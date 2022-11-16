Rockets 57, Mavericks 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (2-12) play against the Dallas Mavericks (5-5) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Houston Rockets 57, Dallas Mavericks 51 (Half)
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Rockets lead 57-51 at the half after closing the first half on a 15-0 run. Tim has 11 pts, Wood has 10 pts. – 9:42 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Thunder scored 46 points on 41 drives from the perimeter by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight vs. the Wizards.
Per @SecondSpectrum, both of those numbers are season-highs for all NBA players. SGA held the previous highs (41 points on 39 drives by him vs. Dallas).
The Thunder scored 46 points on 41 drives from the perimeter by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight vs. the Wizards.
Per @SecondSpectrum, both of those numbers are season-highs for all NBA players. SGA held the previous highs (41 points on 39 drives by him vs. Dallas).
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 57, Mavericks 51 at half. Green with a 3 off a hell of a Garuba screen. Rockets close with a 15-0 run. The Spanish Shane Battier with 10 points, four rebounds in 10 minutes. Green with 11. Nice bounce back from KPJ. Had five assists in the half. – 9:40 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
No Bones Hyland tonight for the Nuggets.
No Bones Hyland tonight for the Nuggets.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun needs to learn from Usman Garuba’s willingness to shoot the three. Mike D’Antoni would be proud – 9:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Consecutive 3-pointers by Campazzo, Wood and Finney-Smith give Dallas its biggest lead, 51-42. – 9:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks on an 11-0 run, lead 51-42. Again, Rockets have faced a double-digit deficit in every prior game but two, the two they won. – 9:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers closed strong in Charlotte, win 125-113 to move above .500 for the first time in 638 days.
Four players with 19+ pts: Haliburton 22/11a, 20/10 for Turner, 20 from Mathurin and Hield scored 19.
Pacers closed strong in Charlotte, win 125-113 to move above .500 for the first time in 638 days.
Four players with 19+ pts: Haliburton 22/11a, 20/10 for Turner, 20 from Mathurin and Hield scored 19.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In Doncic’s absence, Dinwiddie figured to pick up much of the offensive load, or at least contribute his usual 18-plus points — but he is 1-for-7 from the field. Most of his shots have been short.
In Doncic’s absence, Dinwiddie figured to pick up much of the offensive load, or at least contribute his usual 18-plus points — but he is 1-for-7 from the field. Most of his shots have been short.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Bertans picking up three quick fouls, C-Wood returns with his two. He played just five minutes in the first quarter. – 9:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Boban Marjanovic’s video tribute between quarters:
— Luka and most of Mavs’ support staff stopped to watch the whole thing.
— A bunch of Rockets patted Boban on the back as he watched.
Boban Marjanovic’s video tribute between quarters:
— Luka and most of Mavs’ support staff stopped to watch the whole thing.
— A bunch of Rockets patted Boban on the back as he watched.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Strong minutes from Usman Garuba. He is improving in his role considerably. – 9:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1
Rockets: 31
Mavericks: 28
End of 1
Rockets: 31
Mavericks: 28
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Rockets lead 31-28 after the first quarter. Tim has 11 pts. And the Mavs just showed a tribute to Boban on the jumbotron. Nice touch. – 9:13 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Boban responds to his tribute video in Dallas with his trademark arms-into-a-heart gesture. The highlights package featured a lot of jokes and Boban dislodging a stuck ball with a broom. – 9:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Great tribute video to Boban Marjanovic at the quarter break. Very well done by the Mavs’ creative crew. And Boban sent out his oversized arm-heart to the fans after watching the video. – 9:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 31, Mavericks 28 after 1. Green with 8p, 3r, 2a. Hardaway with 11. – 9:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dwight Powell has a nice bruise building under his right eye after he was kneed there by Kenyon Martin Jr., who was doing a chin-up on the rim after a dunk. Mavericks trail 31-28 after a quarter. – 9:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is walking toward the refs reviewing this unsportsmanlike call, waving his hand in disgust, as if he has nothing better to do than pick up a(nother) technical foul when he’s not even playing. – 9:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Campazzo has given the Mavs a nice spark: Entered game with Dallas trailing 15-9. He has 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals, including the backcourt steal that led to Ntilikina’s tying 3-pointer. – 9:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin hit with a T for hanging on the rim and a kick to Dwight Powell face on the dunk. Officials checking video to see if it should be a flagrant foul. – 9:06 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
ALPEREN SENGUN
ALPEREN SENGUN
Brad Townsend @townbrad
An actual Mavericks fast break that actually looked like a fast break, led by Campazzo. – 8:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets come out of the time out posting up Sengun on Wood. He scores on a rebound, his sixth in seven minutes. – 8:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Facundo Campazzo is off the bench before Frank Ntilikina, for those wondering about depth chart hierarchy.
