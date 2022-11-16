Warriors vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $32,229,017 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $21,096,175 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

