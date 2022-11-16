Thunder 54, Wizards 67: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8) play against the Washington Wizards (6-6) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 54, Washington Wizards 67 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
quick break. be back soon. 😌
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/0Ez5R5gEos – 8:08 PM
quick break. be back soon. 😌
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/0Ez5R5gEos – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With 20 pts in the 1st half vs. OKC, Kristaps Porzingis is halfway to his career-high. pic.twitter.com/mKOrnd3HHP – 8:07 PM
With 20 pts in the 1st half vs. OKC, Kristaps Porzingis is halfway to his career-high. pic.twitter.com/mKOrnd3HHP – 8:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on triple double watch at the half
12 points
5 rebounds
4 assists – 8:05 PM
SGA on triple double watch at the half
12 points
5 rebounds
4 assists – 8:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KP BUT THE P STANDS FOR POSTER 😤 pic.twitter.com/Zx0xnk2wzj – 8:04 PM
KP BUT THE P STANDS FOR POSTER 😤 pic.twitter.com/Zx0xnk2wzj – 8:04 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Wizards 67, Thunder 54
– Washington is 14-of-20 (70%) from three
– KP has 20 points and 7 boards
– SGA: 12 pts (5-of-11), 5 boards, 4 ast
– Poku: 8 pts, 2 blocks – 8:04 PM
Halftime: Wizards 67, Thunder 54
– Washington is 14-of-20 (70%) from three
– KP has 20 points and 7 boards
– SGA: 12 pts (5-of-11), 5 boards, 4 ast
– Poku: 8 pts, 2 blocks – 8:04 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the OKC Thunder at halftime.
#Dcaboveall 67
#ThunderUp 54
Kristaps Porzingis leads all scorers with 20 points.
Bradley Beal and Rui Hachimura each have 10. SGA leads the Thunder with 12.
* The Wizards made 14 3PTs in the half. – 8:04 PM
The Washington Wizards lead the OKC Thunder at halftime.
#Dcaboveall 67
#ThunderUp 54
Kristaps Porzingis leads all scorers with 20 points.
Bradley Beal and Rui Hachimura each have 10. SGA leads the Thunder with 12.
* The Wizards made 14 3PTs in the half. – 8:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In the first half, the Wizards recorded 23 assists on their 25 field goals. – 8:04 PM
In the first half, the Wizards recorded 23 assists on their 25 field goals. – 8:04 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards lead OKC 67-54 at halftime. They’re 14-20 from three and shooting 55.6% overall.
Porzingis has 20p 7r
Beal has 10p 4r 4a after 16 mins
Hachimura has 10p – 8:03 PM
The Wizards lead OKC 67-54 at halftime. They’re 14-20 from three and shooting 55.6% overall.
Porzingis has 20p 7r
Beal has 10p 4r 4a after 16 mins
Hachimura has 10p – 8:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Wizards 67, Thunder 54
SGA – 12 points 5 rebounds 4 assists
Dort – 9 points
Poku – 8 points
Porzingis – 20 points 7 rebounds
Beal – 10 points
Hachimura – 10 points
Kuzma – 6 points 9 assists – 8:03 PM
HALF: Wizards 67, Thunder 54
SGA – 12 points 5 rebounds 4 assists
Dort – 9 points
Poku – 8 points
Porzingis – 20 points 7 rebounds
Beal – 10 points
Hachimura – 10 points
Kuzma – 6 points 9 assists – 8:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 67, Thunder 54
Beal: 10 pts., 4 rebs., 4 assts.
Porzingis: 20 pts., 7 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 6 pts, 4 rebs., 9 assts.
Gilgeous-Alexander: 12 pts, 5 rebs., 4 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 14/20, Thunder 7/16
Wizards: season-high point total for any half – 8:03 PM
Halftime: Wizards 67, Thunder 54
Beal: 10 pts., 4 rebs., 4 assts.
Porzingis: 20 pts., 7 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 6 pts, 4 rebs., 9 assts.
Gilgeous-Alexander: 12 pts, 5 rebs., 4 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 14/20, Thunder 7/16
Wizards: season-high point total for any half – 8:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Thunder 67-54 at the half. The Wizards are 14-of-20 from 3, so no surprise they’re up.
