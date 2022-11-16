Timberwolves 74, Magic 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-8) play against the Orlando Magic (10-10) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 74, Orlando Magic 49 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Minnesota 74, Orlando 49
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/XVoPNZlImL – 8:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first half, the @Minnesota Timberwolves are leading Orlando 74-49, the first time this season 70+ points in the first half (45th time in team history).
Minnesota shot 57.8% (26-45) from the field and had 9 steals in the 1st half, a season-high for a half. – 8:08 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: T-Wolves 74, Magic 49
The 74 first-half points are the most allowed by the @Orlando Magic before halftime this season.
Bol Bol – 12 pts, 4 rebs
Franz Wagner – 12 points
Jalen Suggs – 8 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts – 8:08 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves take a 74-49 lead into halftime. One of their best offensive halves of the season. 58%. 22 for Ant, Towns with 17. – 8:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Timberwolves 74, Magic 49.
Anthony Edwards (22) and Karl-Anthony Towns (17) have combined for 39 points.
Franz Wagner: 12 points
Bol Bol: 12 points, 4 rebounds – 8:07 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Updated the @SportsBizClass list of two-way contract for the Minnesota Timberwolves addition of AJ Lawson. Finally at a full 60 two-ways: sportsbusinessclassroom.com/current-nba-tw… – 8:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Thunder 67-54 at the half. The Wizards are 14-of-20 from 3, so no surprise they’re up.
Kristaps Porzingis has 20 pts and 7 reb on 18 min 🔥 – 8:03 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
UCF women’s basketball head coach Sytia Messer is at Amway Center for Magic-Timberwolves. – 8:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Stephen Noh and I discuss the young players who have impressed us most so far (Shai, Bane, the rookies and much more) plus his awesome oral history of the wild 3-on-5 Alabama/Minnesota game basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269399… – 7:55 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Bol Bol has really been exploring the studio space off the dribble these last few games, hasn’t he? – 7:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 20-3 run over the last 4:03 (1:49, 1st quarter-9:46, 2nd quarter) to take a 49-24 lead, the largest of the night.
Minnesota’s bench is outscoring Orlando’s 16-4 behind 6 points from Anderson and 5 points apiece from McLaughlin and Prince. – 7:43 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A +38 1Q by Minnesota in the last two games vs. Cleveland and Orlando. – 7:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 in the first quarter:
19 PTS
1 REB
3 AST
7-10 FG
5-8 3PT pic.twitter.com/AXIflz1hlB – 7:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 42-24, the 2nd game in a row and 4th time this season scoring 40+ points in the first quarter (34th time in team history). – 7:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Timberwolves 42, Magic 24.
Orlando’s struggling on both ends with 7 key players sidelined.
Anthony Edwards up to 19 points (7-10 shooting, 5-8 on 3s).
Bol Bol: 8 points, 3 rebounds.
Franz Wagner: 7 points. – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Minnesota 42, Orlando 24
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/OhsNY42XMW – 7:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
19 first quarter points in Orlando for Anthony Edwards tonight — 5/8 from 3, 2/2 from 2.
But this, to me, has also been the most dialed-in Edwards has looked off-ball defensively all year — showing and recovering, stepping up early on switches, intentionally going at the glass – 7:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Timberwolves handled the Banchero-less Magic as they should in the first quarter. They lead 42-24. Edwards with 19. Now to hold that lead for another 36 minutes. – 7:35 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Quite the first quarter for Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. He closes out the opening frame with 19 points.
The @Minnesota Timberwolves hold an 18-point lead over the @Orlando Magic after one. – 7:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
first dunk as a 27 year old. pic.twitter.com/BrO7eOTIua – 7:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Franz Wagner just does not care who is in front of him, he’s going to try to finish at the rim. He’s already scored on Gobert twice. – 7:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is off to a great start in his return: 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 4-6 FG, 2-2 3PT in 9 min. Wiz lead the Thunder by 15 in the 1st. – 7:27 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,226 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ANT HAS 11 POINTS. WE’VE PLAYED FOUR MINUTES. pic.twitter.com/wbXGH7X66A – 7:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley calls timeout after Anthony Edwards makes his third 3 of the 1Q.
Timberwolves lead 15-6. – 7:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is rocking the clear mask after getting hit on the nose pretty good last game. – 7:15 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Good to be back on the road tonight in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/rzHXB57VsU – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
– Inactive tonight for Heat are Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven.
– Bam Adebayo is active but will not play.
– That means the Heat tonight will use a two-way game for both Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson. – 7:05 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
wednesday night five 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @chuma_okeke
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/aaG4c2eZPm – 6:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Total minutes Kyle Anderson has played with the Wolves’ every night rotation players…
Edwards: 132
Towns: 127
Russell: 104
Prince: 94
McDaniels: 86
Nowell: 76
Gobert: 63 (though only 8 games, while everyone else is 10)
McLaughlin: 53 – 6:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia) has been ruled out vs. T-Wolves, per Magic. – 6:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert has only blocked 2.4% of opponent shots this season (69th percentile) after blocking 3.3% (94th) and 4.3% (96th) the last 2 seasons.
But opponents are shooting 55.9% at the rim when Gobert has been on the floor and 69.1% when he’s off.
Asked Finch about this pregame pic.twitter.com/5KvL4CR5o3 – 5:58 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
lately i’ve been dressing for revenge pic.twitter.com/hXnYsLz49U – 5:39 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Wendell Carter Jr. will go through his pregame routine shortly, which will determine his status for the @Orlando Magic‘s home game against the Timberwolves tonight. – 5:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia —soft tissue under the foot) is a gametime decision vs. T-Wolves, per Jamahl Mosley. – 5:16 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
From the #Astros: Martin Maldonado underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a sports hernia & should be fully recovered by start of Spring Training. Also signed Austin Davis to MiLB deal. He was with BOS & MIN in 2022, went 2-1 w/ a 5.79 ERA (36ER/56IP), 64 K in 56.0 IP – 5:10 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Stephen Noh and I discuss the young players who have impressed us most so far (Shai, Bane, the rookies and much more) plus his awesome oral history of the wild 3-on-5 Alabama/Minnesota game- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269399… – 4:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Per-36 minute averages this season:
Rudy Gobert:
15.6 points (on 62% shooting)
14.4 rebounds,
1.8 blocks
Walker Kessler:
13.5 points (on 70% shooting)
13.0 rebounds
3.9 blocks – 4:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
A look ahead to Friday -Bulls vs. Orlando—for tonight’s Magic -Minnesota game..6 players including Paulo Banchero are out for Orlando. Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable (foot). – 3:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Estimated plus-minus numbers thus far this season…
Towns
– Defensive: 26th percentile
– Offensive: 94th
Gobert
– Defensive: 65th percentile
– Offensive: 66th
Today’s show w/ @JaceFrederick: What is going into these numbers + A Kyle Anderson film review
open.spotify.com/episode/4MyHyG… – 2:26 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Stephen Noh and I discuss the young players who have impressed us most so far (Shai, Bane, the rookies and much more) plus his awesome oral history of the wild 3-on-5 Alabama/Minnesota game: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269399… – 1:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero will miss his 4th consecutive game because of the sprained left ankle.
Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia —soft tissue under the foot) is questionable vs. T-Wolves.
More updates from shootaround: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 1:45 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“The energy they bring each and every night. We hear them in all our runs, we hear the Magic chants, we see the wave going, (and) we feel all of that stuff. Whether you know it or not, those are things that we feed off.” – Jalen Suggs on @Orlando Magic fans
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 1:19 PM
