Warriors 65, Suns 72: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (6-8) play against the Phoenix Suns (5-5) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Golden State Warriors 65, Phoenix Suns 72 (Q2 00:24)
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Rough foul called on Devin Booker after Deandre Ayton came over and blocked Steph Curry’s shot. Suns get two delay of game violations arguing the call, resulting in a tech – 11:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Tony Brothers issued two delay of games on the Suns, one when Booker through the ball aside and the second when Phoenix wouldn’t man the free throw line – 11:11 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
Steph tonight after the Warriors take the L pic.twitter.com/KbB85oL2fd – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I guess Anthony Lamb has to be the new Otto Porter Jr. for this team – 11:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns: 10-of-19 from 3.
#Warriors: 8-of-18 from 3.
Whoever goes cold first?
#Suns up eight. – 11:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For all the attention on Book and Steph (and rightfully so), it’s been a great Cam Payne game so far too – 11:08 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry has 28 points with 2:48 left in the second. The rest of the team has combined for 29.
Warriors trail the Suns 63-57. – 11:06 PM
Steph Curry has 28 points with 2:48 left in the second. The rest of the team has combined for 29.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steph Curry has scored or assisted on 30 of Warriors 57 points this half
He has 28 points on 10 of 12 shooting in 16 minutes – 11:06 PM
Steph Curry has scored or assisted on 30 of Warriors 57 points this half
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Suns have seven offensive rebounds in the first half. The Warriors entered the night 27th in defensive rebounding rate. They were 6th last regular season. It’s been a significant part of their defensive drop-off. – 11:04 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
There’s no more adjectives to describe Steph Curry anymore. Just enjoy this sh*t. – 11:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Paul is having a long, animated conversation with Tony Brothers. It looks like he thinks Steph Curry traveled – 11:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re really getting to enjoy some outrageous plays from both Devin Booker and Steph Curry right now, what a wild game so far – 11:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Warriors helping off Bridges juuuust enough to dare him to beat them and he’s knocked down four 3s in the first half. Suns as a team are now 9-of-18 from deep. – 11:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker saw Bridges in the corner way before he got into the paint.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
With this bucket, @Stephen Curry has passed Run TMC legend Mitch Richmond for 45th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list 💥 pic.twitter.com/t5qqXSeaqt – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker bucket. Fouled. Is now 8-of-8 from the line.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Steph Curry is having one of those bonkers halves. He’s already up to 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting to keep the Warriors in this. Suns up 6 though, and have 60 points with 3:40 before halftime – 11:01 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
scientific tweet: these suns jerseys are awesome but they really popped on that mikal bridges three – 11:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry has 25 points with 4 minutes left in the first half
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 50-44 and here comes Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney
6:16 left in the first half – 10:56 PM
Warriors down 50-44 and here comes Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne locked and loaded. Has 11 (2-of-3 from 3). #Suns up five. – 10:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr: I need to play JaMychal Green more
Phoenix Suns @Suns
✖️ The steal.
✖️ The Hail Mary pass.
✖️ The touch assist.
✖️ The triple.
THIS PLAY HAD IT ALL. pic.twitter.com/TZtXqo8k7X – 10:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie denied the much taller JaMychal Green at the rim.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Josh Okogie met JaMychal Green in midair at the rim and I think I blacked out. What a defensive play – 10:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors open the second quarter with:
Donte
Poole
Wiggins
Lamb
Golden State Warriors @warriors
⚡️️17 points
⚡️️6-7 from the field
⚡️ 4 rebounds
Just getting started. pic.twitter.com/ouw5JtKvZP – 10:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 quarter in PHX, Warriors trail 36-33 and Stephen Curry is on pace to finish with 68 points and 16 rebounds – 10:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That was the first time this season Steph Curry has played all 12 first quarter minutes. He had 17 points on 6/7 shooting. Two 3s, three free throws. Warriors still down 36-33 in Phoenix. – 10:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Suns lead the Warriors 36-33 after one quarter. Stephen Curry has a game-high 17 points on 6/7 shooting. No other Golden State player has scored more than 5 (Thompson 2/6).
