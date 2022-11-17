Evan Fournier on being out of Knicks' rotation: 'It's not easy'

In two weeks, Evan Fournier has gone from a starter to a reserve to being out of the rotation completely. From a key piece for the Knicks to an insignificant, rarely used backup. “How hard is it? It’s not easy. I’ll tell you that,” the 30-year-old Fournier said after not playing a single second for the first time in the Knicks’ win over the Jazz on Tuesday night.
Source: Zach Braziller @ New York Post
Source: Zach Braziller @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
From franchise record to DNP: Evan Fournier’s role diminished as Knicks search for answers newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:54 PM
From franchise record to DNP: Evan Fournier’s role diminished as Knicks search for answers newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fournier’s role diminished from starter to DNP
Fournier was out of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation in the Knicks’ win over Utah Tuesday night. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:48 PM
Fournier’s role diminished from starter to DNP
Fournier was out of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation in the Knicks’ win over Utah Tuesday night. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:48 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Once a HIM, always a HIM
HIMmanuel Quickley
Obi TopHIM
JalHIM BrunsHIM
HIM Reddish
Jericho HIMs
Isaiah HIMenstein
QuentHIM Grimes
EvHIM Fournier
Mitchell RobinHIM
Coached by HIM HIModeau – 12:18 PM
Once a HIM, always a HIM
HIMmanuel Quickley
Obi TopHIM
JalHIM BrunsHIM
HIM Reddish
Jericho HIMs
Isaiah HIMenstein
QuentHIM Grimes
EvHIM Fournier
Mitchell RobinHIM
Coached by HIM HIModeau – 12:18 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 3 at the half, 61-58
Randle will 11 points. RJ and Brunson with 10 a piece.
Obi had 3 assists and was +9 in 9 mins.
Jericho Sims (7 points and 8 boards) was fantastic on both ends.
Thibs shortened his rotation: played just 9 guys. Grimes and Fournier odd men out – 10:12 PM
Knicks up 3 at the half, 61-58
Randle will 11 points. RJ and Brunson with 10 a piece.
Obi had 3 assists and was +9 in 9 mins.
Jericho Sims (7 points and 8 boards) was fantastic on both ends.
Thibs shortened his rotation: played just 9 guys. Grimes and Fournier odd men out – 10:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Barrett back in the game with Obi — nine players in the game so far with no Grimes or Fournier. – 9:31 PM
Barrett back in the game with Obi — nine players in the game so far with no Grimes or Fournier. – 9:31 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Evan Fournier has a new role with the New York Knicks, and it seems he’s still not completely comfortable with it
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:36 AM
Evan Fournier has a new role with the New York Knicks, and it seems he’s still not completely comfortable with it
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:36 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟
International:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Klay Thompson
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/jdzkeD1SE5 – 2:31 PM
Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟
International:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Klay Thompson
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/jdzkeD1SE5 – 2:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: Ineffective RJ Barrett bench for final 21 minutes; Evan Fournier struggles to find form off bench newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:18 AM
Knicks notebook: Ineffective RJ Barrett bench for final 21 minutes; Evan Fournier struggles to find form off bench newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:18 AM
More on this storyline
The biggest challenge for Fournier is staying ready. He plans to get more work in on game days than he would have otherwise and prepare like he did as a rookie with the Nuggets, when he appeared in just 38 games. “I mean, I’ve got to keep that mindset [this can change] for sure,” he said. “If I’m thinking about staying on the bench for the rest of the season it’s going to be awful. Mindset is always the same. Do your work every day and live [with] the result.” -via New York Post / November 17, 2022
Steve Popper: Talked to Evan Fournier about being out of the rotation: “I always try to put myself in other people’s shoes. Thibs is trying to find a solution. I don’t think he made that decision because he don’t like me or anything like it’s a personal thing. He just wants to win, man.” -via Twitter @StevePopper / November 16, 2022
Thibodeau cut Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes from the rotation and the move worked. The Knicks started this challenging five-game road trip out west with their best win of the season, a 118-111 win over the Jazz at Vivint Arena. “We wanted to see what it would look like and it gave us, I thought, better rhythm,” Thibodeau said. “That’s why we did it.” -via New York Post / November 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.