Main Rumors

De'Aaron Fox not asking for a trade from Kings

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
‘Light the beam!’: Sacramento Kings shine in blowout win over Brooklyn Nets on TNT
– TNT’s @JaredSGreenberg shares thoughts on what’s happening in Sacramento
– Band-aids & laser beams
– De’Aaron Fox says team is more focused, more serious, but still fun
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…5:16 PM
De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox
TD was on one!
Light the Beam! 🔦🟣 – 12:36 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Important note from tonight’s game
Domantas Sabonis +44
Kevin Huerter +40
Terrence Davis +35
Harrison Barnes +33
De’Aaron Fox +26
Royce O’Neale -40
Joe Harris -37
Kevin Durant -31
Nic Claxton -30
The Kings outplayed the Nets. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam12:25 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
End of 3rd: Nets 82, Kings, 115
Terrence Davis 21pts, 8-9FG, 7rebs, 3stls
Kevin Huerter 19pts, 7-10FG
Domantas Sabonis 17pts, 7rebs, 7asts, 6-6FG
De’Aaron Fox 14pts, 8asts
The Kings outscored Nets 42-28 in the 3rd quarter. #SacramenroProud #BeamTeam11:51 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Halftime. Nets 54, Kings 73
Kevin Huerter 14pts, 5-7FG
Harrison Barnes 13pts, 4rebs
Domantas Sabonis 12pts, 3rebs
Terrence Davis 10pts, 4-5 FG, 5rebs, 3stls
De’Aaron Fox 8pts, 4asts
Kevin Durant 18pts, 5-9FG, 4asts
The Kings set the pace of the game. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam11:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox closed out the 1st quarter against the Nets in style. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/q9Yd4Oownw10:35 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale
de’aaron fox is having an all-s̶t̶a̶r̶ nba season – 10:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox hits a buzzer-beater three to end the first quarter. 8 points, 3 assists in 8 minutes.
Kings lead 36-30. – 10:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
End of 1st Q: Nets 30, Kings 36
Kevin Huerter 8 pts, 3-5FG
De’Aaron Fox 8prs, 3asts
Harrison Barnes 7pts, 4rebs
Domantas Sabonis 6pts, 2asts
Kevin Durant 12pts, 4-6FG, 4asts
#sacramentokings10:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox drills a triple at the buzzer. Kings up 36-30 after 1Q. Fox and Huerter have 8 points each. 12 for Durant. – 10:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox for 3 at the buzzer. Count it. Kings lead the Nets 36-30 at the end of Q1. – 10:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
☑️ Great 3-point shooting performances
☑️ De’Aaron Fox and the Kings
youtu.be/mA3qdkbPm6M4:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Since #BeamTeam is trending on Twitter, check out what De’Aaron Fox said about stopping his car on 5th Street to get his first look at the Sacramento Kings victory beam.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…8:21 PM

In addition to the eye-popping offensive display, the Kings played well defensively (not counting Brooklyn’s garbage time scoring) while coming away with nine steals and four blocks. For Fox, Tuesday night’s win was a perfect storm of everything going Sacramento’s way.  “It felt good, I felt like everybody was playing well,” Fox explained. “I feel like we were doing well offensively, defensively, and sharing the ball. If there was a perfect game, it would have looked like tonight.” (h/t ESPN 1320’s James Ham) -via NBC Sports / November 16, 2022

