Rockets vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $68,622,720 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $20,987,621 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Luka Doncic is leading the NBA in technical fouls since 2020 with 5️⃣3️⃣, overtaking Draymond Green with 52 😬

(via @FlyByKnite) 4:44 AM Luka Doncic is leading the NBA in technical fouls since 2020 with 5️⃣3️⃣, overtaking Draymond Green with 52 😬(via @FlyByKnite) pic.twitter.com/jO8wNTcmID

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Luka Doncic hit a tough three-pointer during the last second of the shot clock to ice the game against the Clippers last night.

After the match, Luka reacted to the episode and provided an answer about possibly being rested during the upcoming days 🧐

basketnews.com/news-180937-lu… – 2:20 AM Luka Doncic hit a tough three-pointer during the last second of the shot clock to ice the game against the Clippers last night.After the match, Luka reacted to the episode and provided an answer about possibly being rested during the upcoming days 🧐

Mark Followill

@MFollowill

Had a feeling this was the case and Mavs TV crew research confirms that the combined 11 3pters for Dorian Finney-Smith & Reggie Bullock are the most they’ve had in a game with the Mavs. Both players had a season high in pts (21 & 13 respectively) in the win against the Clippers. – Had a feeling this was the case and Mavs TV crew research confirms that the combined 11 3pters for Dorian Finney-Smith & Reggie Bullock are the most they’ve had in a game with the Mavs. Both players had a season high in pts (21 & 13 respectively) in the win against the Clippers. – 1:53 AM