Facundo Campazzo is off the bench before Frank Ntilikina, for those wondering about depth chart hierarchy.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood checks in four minutes into the game. Think he’ll look to score? – 8:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have yet to score more than three minutes into the game. The good news is they only trail by four points. – 8:44 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards 14 3-pointers in the first half vs. Thunder was a franchise record for the first half.
Tied for second most across any half in franchise history (15 vs. HOU 10/30/19, 14 at ORL 11/17/19).
Wizards 14 3-pointers in the first half vs. Thunder was a franchise record for the first half.
Tied for second most across any half in franchise history (15 vs. HOU 10/30/19, 14 at ORL 11/17/19).
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Josh Green gets the start for Dallas against Houston in place of the resting Luka Dončić. Christian Wood continues in an off-the-bench role.
Josh Green gets the start for Dallas against Houston in place of the resting Luka Dončić. Christian Wood continues in an off-the-bench role.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
With Luka out (rest), Josh Green elevates into the starting lineup. Green celebrating his 22nd birthday today is making his 9th career start and first this season. Mavs vs Rockets coming up on BSSW – 8:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jason Kidd: “The Rockets, Silas has done a really good job with these guys. They’re young, they’re quick. They can score. They’re not afraid. On the defensive end, if you don’t take care of it, they’re going to come up with deflections and steals and get out and run.” – 8:17 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
A good note, albeit early, the Mavs are second in the league in steals at 9.1 a game. The highest the Mavs have ever finished is 4th in 2004-05 and 2011-12. Luka leads the way with just over 2 a game – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Mavericks starters: Bullock, Finney-Smith, Powell, Green (on his birthday,) Dinwiddie. – 8:15 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Normal starters for the Rockets tonight in Dallas. Bullock, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Green, and Powell start for the Luka-less Mavs – 8:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Green, Dinwiddie
HOU starters: Gordon, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Green, Dinwiddie
HOU starters: Gordon, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 🖐 vs. Dallas!
Starting 🖐 vs. Dallas!
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Papa Doncic is in the house tonight, although his son won’t be playing. – 7:51 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Per Utah head coach Craig Smith, Marco Anthony and Keba Keita both practiced late this afternoon, availability for tomorrow night vs. Sam Houston is TBD.
Per Utah head coach Craig Smith, Marco Anthony and Keba Keita both practiced late this afternoon, availability for tomorrow night vs. Sam Houston is TBD.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As everybody presumed, yes, Luka Doncic is getting a rest night against Houston. Also, Maxi Kleber (low back) and JaVale McGee (neck strain) are out too. – 7:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 1 Question for Each NBA Team, Part 1
Mavs (4:39)
Nuggets (11:41)
Dubs (20:18)
Rockets (28:22)
Clippers (36:55)
Lakers (44:13)
Grizzlies (52:18)
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBxlegE
🍎 https://t.co/c5VuTcycPS
✳️ https://t.co/SwPU9h6LHN
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 1 Question for Each NBA Team, Part 1
Mavs (4:39)
Nuggets (11:41)
Dubs (20:18)
Rockets (28:22)
Clippers (36:55)
Lakers (44:13)
Grizzlies (52:18)
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBxlegE
🍎 https://t.co/c5VuTcycPS
✳️ https://t.co/SwPU9h6LHN
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
More Jovic …
– At 19 years, 160 days, he’s the youngest Heat starter ever. He’s 116 days younger than Tyler Herro was when he made his first start.
