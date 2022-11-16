Tom Thibodeau cuts Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes from Knicks' rotation

Thibodeau cut Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes from the rotation and the move worked. The Knicks started this challenging five-game road trip out west with their best win of the season, a 118-111 win over the Jazz at Vivint Arena. “We wanted to see what it would look like and it gave us, I thought, better rhythm,” Thibodeau said. “That’s why we did it.”
Source: Zach Braziller @ New York Post
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 3 at the half, 61-58
Randle will 11 points. RJ and Brunson with 10 a piece.
Obi had 3 assists and was +9 in 9 mins.
Jericho Sims (7 points and 8 boards) was fantastic on both ends.
Thibs shortened his rotation: played just 9 guys. Grimes and Fournier odd men out – 10:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Barrett back in the game with Obi — nine players in the game so far with no Grimes or Fournier. – 9:31 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
That was one of the more defensive pre-game pressers I’ve heard from a coach in a little while from Tom Thibodeau…
For example, he was asked “Why aren’t you better defensively?” … answer screenshotted below
Sir, you’re ranked 24th! There’s so much you’re not doing well! pic.twitter.com/IIVzoWy1jJ – 7:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tom Thibodeau, asked if the Knicks’ players-only meeting last night could be a good thing, says he’s more interested in seeing the talk translate into action on the court. – 7:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a few notes on NYK’s recent defensive slide w/out Mitchell Robinson, Tom Thibodeau scrutiny and a thought on unconfirmed rumors around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: why would he want to leave OKC for a depleted version of this Knick roster? sny.tv/articles/tempe… – 12:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Tom Thibodeau is a “win now” coach.
The Knicks are a “win later” team.
That’s a bad fit. And likely an unsustainable pairing.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/thibs-may-ha… – 9:31 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Evan Fournier has a new role with the New York Knicks, and it seems he’s still not completely comfortable with it
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:36 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Some notes on NYK’s defensive slide (coincides w/Mitchell Robinson’s injury); why, in my opinion, Sunday’s loss increases the scrutiny on Tom Thibodeau & why NYK had more insight than most teams on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of 2018 Draft: sny.tv/articles/tempe… – 5:53 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟
International:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Klay Thompson
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/jdzkeD1SE5 – 2:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some notes on NYK’s defensive slide over the past 5 games (all without Mitchell Robinson); why, in my opinion, Sunday’s loss increases the scrutiny on Tom Thibodeau & why NYK had more insight than most teams on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of 2018 Draft: sny.tv/articles/tempe… – 10:38 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: Ineffective RJ Barrett bench for final 21 minutes; Evan Fournier struggles to find form off bench newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:18 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Asked about RJ Barrett playing two minutes in the second half, Tom Thibodeau said, “We just got behind by so much that we were just looking for life. And that group that was in there (after Barrett subbed out) gave us a little bit of a spark. So that’s what we went with.” – 3:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Second-half minutes played in the Knicks loss to OKC Sunday:
RJ Barrett: 2
Evan Fournier 14
Fourth Quarter mins:
RJ Barrett: 0
Fournier: 12 – 2:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says he’s disappointed by the “up and down nature” of the last few games for the Knicks. New York gave up 143 today and lost to the Nets Wednesday by 27. – 2:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks allow 145 points in regulation in a home loss to OKC. That is the highest opponent point total allowed by a Tom Thibodeau-coached Knick team. OKC hit 55 percent of its 3-point attempts (17-for-31. The Thunder entered play today ranked 29th in 3-point field goal percentage – 2:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Would the Knicks include Quentin Grimes in a potential SGA trade? – 1:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Grimes should be getting Fournier’s minutes.
Difficult to justify Fournier playing ahead of Grimes – other than Fournier is a vet with a big contract – 12:50 PM
Grimes should be getting Fournier’s minutes.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau had the players arrive early today for a walkthrough before the game. Smart move. I’ve seen teams many come out flat these early weekend game. Knicks scored 48 points in the first quarter. – 12:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Have to doublecheck but think that Evan Fournier to Obi Toppin lob just set a Knicks franchise record for points in a first quarter — 46 (and counting) – 12:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mitchell Robinson is now considered day to day, Tom Thibodeau says. He has not been cleared for contact yet. – 10:17 AM
“Just the rhythm of it, you’re learning your team,” Thibodeau said. “What works best? Are guys able to get in a rhythm? Those are the questions you ask. That’s why we did it.” It was somewhat surprising to see Grimes sit out the entire game, since he profiles as one of the Knicks’ best perimeter defenders and had such a strong summer. But he has missed so much time due to a sore left foot and only logged eight minutes each of the previous two games. Then there is the 30-year-old Fournier, who is making $18 million this year and set a Knicks record in 2021-22 for most 3-pointers in a single season. He has gone from an opening night starter to a reserve and now a bench-warmer. -via New York Post / November 16, 2022
The 30-year-old Frenchman makes $18 million this season with $18.9 million guaranteed for 2023-24. The 11-year veteran added that he hasn’t played so few minutes since “probably my second year” in the league with the Nuggets in 2013-14, when he averaged 19.8 minutes over 76 appearances (four starts). “I’m not gonna lie, I’m getting stiff on the bench now because I’m a little bit older. My knees can’t take it anymore,” Fournier said with a laugh. “But yeah, it’s not an excuse at all. I just have to figure it out myself, so I can help the team. That’s all I can say, really.” -via EuroHoops.net / November 15, 2022
“The thing is when you only shoot three times a game … it adds up. It adds up. And at the end of the season, you look at your [shooting] percentage and it’s not good,” Fournier said after not scoring in Sunday’s game. “But it’s just hard to find a rhythm right now. I think not knowing the rotation, what’s coming your way, etcetera, etcetera. I have to do a better job of all that and just being in the moment, being ready for whatever.” -via New York Post / November 14, 2022
Ian Begley: Quentin Grimes remains situational, Tom Thibodeau says. Grimes is healthy enough to play but Thibodeau has said previously that his conditioning needs to ramp up after he missed time in training camp/preseason & regular season due to left foot soreness. -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 13, 2022
Ian Begley: For those asking why Tom Thibodeau & Knicks see Quentin Grimes as a ‘situational’ player right now: “He’s missed a lot of time. So the conditioning part of that is part of that equation. As he gets opportunities, he’ll play more & more,” Thibodeau said when asked about it. -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 11, 2022