Kristaps Porzingis has 20 pts and 7 reb on 18 min 🔥 – 8:03 PM
Wizards lead the Thunder 67-54 at the half. The Wizards are 14-of-20 from 3, so no surprise they’re up.
Kristaps Porzingis has 20 pts and 7 reb on 18 min 🔥 – 8:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ 67 points in the first half are their highest point total in any half this season. Their previous high was 64, set twice. – 8:02 PM
The Wizards’ 67 points in the first half are their highest point total in any half this season. Their previous high was 64, set twice. – 8:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KP for 3 👌
he’s got 17 points already tonight. pic.twitter.com/8Y2DIWvbtc – 7:59 PM
KP for 3 👌
he’s got 17 points already tonight. pic.twitter.com/8Y2DIWvbtc – 7:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards are now shooting 14 of 20 from three-point range with 1:35 remaining in the second quarter. Their single-game high for made threes this season is 19, set Sunday against Memphis. – 7:58 PM
The Wizards are now shooting 14 of 20 from three-point range with 1:35 remaining in the second quarter. Their single-game high for made threes this season is 19, set Sunday against Memphis. – 7:58 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Wizards are 14-of-20 from three. Some might say that’s unsustainable. – 7:58 PM
The Wizards are 14-of-20 from three. Some might say that’s unsustainable. – 7:58 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets by Deni Avdija on the drive, but Deni uses his length to recover just enough to get the block. – 7:57 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets by Deni Avdija on the drive, but Deni uses his length to recover just enough to get the block. – 7:57 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder’s comeback was all bench-driven. OKC’s starting five has been torched so far against Washington’s starters. – 7:55 PM
The Thunder’s comeback was all bench-driven. OKC’s starting five has been torched so far against Washington’s starters. – 7:55 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Stephen Noh and I discuss the young players who have impressed us most so far (Shai, Bane, the rookies and much more) plus his awesome oral history of the wild 3-on-5 Alabama/Minnesota game basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269399… – 7:55 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Stephen Noh and I discuss the young players who have impressed us most so far (Shai, Bane, the rookies and much more) plus his awesome oral history of the wild 3-on-5 Alabama/Minnesota game basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269399… – 7:55 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma has done a great job facilitating tonight with 8 ast already midway through the 2nd. This one to Rui Hachimura was nice. pic.twitter.com/ivqcmWp0Xe – 7:52 PM
Kyle Kuzma has done a great job facilitating tonight with 8 ast already midway through the 2nd. This one to Rui Hachimura was nice. pic.twitter.com/ivqcmWp0Xe – 7:52 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards have made 12 threes tonight. 12 THREES and we have 6:00 left in Q2. #DCAboveAll – 7:51 PM
The Washington Wizards have made 12 threes tonight. 12 THREES and we have 6:00 left in Q2. #DCAboveAll – 7:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards are shooting 12 of 17 from three-point range tonight. The rhythm they built over their three previous games has continued with the reintroduction of Bradley Beal. Washington leads Oklahoma City 52-42 midway through the second quarter. – 7:50 PM
The Wizards are shooting 12 of 17 from three-point range tonight. The rhythm they built over their three previous games has continued with the reintroduction of Bradley Beal. Washington leads Oklahoma City 52-42 midway through the second quarter. – 7:50 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ second unit struggled badly on offense, going without scoring a point for a five-minute, 18-second stretch. Washington had trouble dealing with OKC’s ball pressure. This was the first time in six games that Jordan Goodwin struggled as a primary ballhandler. – 7:47 PM
The Wizards’ second unit struggled badly on offense, going without scoring a point for a five-minute, 18-second stretch. Washington had trouble dealing with OKC’s ball pressure. This was the first time in six games that Jordan Goodwin struggled as a primary ballhandler. – 7:47 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jalen and Jaylin Williams 2-man game pic.twitter.com/txZDaox0jm – 7:46 PM
Jalen and Jaylin Williams 2-man game pic.twitter.com/txZDaox0jm – 7:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Enforcing our pace, to create our offense. pic.twitter.com/J9qwImz9Qd – 7:46 PM
Enforcing our pace, to create our offense. pic.twitter.com/J9qwImz9Qd – 7:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Wizards PA: “3-point field goal by Jalen Williams, assisted by Jaylin Williams.” – 7:45 PM
Wizards PA: “3-point field goal by Jalen Williams, assisted by Jaylin Williams.” – 7:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC was down 17 in the 1st quarter.