– 4th-youngest starter this season. Shaedon Sharpe was 19 years, 151 days; Jeremy Sochan was 19-152; Jabari Smith was 19-159. – 7:12 PM
More Jovic …
– At 19 years, 160 days, he’s the youngest Heat starter ever. He’s 116 days younger than Tyler Herro was when he made his first start.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says he expects Bertans will play. Mavs only have 12 available players. – 6:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kleber and McGee are day to day, Kidd says. Who will get Doncic’s and Kleber’s minutes? “Everybody,” Kidd says. – 6:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Maxi Kleber is “day-to-day” with his lower back contusion. – 6:51 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 10-game slate
– Cavs & Bucks square off
– Donovan Mitchell status
– Warriors/Suns grudge match
– Zion OUT/Jokic OUT/Luka OUT
– Breaking lineup news across the league
Join us now through tip!
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 10-game slate
– Cavs & Bucks square off
– Donovan Mitchell status
– Warriors/Suns grudge match
– Zion OUT/Jokic OUT/Luka OUT
– Breaking lineup news across the league
Join us now through tip!
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No Doncic, Kleber or McGee, so Dallas will need a lot of scoring from this fellow and Christian Wood and probably Tim Hardaway Jr. and whomever else can hit timely shots tonight. pic.twitter.com/WgAGNmlI61 – 5:55 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which Texas team will lead after 3 quarters of play?
Which Texas team will lead after 3 quarters of play?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most clutch points this season:
42 — Fox
40 — Mitchell
39 — Steph
38 — Luka
Most clutch points this season:
42 — Fox
40 — Mitchell
39 — Steph
38 — Luka
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets to team with 50 Cent’s foundation, Kroger for turkey giveaway ift.tt/mp2fHJq – 5:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Former Rocket Christian Wood takes secondary role, but having impact off Mavericks’ bench ift.tt/P28Tysm – 5:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back on road! See you soon, @Dallas Mavericks 👋
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Back on road! See you soon, @Dallas Mavericks 👋
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Usman Garuba has had some really good moments this season, this was not one of them pic.twitter.com/yhC5G0kLtp – 4:18 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic is playing chess on and off the court ♟️😁 pic.twitter.com/9DJ7VHwisn – 4:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Show up to the @AACenter early for our First Fans Happy Hour from 6-7PM!
Show up to the @AACenter early for our First Fans Happy Hour from 6-7PM!
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only incorrection from L2M report from Dallas is that the officials missed a lane violation on Marcus Morris Sr. when Nicolas Batum intentionally missed his last free throw. Robert Covington was unable to secure the rebound on the play. pic.twitter.com/PNweOp1t8J – 3:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🗣️ STUDENTS 🗣️
Get $20 tickets for tonight’s game against the Rockets by using your .edu email address at checkout! ⬇️
🔗 https://t.co/qntbbXAFL1
🗣️ STUDENTS 🗣️
Get $20 tickets for tonight’s game against the Rockets by using your .edu email address at checkout! ⬇️
🔗 https://t.co/qntbbXAFL1
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić to miss Rockets game ift.tt/CiuQI4o – 3:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Former Rocket Christian Wood takes secondary role, but having impact off Mavericks’ bench houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:04 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka Doncic (rest), Maxi Kleber (low back contusion) and JaVale McGee (neck strain) will not play for the @Dallas Mavericks tonight when they host the Houston Rockets. – 2:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Bring that energy to the @AACenter tonight 🙌
Bring that energy to the @AACenter tonight 🙌
