.com/0Jejntsf71 – 5:45 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
“He wants to be out there with his teammates.”
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley provided an update on Paolo Banchero today after practice ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2022/11/15/mag… – 2:56 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Fun fact: Paolo Banchero has missed the past 3 games (ankle) and still leads the rookie class in total scoring (259 points). Bennedict Mathurin is second at 239 points. – 2:45 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero (ankle) did not practice today, Jamahl Mosley said. He is still considered day-to-day. – 1:33 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle) did not go through @Orlando Magic practice today. He remains day-to-day. – 1:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 15 RPR ROY standings:
1. Paolo Banchero: 5.3
2. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.9
3. Jaden Ivey: 3.6
4. Tari Eason: 1.3
5. Walker Kessler: 0.7
6. Keegan Murray: 0.5
7. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.1 pic.twitter.com/9RvfhiOH8H – 11:15 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Tuesday morning line adjustments and non-adjustments: #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni remains +100 for #NFL Coach of the Year despite #Eagles loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now favored for #NBA Most Improved at +155. Paolo Banchero dropped from -900 to -650 for Rookie of the Year. – 6:16 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Orlando playing without Paolo Banchero for the third straight game tonight against Charlotte with an ankle injury.
Wolves play Banchero and the Magic on Wednesday. – 8:28 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol, and Wendell Carter Jr. against the @Hornets.
Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight. – 5:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight tonight vs. Charlotte, the Magic announced. – 5:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight tonight vs. Charlotte. – 5:10 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST PLAYERS BY YEAR OF BIRTH (so far this season)
2003: Shaedon Sharpe
2002: Paolo Banchero
2001: Anthony Edwards
2000: Tyrese Haliburton
1999: Luka Doncic
1998: Jayson Tatum
1997: Lauri Markkanen
1996: Donovan Mitchell
1995: Nikola Jokic
1994: Giannis
1993: Anthony Davis – 6:44 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 13 RPR ROY standings (min. 10 games):
1. Paolo Banchero: 5.9
2. Bennedict Mathurin: 4.5
3. Jaden Ivey: 3.7
4. Tari Eason: 1.5
5. Walker Kessler: 0.8
6. Keegan Murray: 0.4
7. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.3 pic.twitter.com/V0I4Wm7CPG – 11:10 AM
No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero did not practice with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday after missing the past three games due to a sprained left ankle. Banchero suffered the injury in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 7. He appeared to land awkwardly on the foot after driving to the rim and drawing contact late in the fourth quarter. He is still experiencing soreness in the ankle and will remain day to day moving forward. “Obviously, he is not happy, understandably,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He wants to be out there with his teammates but he is doing everything we’re asking him to do in order to get back on the court. He is going to continue to do that.” -via The Rookie Wire / November 15, 2022
Khobi Price: Magic rookie Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle) won’t be available tonight vs. the Hornets, per Magic. Third consecutive absence because of the injury. -via Twitter @khobi_price / November 14, 2022
Khobi Price: Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight vs. Phoenix, per Magic. Kevon Harris (left rib contusion) will be available. -via Twitter @khobi_price / November 11, 2022
