Warriors vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 16, 2022

By |

The Golden State Warriors play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $32,229,017 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $21,096,175 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic is leading the NBA in technical fouls since 2020 with 5️⃣3️⃣, overtaking Draymond Green with 52 😬
(via @FlyByKnite) pic.twitter.com/jO8wNTcmID4:44 AM

