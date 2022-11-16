Timberwolves vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Timberwolves vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Timberwolves vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 16, 2022- by

By |

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $24,874,795 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $30,660,515 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: 830 WCCO

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Paolo Banchero on the Italy NT: I have to think about it
sportando.basketball/en/paolo-banch…3:33 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home