Game is tied 3 minutes into the 2nd quarter.
So just a typical Thunder game. – 7:43 PM
OKC was down 17 in the 1st quarter.
Game is tied 3 minutes into the 2nd quarter.
So just a typical Thunder game. – 7:43 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
There is still 9:05 left in the 1st half but we’ve already seen the Wizards build a 17-point lead and then lose it. – 7:42 PM
There is still 9:05 left in the 1st half but we’ve already seen the Wizards build a 17-point lead and then lose it. – 7:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a quarter of the way through.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/kNdFrHCPjG – 7:37 PM
a quarter of the way through.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/kNdFrHCPjG – 7:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Shai finds KRich to shave down the deficit! pic.twitter.com/e99fpiwJ0H – 7:37 PM
Shai finds KRich to shave down the deficit! pic.twitter.com/e99fpiwJ0H – 7:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Wizards 37, Thunder 29
– Washington: 7-of-10 from 3
– Beal: 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast
– SGA: 11 pts, 4 ast
– Poku: 6 pts (2-of-3 from 3) – 7:36 PM
End 1Q: Wizards 37, Thunder 29
– Washington: 7-of-10 from 3
– Beal: 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast
– SGA: 11 pts, 4 ast
– Poku: 6 pts (2-of-3 from 3) – 7:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Wizards 37, Thunder 29
SGA – 11 points, 4 assists
Poku – 6 points
Beal – 10 points
Porzingis – 9 points – 7:35 PM
End of 1Q: Wizards 37, Thunder 29
SGA – 11 points, 4 assists
Poku – 6 points
Beal – 10 points
Porzingis – 9 points – 7:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead OKC 37-29 after one. SGA leads all scorers with 11. Beal is cooking early with 10 pts/4 reb/3 ast on 4-6 FG, 2-2 3PT.
The Wizards keep shooting hot: 7-10 3PT already. – 7:35 PM
Wizards lead OKC 37-29 after one. SGA leads all scorers with 11. Beal is cooking early with 10 pts/4 reb/3 ast on 4-6 FG, 2-2 3PT.
The Wizards keep shooting hot: 7-10 3PT already. – 7:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards went 7/10 from three point land in Q1. #DCAboveAll – 7:35 PM
The Washington Wizards went 7/10 from three point land in Q1. #DCAboveAll – 7:35 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards went 7-10 from three in the first quarter and lead OKC 37-29.
Beal: 10p 4 r 3a in 9 minutes
Porzingis: 9p – 7:35 PM
The Wizards went 7-10 from three in the first quarter and lead OKC 37-29.
Beal: 10p 4 r 3a in 9 minutes
Porzingis: 9p – 7:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 37, Thunder 29
Beal: 10 pts, 4 rebs., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 3 pts., 2 rebs., 4 assts.
Porzingis: 9 pts., 3 rebs.
Gilgeous-Alexander: 11 pts., 4 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 7/10, Thunder 3/9 – 7:35 PM
End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 37, Thunder 29
Beal: 10 pts, 4 rebs., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 3 pts., 2 rebs., 4 assts.
Porzingis: 9 pts., 3 rebs.
Gilgeous-Alexander: 11 pts., 4 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 7/10, Thunder 3/9 – 7:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the OKC Thunder after one quarter of play.
#DCAboveAll 37
#ThunderUp 29
Bradley Beal leads the Wizards with 10, SGA leads the Thunder with 11. – 7:34 PM
The Washington Wizards lead the OKC Thunder after one quarter of play.
