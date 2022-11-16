Warriors vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center
The Golden State Warriors are spending $32,229,017 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $21,096,175 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic is leading the NBA in technical fouls since 2020 with 5️⃣3️⃣, overtaking Draymond Green with 52 😬
(via @FlyByKnite) pic.twitter.com/jO8wNTcmID – 4:44 AM