Stephen Curry, Shaquille O'Neal among celebrities named in lawsuit for backing FTX

The Golden State Warriors and star Stephen Curry are named among a list of other high-profile backers in a class-action lawsuit filed this week following the swift collapse of cryptocurrency firm FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last week. FTX and its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, were sued over claims the platform targeted ‘unsophisticated investors’ using celebrity endorsers including Curry, the [Golden State] Warriors, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and Shaquille O’Neal Source: Madeline Kenney @ San Jose Mercury-News