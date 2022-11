Tom Thibodeau cuts Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes from Knicks' rotation

The 30-year-old Frenchman makes $18 million this season with $18.9 million guaranteed for 2023-24. The 11-year veteran added that he hasn’t played so few minutes since “probably my second year” in the league with the Nuggets in 2013-14, when he averaged 19.8 minutes over 76 appearances (four starts). “I’m not gonna lie, I’m getting stiff on the bench now because I’m a little bit older. My knees can’t take it anymore,” Fournier said with a laugh. “But yeah, it’s not an excuse at all. I just have to figure it out myself, so I can help the team. That’s all I can say, really.” -via EuroHoops.net / November 15, 2022