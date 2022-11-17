Bulls interested in Duncan Robinson?

Duncan Robinson has been rumored in a number of trades so far this season. Most teams have been hesitant to take on his contract, and he remains in South Beach. However, recently an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that one Eastern Conference team could target Duncan Robinson in a trade this season. When asked about what how the Chicago Bulls look to address their issues, the executive noted it’s unlikely for Chicago to seek big man help but identified the Heat’s sharpshooting forward Duncan Robinson.
Source: Thomas Darro @ Heavy.com
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon about to enter. So is the Heat playing nine or is Duncan Robinson not playing tonight? – 7:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —ASK IRA: How much do the Heat have to try to make this work with Duncan Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: How much do the Heat have to try to make this work with Duncan Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:03 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How much do the Heat have to try to make this work with Duncan Robinson? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:02 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dogfight in Miami. The Heat lead 58-57 at halftime.
Bam Adebayo 11pts, 6rebs
Jimmy Butler 10pts, 6rebs, 3asts
Duncan Robinson 10pts off the bench
#HEATCulture – 8:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat bench playing well
Gabe Vincent generating paint touches and scoring/playmaking from there
Duncan Robinson finding his rhythm a bit
And they actually got good Dedmon minutes
22 from them three – 8:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat can’t contain Duane Washington Jr. And Suns can’t contain . . . Duncan Robinson. Each is leading their team in scoring. – 8:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson’s sixth point moved him past Michael Beasley for 22nd on the Heat’s all-time scoring list. – 7:57 PM
“I don’t know if they would get another big guy, with (Andre) Drummond there, but finding a way to make a deal for Richaun Holmes in Sacramento might be a way to give them some rim protection. The problem is, it is a tough fit with their salary structure, making the match, I don’t think you’d give up a Coby White for a guy riding pine in Sacramento. I think they’d do well with a volume 3-point shooter, a Buddy Hield or Luke Kennard or even Duncan Robinson, if they could figure out a way to make that deal. But again, the contracts are not really there for that kind of deal,” the Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. -via Heavy.com / November 17, 2022
Don’t be deceived by Robinson’s pleasant manner or endearing smile. There is a determination bubbling beneath the surface, a commitment not only to expand his game, but also to prove that he can still be the guy who hit threes with historic accuracy two years ago. “I definitely have got a big chip on my shoulder, that’s for sure,” Robinson told The Miami Herald. -via Miami Herald / October 26, 2022
