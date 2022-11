De'Aaron Fox not asking for a trade from Kings

In addition to the eye-popping offensive display, the Kings played well defensively (not counting Brooklyn’s garbage time scoring) while coming away with nine steals and four blocks. For Fox, Tuesday night’s win was a perfect storm of everything going Sacramento’s way. “It felt good, I felt like everybody was playing well,” Fox explained. “I feel like we were doing well offensively, defensively, and sharing the ball. If there was a perfect game, it would have looked like tonight.” (h/t ESPN 1320’s James Ham) -via NBC Sports / November 16, 2022