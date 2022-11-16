Victor Oladipo offers no timetable for his return from injury

Barry Jackson: Victor Oladipo offered no timetable for his return in a conversation with @Anthony Chiang and @Ira Winderman in Toronto today. ESPN reported this month that he’s not returning in near future. “Time will tell,” he said. Chronic condition developed in non surgically repaired knee.
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lengthy injury list for Raptors-Heat tonight. Miami will be without Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Udonis Haslem, Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo. Dewayne Dedmon is questionable.
VanVleet and Trent are still questionable. Siakam, Achiuwa and Porter remain out. – 12:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: There’s still no definitive timetable for Victor Oladipo’s return. Oladipo: “When I feel right and everybody’s on the same page, then I’ll be ready to play.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Adebayo ruled out for tonight, and Herro and Yurtseven updates – 12:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Oladipo offered no timetable for his return in a conversation with @Anthony Chiang and @Ira Winderman in Toronto today. ESPN reported this month that he’s not returning in near future. “Time will tell,” he said. Chronic condition developed in non surgically repaired knee. – 12:42 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Heat without Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro tonight. Dedmon is questionable.
Oladipo and Yurtseven remain out. – 12:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game vs. Raptors.
So no Adebayo, Herro, Oladipo, Yurtseven or Haslem.
Dewayne Dedmon remains questionable. – 12:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra expects Omer Yurtseven back this season; Victor Oladipo ruled out for this trip despite traveling, but Tyler Herro might return despite remaining behind sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Oladipo addresses where he stands with his work toward making season debut – 12:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Wednesday in Toronto:
Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis
Udonis Haslem, Out, Personal Reasons
Tyler Herro, Out, Left Ankle; Sprain
Victor Oladipo, Out, Left Knee; Tendinosis
Omer Yurtseven, Out, Left Ankle; Surgery – 4:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has ruled out Tyler Herro (ankle sprain), Udonis Haslem (personal reasons), Victor Oladipo (knee tendinosis) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle surgery) for tomorrow’s game vs. Raptors.
Dewayne Dedmon (plantar fasciitis) is listed as questionable. – 4:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus Kyle Lowry.
Inactive: Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Orlando Robinson (to save his two-way days of availability). – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo shooting pregame, and apparently in a good mood. pic.twitter.com/1UTysz1OsC – 6:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) and Dewayne Dedmon (plantar fasciitis) again listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns.
Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven remain out. – 3:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Monday vs. visiting Suns:
Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Left Foot; Plantar fasciitis
Tyler Herro, Questionable, Left Ankle; Sprain
Victor Oladipo, Out, Left Knee; Tendinosis
Omer Yurtseven, Out, Left Ankle; Impingement – 3:37 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Omer Yurtseven (ankle surgery), Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) and Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) are not traveling with the Heat to Toronto today. Victor Oladipo is traveling, so there’s that. Heat hasn’t released its injury report yet for tomorrow’s game vs. Raptors. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 15, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Tyler Herro (sprained ankle) and Caleb Martin (quad contusion) listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Hornets. Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo and Jamal Cain remain out. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 9, 2022
Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler will be good to go tomorrow night Tyler Herro questionable Oladipo and Yurtseven still out -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / November 6, 2022
