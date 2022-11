Evan Fournier on being out of Knicks' rotation: 'It's not easy'

The biggest challenge for Fournier is staying ready. He plans to get more work in on game days than he would have otherwise and prepare like he did as a rookie with the Nuggets, when he appeared in just 38 games. “I mean, I’ve got to keep that mindset [this can change] for sure,” he said. “If I’m thinking about staying on the bench for the rest of the season it’s going to be awful. Mindset is always the same. Do your work every day and live [with] the result.” -via New York Post / November 17, 2022