#DCAboveAll 37
#ThunderUp 29
Bradley Beal leads the Wizards with 10, SGA leads the Thunder with 11. – 7:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
brad cookin’ off the rip tonight 🔥
📊 10 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST after Q1. pic.twitter.com/c9z6KRsNtu – 7:34 PM
brad cookin’ off the rip tonight 🔥
📊 10 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST after Q1. pic.twitter.com/c9z6KRsNtu – 7:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Up, up and away from the defender. Tough finish for Wiggs. 💪 pic.twitter.com/FlRcNzI6xG – 7:28 PM
Up, up and away from the defender. Tough finish for Wiggs. 💪 pic.twitter.com/FlRcNzI6xG – 7:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is off to a great start in his return: 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 4-6 FG, 2-2 3PT in 9 min. Wiz lead the Thunder by 15 in the 1st. – 7:27 PM
Bradley Beal is off to a great start in his return: 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 4-6 FG, 2-2 3PT in 9 min. Wiz lead the Thunder by 15 in the 1st. – 7:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford blew a chef’s kiss on the Wizards bench when Bradley Beal made his first 3-pointer – 7:27 PM
Daniel Gafford blew a chef’s kiss on the Wizards bench when Bradley Beal made his first 3-pointer – 7:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Wizards are red-hot from three (7-of-10). Early 31-16 lead for Washington. – 7:25 PM
The Wizards are red-hot from three (7-of-10). Early 31-16 lead for Washington. – 7:25 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards open up the game strong over the Thunder. Washington leads 22-12. Porzinigs with 9 and Beal with 7 lead the way. – 7:21 PM
The Wizards open up the game strong over the Thunder. Washington leads 22-12. Porzinigs with 9 and Beal with 7 lead the way. – 7:21 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal heard the noise and came out on fire vs. Thunder
7 points (3-4)
3 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
6 minutes – 7:20 PM
Bradley Beal heard the noise and came out on fire vs. Thunder
7 points (3-4)
3 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
6 minutes – 7:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards lead the Thunder 22-12 at the first break, with 5:57 remaining in the first quarter. The Wizards have six assists on their eight baskets. The ball is moving. – 7:20 PM
The Wizards lead the Thunder 22-12 at the first break, with 5:57 remaining in the first quarter. The Wizards have six assists on their eight baskets. The ball is moving. – 7:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Poku gets things started from downtown 👌 pic.twitter.com/x4uaQfAbA2 – 7:19 PM
Poku gets things started from downtown 👌 pic.twitter.com/x4uaQfAbA2 – 7:19 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with a nice block but did it have to come against my Maryland guy Aaron Wiggins 😭 – 7:16 PM
Deni Avdija with a nice block but did it have to come against my Maryland guy Aaron Wiggins 😭 – 7:16 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Quick start for Bradley Beal in his first game since Nov. 4. He’s got 5p 2r 2a in four minutes. – 7:15 PM
Quick start for Bradley Beal in his first game since Nov. 4. He’s got 5p 2r 2a in four minutes. – 7:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Poku has the Thunder’s first six points tonight on a pair of 3-pointers. – 7:13 PM
Poku has the Thunder’s first six points tonight on a pair of 3-pointers. – 7:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
OKC underway in D.C.
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/rqDWCTx3UA – 7:12 PM
OKC underway in D.C.
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/rqDWCTx3UA – 7:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai is really enjoying the pregame playlist pic.twitter.com/j0XlW7CBe9 – 7:02 PM
Shai is really enjoying the pregame playlist pic.twitter.com/j0XlW7CBe9 – 7:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chicago has shot 80%+ from the free-throw line in each of its last 13 games, marking the longest such streak in a season in team history. There have only been 6 streaks as long in NBA history with the record 14-straight by OKC (2011), GSW (2013) & CHA (2017).
(via @EliasSports) – 6:57 PM
Chicago has shot 80%+ from the free-throw line in each of its last 13 games, marking the longest such streak in a season in team history. There have only been 6 streaks as long in NBA history with the record 14-straight by OKC (2011), GSW (2013) & CHA (2017).
