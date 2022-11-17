Al Horford: 'I want to keep playing for two, three more years'

And when the Celtics veteran sees the NBA as these roaring ’20s progress, he sees himself in the picture. While it might seem prudent for someone of his age in the last year of his contract to think in smaller increments, Horford is packing for a long trip. “Yeah, for sure, I’ve thought about it,” he told Heavy Sports as he sat at his locker following Monday’s 125-122 comeback win over Oklahoma City. “I want to keep playing for two, three more years, for sure.”
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 126-101. 8 straight wins
Brown – 22 pts
Tatum – 19/7/8
Grant – 18 pts
White – 16/5/10
Hauser – 15/6
Kornet – 15/8, 4 blks
Pritchard – 14 pts
Horford – 7/11/4
Celtics – 54.5% FGs
Celtics – 21-46 3Ps
Celtics – 8 blocks
Young – 27/5/9
Hawks – 41.6% FGs
Hawks – 7-32 3Ps – 9:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Seven Celtics have scored in double-figures tonight.
And Al Horford had 7/11/4. – 9:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford acknowledged that was an offensive foul, but that was as much Tatum’s fault for going too early as it was Horford’s – 9:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Hawks look a little flat on both ends after back to back transition 3s by Hauser and Grant. Just gave up another pair of wide open looks to Horford that he missed. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
John Collins
De’Andre Hunter
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
No way to quantify it, but great outlet passers in Horford, Smart drive so much of #Celtics’ control over the pace of games.
They’re: #6 in transition PPP (1.19), #12 in pts per 100 (126.2), but allow 4th-fewest transition pts to opponents (15.8). Tatum: 1.43 PPP on the break. pic.twitter.com/Kv7aHNiQi6 – 6:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault quote of the year:
“(Poku) had Horford tonight, which, it’s a great contrast. We obviously had Horford when Poku was a rookie. If you told me that two years later Poku would be playing 37 minutes and guarding Horford … I would’ve checked to do a sobriety test.” – 10:22 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Celtics 126, Thunder 122
SGA – 37 pts
Dort – 21 pts
Giddey – 16 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asts
Poku – 16 pts, 14 rebs
JDub – 14 pts
Brown – 26 pts
Tatum – 27 pts
Smart – 22 pts
Horford – 12 pts, 11 rebs
White – 16 pts
OKC is now 6-8
The most encouraging Thunder loss since? – 9:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics rally to beat the #Thunder 126-122 in a game they really had no business winning after 3Q. Tatum 27 (9-23 FG), Brown 26, Smart 22 (10 in 4Q), Horford 12, White 16, Pritchard 10; SGA 37, Dort 21, Giddey 16 (7 TO), Pokusevski (16). – 9:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford, always looking for an extra pass, barely avoids and up-and-down, gets downhill and finds Smart for a go-ahead 3.
#Celtics 115-112. – 9:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Tatum at the five death lineup got 2 seconds of action before Mazzulla called Horford in for Pritchard – 9:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thunder lead 96-89 after three
Brown – 24/6/6
Tatum – 17/10
Horford – 12/8
Smart – 12 points
Celtics – 42.7% FGs
Celtics – 6-29 3Ps
Celtics – 11 TOs
SGA – 27/4/7
Poku – 16/10
Dort – 14 points
Jalen – 14 points
Thunder – 48.1% FGs
Thunder – 10-25 3Ps
Thunder – 12 TOs – 9:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thunder lead 69-62 at the half
Brown – 18/4/5
Tatum – 15/8
Horford – 10 points
Celtics – 45.7% FGs
Celtics – 5-20 3Ps
Celtics – 8 turnovers
SGA – 18 points, 6 assists
Jalen – 12 points
Dort – 11 points
Thunder – 47.3% FGs
Thunder – 7-18 3Ps
Thunder – 8 offensive rebounds – 8:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 69, Celtics 62
SGA – 18 points, 6 assists
JDub – 12 points
Dort – 11 points
Poku – 9 points, 7 rebounds
Brown – 18 points
Tatum – 15 points
Horford – 10 points – 8:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus and Grant with words for officials after that first half. OKC 69, BOS 62. SGA 18, Jalen Williams 12, Dort 11; Brown 18, Tatum 15, Horford 10. – 8:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla pumping his hands up in the huddle as Horford makes a point motioning with his finger. Tatum looked frustrating coming off the floor after that last miss. – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford came up limping a bit on that last play. Seems to be ok, but definitely tweaked something in his left leg. – 8:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford just told his teammates to stop complaining and to play. – 8:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thunder lead 35-32 after one
Brown – 12 points
Horford – 7 points
Tatum – 6 points
Celtics – 44% FGs
Celtics – 2-12 3Ps
Celtics – 2 turnovers
SGA – 12 points, 4 assists
Williams – 9 points
Dort – 6 points
Thunder – 50% FGs
Thunder – 4-9 3Ps
Thunder – 2 turnovers – 8:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Biggest thing I miss about covering Al Horford was his ASMR-esque voice 😴 – 7:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One of the best passing sequences all year. Smart attacks, finds Brown, who finds Smart again underneath, who hits Horford above the break for 3.
Horford’s tear from behind the line continues: clnsmedia.com/al-horford-thr… – 7:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Al Horford is guarding Lu Dort. Very interesting.
On the other end, Dort has Tatum, J-Dub has Brown and SGA has Smart. – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Thunder starters:
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jalen Williams
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 7:15 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Thunder at Celtics – TD Garden – November 14, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
OKC – Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jaylen Williams, Lu Dort
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, R. Williams, Gallinari OKC: Bazely pic.twitter.com/y310PNfrWW – 7:04 PM
More on this storyline
“I think obviously there’s so much stuff that’s going on here, that’s going on with the coach and stuff and just other guys and things like that where I’m just being patient,” he told Heavy.com. “I’m sure that when the time comes we’ll get to something. But, yeah, I want to keep playing.” And keep playing in Boston. “Yes,” Horford said emphatically. -via Heavy.com / November 17, 2022
Jay King: Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of tonight’s game. So the Celtics will be without him, Malcolm Brogdon and Al Horford. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / November 12, 2022
