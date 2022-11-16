Stephen Curry, Shaquille O'Neal among celebrities named in lawsuit for backing FTX

The Golden State Warriors and star Stephen Curry are named among a list of other high-profile backers in a class-action lawsuit filed this week following the swift collapse of cryptocurrency firm FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last week. FTX and its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, were sued over claims the platform targeted ‘unsophisticated investors’ using celebrity endorsers including Curry, the [Golden State] Warriors, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and Shaquille O’Neal.
Source: Madeline Kenney @ San Jose Mercury-News
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors, Steph Curry being sued along with Tom Brady, others over FTX endorsement mercurynews.com/2022/11/16/ftx… – 11:38 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Huerter, when he sees Seth Curry on the other team: pic.twitter.com/FA0cYVcAy2 – 12:18 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight was the 2nd time in 4 days that a teammate of a 30-point scorer entered the 4th quarter with no 3s made — and made 4 3s in the final quarter vs Clippers.
– Sat.: Durant’s teammate Seth Curry
– Tonight: Doncic’s teammate Reggie Bullock
Rotation, rotation, rotation. – 11:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn trails the #Kings 73-54 at the half, presuming that Seth Curry basket it waved off. #Nets looked wretched on defense. – 11:07 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry ⛔️
Team USA under Steve Kerr will try to reclaim the top at the 2023 World Cup with a new lineup. Who’s most likely to join in?
basketnews.com/news-180927-a-… – 5:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated story at @sacbee_news: Brooklyn Nets announce Ben Simmmons, Seth Curry and Nic Claxton will play vs. Sacramento Kings
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Claxton, Curry, Simmons and Watanabe are available in Sacramento tonight. – 1:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Claxton, Curry, Simmons and Watanabe are all available tonight vs. Kings. – 1:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Claxton, Curry, Simmons and Watanabe are all available for the #Nets. – 1:47 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The @nbagleague has announced a partnership with The General — the car insurance company that has Shaquille O’Neal as a spokesman
youtu.be/Apx7eIZWzlg via @YouTube – 11:27 AM
