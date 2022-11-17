David Robinson, Manu Ginobili buy minor league baseball team

With questions about the teams future and talk of a new stadium circulating the local sports scene, the San Antonio Missions now have new ownership for the Double-A baseball team. A group of local San Antonio business executives, led by Spurs Hall of Famers David Robinson and Manu Ginobili, have officially taken over ownership of the Missions.
Source: Gabriel Romero @ San Antonio Express-News
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Missions’ new ownership group includes Nolan Ryan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Roger Clemens and Craig Biggio. The good news is if they want a downtown baseball stadium, which would be fun, they all have money.
That probably won’t stop them from asking you for some, though. – 11:41 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Spurs tried the ol’ Manu Ginobili fake zipper backdoor play, but Keldon Johnson couldn’t quite corral the pass. – 12:08 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Bey will play starters minutes despite coming off of the bench. “I know you all are old enough to remember Manu Ginobili, he had a great career off of the bench.” – 9:58 PM