(via @EliasSports) – 6:57 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder takes the floor in DC. Not a lot of energy in here at the moment. pic.twitter.com/SivgZDbyHj – 6:48 PM
Thunder takes the floor in DC. Not a lot of energy in here at the moment. pic.twitter.com/SivgZDbyHj – 6:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Wizards
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Pokusevski – 6:45 PM
Thunder starters at Wizards
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Pokusevski – 6:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first five out vs. okc 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/RQ7IunH2Ol – 6:30 PM
first five out vs. okc 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/RQ7IunH2Ol – 6:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A lot has happened with the Thunder, I’ve watched Scoot play twice, let’s have a mailbag folks! Drop any questions you have about the NBA, life, or anything else below and I’ll record tomorrow morning so the offer still stands for after the Wiz game! pic.twitter.com/nIvdGVCV8O – 5:56 PM
A lot has happened with the Thunder, I’ve watched Scoot play twice, let’s have a mailbag folks! Drop any questions you have about the NBA, life, or anything else below and I’ll record tomorrow morning so the offer still stands for after the Wiz game! pic.twitter.com/nIvdGVCV8O – 5:56 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Look who’s back, Marcin Gortat, and he’s working with Daniel Gafford. ##DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/XNPoxKWRXo – 5:51 PM
Look who’s back, Marcin Gortat, and he’s working with Daniel Gafford. ##DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/XNPoxKWRXo – 5:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
One minute preview of Wizards-Thunder (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) with video of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warming up.
🏀Beal is back
🏀points in the paint
🏀SGA’s drives pic.twitter.com/0cDJ4WCbQj – 5:49 PM
One minute preview of Wizards-Thunder (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) with video of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warming up.
🏀Beal is back
🏀points in the paint
🏀SGA’s drives pic.twitter.com/0cDJ4WCbQj – 5:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we’ve got Thunder in the forecast tonight, but just a lil’ drip rn ⛈️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/CvBSreZ39i – 5:38 PM
we’ve got Thunder in the forecast tonight, but just a lil’ drip rn ⛈️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/CvBSreZ39i – 5:38 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
shai gilgeous-alexander is your favorite player’s favorite player pic.twitter.com/00MnckwvHN – 5:27 PM
shai gilgeous-alexander is your favorite player’s favorite player pic.twitter.com/00MnckwvHN – 5:27 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards starters tonight v. OKC with Bradley Beal back in action post-covid:
Morris
Beal
Avdija
Kuzma
Porzingis
Wes Unseld Jr. said there will be no limitations on Beal but he’ll pay attention to how his conditioning looks in the first quarter. – 5:24 PM
Wizards starters tonight v. OKC with Bradley Beal back in action post-covid:
Morris
Beal
Avdija
Kuzma
Porzingis
Wes Unseld Jr. said there will be no limitations on Beal but he’ll pay attention to how his conditioning looks in the first quarter. – 5:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:22 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Marcin Gortat, who spent a week or so around the team during the preseason as an alumni guest instructor, attended the Wizards’ walkthrough this afternoon and will be here for tonight’s game against the Thunder. He’s on the court now as players do their early shooting routines. – 5:09 PM
Marcin Gortat, who spent a week or so around the team during the preseason as an alumni guest instructor, attended the Wizards’ walkthrough this afternoon and will be here for tonight’s game against the Thunder. He’s on the court now as players do their early shooting routines. – 5:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Obi Toppin is one of six qualified players (at least 100 FG attempts) shooting above 49% from the floor and above 90% from the free-throw stripe.
The other five are:
Kevin Durant,
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,
Bradley Beal,
John Collins and
Stephen Curry
https://t.co/OLQdR9KJce pic.twitter.com/5IXh9EZYxy – 5:09 PM
Obi Toppin is one of six qualified players (at least 100 FG attempts) shooting above 49% from the floor and above 90% from the free-throw stripe.
The other five are:
Kevin Durant,
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,
Bradley Beal,
John Collins and
Stephen Curry
https://t.co/OLQdR9KJce pic.twitter.com/5IXh9EZYxy – 5:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
You know that one crazy Thunder fan with the mask and giant megaphone who distracts opposing players at the free-throw line every home game?
Well, I wrote a feature on him!
Please consider giving it a read and learning more about the man behind the mask:
normantranscript.com/sports/the-tal… – 4:58 PM
You know that one crazy Thunder fan with the mask and giant megaphone who distracts opposing players at the free-throw line every home game?
Well, I wrote a feature on him!