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 36-33 after the first quarter
Steph Curry’s first quarter
12 minutes
17 points
6-for-7 from the field
2-for-2 from deep
3-for-3 from the line
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors down 36-33 to the Suns after one.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 36, GSW 33
Booker: 11 Pts, 2-5 FG, 7-7 FT
Ayton: 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-6 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts, 4 Ast, 3 Reb
Curry: 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-7 FG – 10:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Steph Curry is now 5-for-5 from the field for 15 points in the first quarter. A trio of 2s, two 3s and 3 FTs. – 10:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
30’s got the moves 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/UH3Dqk7vIN – 10:36 PM
30’s got the moves 💥
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Lamb is 13 of 24 from 3 since he entered the Warriors’ rotation. – 10:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have taken 4 free throws
Devin Booker is about to take his 7th free throw – 10:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are in the bonus in the first quarter and I can’t quite believe my eyes – 10:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
And just like that, the Warriors are in the penalty with 4-plus minutes to go in the first quarter – 10:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Washington Jr. played one possession and already had Chris Paul grabbing him at the timeout to talk through something. Super valuable for Washington to get that through this time CP3 misses. – 10:28 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors go with a D. Green / J. Green frontcourt look toward the end of the first quarter. Three shooters around them: Curry, Poole and Thompson. – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker has already attempted more FTs tonight than #Suns did as a team Monday night at Miami.
PHX: 2-of-4 at Heat (Booker 1-of-2, Torrey Craig 1-of-2).
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Phoenix Suns vs. Heat: 4 FTAs
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green in for Kevon Looney
Steph
Poole
Klay
Draymond
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson has taken 6 of the Warriors’ first 12 shots. He’s 2/6. – 10:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
After tonight’s activities in DC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is at a 32.3 scoring average and shooting 54.8/40.0/90.6
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns have hit the 4 free throws mark from Monday in less than six minutes. Booker took ’em all. – 10:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Really cool moment during a timeout with various Suns players naming off each of the 22 Tribal Nations and cheers coming from different parts of the arena. Big unanimous cheer at the end. – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker playing bully ball on Stephen Curry, draws foul on Curry.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker fadeaway over Thompson.
Thompson 3 over Lee.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins picks up two quick fouls in four minutes. He sits. Jordan Poole is in with the other starters. – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker drive, draws foul on Wiggins. Two fouls on Wiggins
Expected to hear roar from crowd considering he only took two free throws Monday at Miami.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins is pretty upset at officials, which is unique. He keeps pointing to the refs and saying “That’s two” as in two missed calls. He checks out with 2 fouls – 10:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Payne has 2 fouls so Lee is going to check in now. Even more Point Book coming. – 10:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Damion Lee checking in as the first Suns player off the bench vs. the Warriors – 10:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What happens when Ayton shoots inside, it draws attention from defense, which can open up lanes for Craig to crash the boards.
Got interesting matchups/cross matchups.
Booker on Wiggins.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steph Curry’s regular season three-point streak is up to 203 games. – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton again in the paint.
Bridges offensive rebound leads to Payne 3.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
First bucket KT ⚡️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/u9ZDoiPHvy – 10:14 PM
First bucket KT ⚡️
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
splash brothers finding space early. Curry has gotten free off Booker twice. – 10:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
History isn’t on the Warriors’ side
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
So I’m going to state the obvious.
We know what happened between Devin Booker and Klay Thompson last time #Suns and #Warriors played.
There’s mutual respect, but they are both competitive as hell.
