Victor Oladipo offers no timetable for his return from injury

Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler will be good to go tomorrow night Tyler Herro questionable Oladipo and Yurtseven still out -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / November 6, 2022

Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) and Dewayne Dedmon (plantar fasciitis) again listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns.Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven remain out. – 3:38 PM

Heat has ruled out Tyler Herro (ankle sprain), Udonis Haslem (personal reasons), Victor Oladipo (knee tendinosis) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle surgery) for tomorrow’s game vs. Raptors.Dewayne Dedmon (plantar fasciitis) is listed as questionable. – 4:32 PM

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra expects Omer Yurtseven back this season; Victor Oladipo ruled out for this trip despite traveling, but Tyler Herro might return despite remaining behind sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Oladipo addresses where he stands with his work toward making season debut – 12:36 PM

Bam Adebayo has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game vs. Raptors.So no Adebayo, Herro, Oladipo, Yurtseven or Haslem.Dewayne Dedmon remains questionable. – 12:39 PM

Oladipo offered no timetable for his return in a conversation with @Anthony Chiang and @Ira Winderman in Toronto today. ESPN reported this month that he’s not returning in near future. “Time will tell,” he said. Chronic condition developed in non surgically repaired knee. – 12:42 PM

NEW: There’s still no definitive timetable for Victor Oladipo’s return. Oladipo: “When I feel right and everybody’s on the same page, then I’ll be ready to play.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Adebayo ruled out for tonight, and Herro and Yurtseven updates – 12:46 PM

Lengthy injury list for Raptors-Heat tonight. Miami will be without Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Udonis Haslem, Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo. Dewayne Dedmon is questionable.VanVleet and Trent are still questionable. Siakam, Achiuwa and Porter remain out. – 12:51 PM