Please consider giving it a read and learning more about the man behind the mask:
normantranscript.com/sports/the-tal… – 4:58 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tonight’s Wizards-Thunder game is Jewish Heritage Night pic.twitter.com/ZEqLDvsCoZ – 4:36 PM
Tonight’s Wizards-Thunder game is Jewish Heritage Night pic.twitter.com/ZEqLDvsCoZ – 4:36 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Stephen Noh and I discuss the young players who have impressed us most so far (Shai, Bane, the rookies and much more) plus his awesome oral history of the wild 3-on-5 Alabama/Minnesota game- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269399… – 4:35 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Stephen Noh and I discuss the young players who have impressed us most so far (Shai, Bane, the rookies and much more) plus his awesome oral history of the wild 3-on-5 Alabama/Minnesota game- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269399… – 4:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams ranks in the 2022 draft class
(minimum 5 games played)
Points: #7
Rebounds: #17
Assists: #4
Steals: #4
Blocks: #10
Masks: #1
JDub debuted at #9 on NBA’s Rookie of the Year ladder. pic.twitter.com/UsaYupf5XJ – 4:13 PM
Jalen Williams ranks in the 2022 draft class
(minimum 5 games played)
Points: #7
Rebounds: #17
Assists: #4
Steals: #4
Blocks: #10
Masks: #1
JDub debuted at #9 on NBA’s Rookie of the Year ladder. pic.twitter.com/UsaYupf5XJ – 4:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) and Tre Mann (lower back soreness) are still out for tonight. – 4:03 PM
Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) and Tre Mann (lower back soreness) are still out for tonight. – 4:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ leaders in @FiveThirtyEight‘s defensive RAPTOR metric, among players who’ve played at least 150 minutes this season:
1st Daniel Gafford +4.8
2nd Jordan Goodwin +4.4
3rd Kristaps Porziņģis +3.4
4th Deni Avdija +1.0 – 3:46 PM
The Washington Wizards’ leaders in @FiveThirtyEight‘s defensive RAPTOR metric, among players who’ve played at least 150 minutes this season:
1st Daniel Gafford +4.8
2nd Jordan Goodwin +4.4
3rd Kristaps Porziņģis +3.4
4th Deni Avdija +1.0 – 3:46 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Has the Warriors’ title window closed?
Is SGA an outlier?
What’s Paolo Banchero’s one weak spot?
@Kevin O’Connor: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/16… – 3:12 PM
Has the Warriors’ title window closed?
Is SGA an outlier?
What’s Paolo Banchero’s one weak spot?
@Kevin O’Connor: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/16… – 3:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eugene Omoruyi said the loudest chant he heard from the kids today was them reciting the SpongeBob SquarePants song during a timeout: “It was amazing. They screamed for everything. We’re happy they came out and love to have them again.” – 3:05 PM
Eugene Omoruyi said the loudest chant he heard from the kids today was them reciting the SpongeBob SquarePants song during a timeout: “It was amazing. They screamed for everything. We’re happy they came out and love to have them again.” – 3:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
2x @NBA All-Star.
20,000 point club.
the ultimate professional.
Antawn Jamison contributed to many iconic moments in the DMV. pic.twitter.com/fEf6rHnUms – 3:01 PM
2x @NBA All-Star.
20,000 point club.
the ultimate professional.
