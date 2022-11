Isaiah Thomas says Kobe Bryant was the best player he faced: Nobody comes close

It is not a surprise to learn the players he has studied the most are Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Another date he can’t forget, he said, is Jan. 26, 2020, the day Bryant died. “I’ve thought about it almost every day since,” Wembanyama said. “I know all his stats and records, but mostly I admired his state of mind and his philosophy in his approach to the game. … When I suffer, when I have a doubt, I wonder often what Kobe would have done. And I know he would have done more, so I’m going back to it.” -via ESPN / November 15, 2022