Rockets vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Houston Rockets are spending $68,622,720 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $20,987,621 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
@BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic is leading the NBA in technical fouls since 2020 with 5️⃣3️⃣, overtaking Draymond Green with 52 😬
(via @FlyByKnite) pic.twitter.com/jO8wNTcmID – 4:44 AM
@BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic hit a tough three-pointer during the last second of the shot clock to ice the game against the Clippers last night.
After the match, Luka reacted to the episode and provided an answer about possibly being rested during the upcoming days 🧐
basketnews.com/news-180937-lu… – 2:20 AM
@MFollowill
Had a feeling this was the case and Mavs TV crew research confirms that the combined 11 3pters for Dorian Finney-Smith & Reggie Bullock are the most they’ve had in a game with the Mavs. Both players had a season high in pts (21 & 13 respectively) in the win against the Clippers. – 1:53 AM
@coopmavs
Luka note for the night. He has now scored 20+ pts in 22 straight games going back to last year. The 2nd longest streak of his career. He had a 25 game streak in 2020 that ended in the Bubble – 1:42 AM