Antawn Jamison contributed to many iconic moments in the DMV. pic.twitter.com/fEf6rHnUms – 3:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Scoot Henderson said he doesn’t really have a relationship with any of the Thunder players but mentions how he & Chet Holmgren follow each other on IG:
“I didn’t know one of the dudes on the team was 18. That’s what’s up.” – 2:39 PM
Scoot Henderson said he doesn’t really have a relationship with any of the Thunder players but mentions how he & Chet Holmgren follow each other on IG:
“I didn’t know one of the dudes on the team was 18. That’s what’s up.” – 2:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Ignite 110, Blue 95
Scoot Henderson – 27 pts on 12/20, 5 asts, 5 rebs
DJ Wilson – 22 pts
Jaden Shackelford – 24 pts
Eugene Omoruyi – 17 pts
Ousmane Dieng – 5 pts on 2/9, 9 rebs, 3 asts
Blue is now 3-2 in the season – 2:06 PM
FINAL: Ignite 110, Blue 95
Scoot Henderson – 27 pts on 12/20, 5 asts, 5 rebs
DJ Wilson – 22 pts
Jaden Shackelford – 24 pts
Eugene Omoruyi – 17 pts
Ousmane Dieng – 5 pts on 2/9, 9 rebs, 3 asts
Blue is now 3-2 in the season – 2:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a true leader on and off the court 💙
big 3 is BACK on Friday at @CapitalOneArena. pic.twitter.com/aYP8ABFczS – 2:00 PM
a true leader on and off the court 💙
big 3 is BACK on Friday at @CapitalOneArena. pic.twitter.com/aYP8ABFczS – 2:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Interesting given the parade of steals that powered the #Celtics‘ win on Monday, they’re tied for last in forcing turnovers with Washington (12.6). Disruption was such a big part of their identity on defense last year. They haven’t blown up many plays this year away from Tatum. – 1:59 PM
Interesting given the parade of steals that powered the #Celtics‘ win on Monday, they’re tied for last in forcing turnovers with Washington (12.6). Disruption was such a big part of their identity on defense last year. They haven’t blown up many plays this year away from Tatum. – 1:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Coming off back-to-back games, the Thunder will look to hit the reset button as they head into a midweek matchup against the Wizards.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson breakdown what to look for in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/47hoJmyJWb – 1:55 PM
Coming off back-to-back games, the Thunder will look to hit the reset button as they head into a midweek matchup against the Wizards.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson breakdown what to look for in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/47hoJmyJWb – 1:55 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Stephen Noh and I discuss the young players who have impressed us most so far (Shai, Bane, the rookies and much more) plus his awesome oral history of the wild 3-on-5 Alabama/Minnesota game: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269399… – 1:51 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Stephen Noh and I discuss the young players who have impressed us most so far (Shai, Bane, the rookies and much more) plus his awesome oral history of the wild 3-on-5 Alabama/Minnesota game: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269399… – 1:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng is really frustrated with the officiating in this game. He thought he was fouled on that last drive, came back off the inbound and hit a three to gain the lead for OKC before a Scoot Henderson floater tied it up. Get to ESPN+ this one is fun. – 1:49 PM
Ousmane Dieng is really frustrated with the officiating in this game. He thought he was fouled on that last drive, came back off the inbound and hit a three to gain the lead for OKC before a Scoot Henderson floater tied it up. Get to ESPN+ this one is fun. – 1:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Scoot Henderson & Ousmane Dieng we’re the headliners for this Ignite vs Blue game
So far, both haven’t had their best game after 3Qs:
Dieng – 2 pts on 1/7, 8 rebs & 3 asts
Scoot – 11 pts on 5/13, 4 asts & 3 rebs – 1:34 PM
Scoot Henderson & Ousmane Dieng we’re the headliners for this Ignite vs Blue game
So far, both haven’t had their best game after 3Qs:
Dieng – 2 pts on 1/7, 8 rebs & 3 asts
Scoot – 11 pts on 5/13, 4 asts & 3 rebs – 1:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
For the first time in his career, Ousmane Dieng is struggling to get going in this game for the Blue. It will be interesting how he responds in the fourth quarter. Up to this point he has been dominating in the G, but everyone has an off game now and then. – 1:28 PM
For the first time in his career, Ousmane Dieng is struggling to get going in this game for the Blue. It will be interesting how he responds in the fourth quarter. Up to this point he has been dominating in the G, but everyone has an off game now and then. – 1:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards have won four consecutive games — all without Bradley Beal. With Beal set to return tonight, what do the team and Beal need to do to maintain the team’s momentum? Here’s my piece for @The Athletic.
theathletic.com/3903624/2022/1… – 1:25 PM
The Washington Wizards have won four consecutive games — all without Bradley Beal. With Beal set to return tonight, what do the team and Beal need to do to maintain the team’s momentum? Here’s my piece for @The Athletic.
theathletic.com/3903624/2022/1… – 1:25 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Gameday from the Capital
🆚 Washington Wizards
📍 Capital One Arena
⏰ 6PM CT
📺 @BallySportsOK
📻 @sportsanimal
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/KBuIoZ8kTP – 1:00 PM
Gameday from the Capital
🆚 Washington Wizards
📍 Capital One Arena
⏰ 6PM CT
📺 @BallySportsOK
📻 @sportsanimal
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/KBuIoZ8kTP – 1:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.