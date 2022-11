David Robinson, Manu Ginobili buy minor league baseball team

Wiseman insists he never had any doubt, even as others did. He came into the NBA believing he had star potential and that has not changed. He frequently studies video of Hall of Fame big men Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Dikembe Mutombo – with particular emphasis on KG. “I love his tenacity for the game,” Wiseman said. “The way he pushed himself on the court, like on the defensive end, where he was a monster. I’m trying to become that type of player. I’ve got to give myself some grace, take it one day at a time. But I’m going to get there.” -via NBC Sports / October 18, 2022