That’s not going to change on either front tonight.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA this season:
32.3 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds on 54.8% shooting and 40% three-point shooting
Steph Curry’s unanimous MVP season:
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Time ⏱ to get it goin’
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney
Suns starters
Payne
Booker
Bridges
Craig
Ayton – 9:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) out for Wednesday’s game vs. #Warriors https://t.co/XSZBVVHWYZ via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/vyUmZdLLF5 – 9:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga is out tonight with a non-COVID related illness.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Relax. Play.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Let’s get down to business.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga is out tonight in Phoenix. Warriors listing it as general illness on latest injury report. Non-COVID. – 8:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
SGA has his 10th 30-point game of the season.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Klay:
“In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga isn’t available tonight. Late scratch, he’s under the weather — non-COVID related – 8:39 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Late scratch for tonight: Jonathan Kuminga is under the weather with a non covid-related illness and is OUT. – 8:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jonathan Kuminga is under the weather (non-COVID illness) and won’t play tonight, Warriors said. – 8:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
36 points last time out
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams skied for that offensive rebound. Then kicked out to Aaron Wiggins for a three. Felt like a big play as the Thunder cut Washington’s lead to two. – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams: Chris Paul better in “small increments,” but not ready.
On Landry Shamet: Williams said he got fined $25K for talking about concussions when in New Orleans.
Not comfortable talking about it.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Chris Paul’s progress with the sore right heel: “It’s pretty evident, it’s small increments.” – 8:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
All 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona permanently honored inside @FootprintCNTR.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Today’s forecast: 100% a game day pic.twitter.com/Eg9p4cZSq5 – 7:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Tonight’s refs for Warriors-Suns in Phoenix
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns unveil the flags of Arizona’s 22 Tribal Nations, which will be permanently installed on the northwest wall inside the pavilion at the Footprint Center: pic.twitter.com/lnlyZYuKMr – 7:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
It’s 5:25 p.m. and who is getting up shots.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with a nice block but did it have to come against my Maryland guy Aaron Wiggins 😭 – 7:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder’s latest cryptic IG story: pic.twitter.com/cZ6rCPZ2Yq – 6:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chicago has shot 80%+ from the free-throw line in each of its last 13 games, marking the longest such streak in a season in team history. There have only been 6 streaks as long in NBA history with the record 14-straight by OKC (2011), GSW (2013) & CHA (2017).
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Wizards
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Pokusevski – 6:45 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 10-game slate
– Cavs & Bucks square off
– Donovan Mitchell status
– Warriors/Suns grudge match
– Zion OUT/Jokic OUT/Luka OUT
– Breaking lineup news across the league
Join us now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/WaHqMeGUME pic.twitter.com/TH34whGOVL – 6:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Why Joe Mazzulla’s 11-3 start as Celtics coach is all his … even in the record book: marcstein.substack.com/p/another-win-…
And my latest This Week In Basketball around-the-league notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-weekend-… – 6:28 PM
Danny Green @DGreen_14
Loved making my debut on NBA Today and the Warriors were a topic of discussion. @HarrisonSanford and I also spoke about the #warriors with our latest guest @Jaren Jackson Jr. on @greenroominside Episode out now on YouTube pic.twitter.com/fN0VrYRr3J – 5:45 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Show up early tonight as the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive this commemorative poster!
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green being used as a small-ball center should be beneficial to him and a handful of other Warriors nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:31 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Obi Toppin is one of six qualified players (at least 100 FG attempts) shooting above 49% from the floor and above 90% from the free-throw stripe.
The other five are:
Kevin Durant,
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,
Bradley Beal,
John Collins and
Stephen Curry
https://t.co/OLQdR9KJce pic.twitter.com/5IXh9EZYxy – 5:09 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟑 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭.
Be the first to see it live at tonight’s game!
🎟 https://t.co/0c6Qu7cS61 | @PlayAtGila pic.twitter.com/nbwaSMDjtw – 4:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What’s wrong with Phoenix right now? Three questions entering #Suns-#Warriors rematch https://t.co/VA0GQW9yxw via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jOlaVOpEjG – 4:00 PM
