Isaiah Thomas says Kobe Bryant was the best player he faced: Nobody comes close

Ball Don’t Stop: “Kobe Bryant. Nobody comes close” – Isaiah Thomas on the best player he’s ever played against in his career
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Stephen Curry with the sixth 30-point first half in Footprint Center since @Stathead‘s data on halves picked up in 96-97.
The other 5:
Kobe Bryant, 30, 2006
James Harden, 33, 2017
Jimmy Butler, 30, 2019
Joel Embiid, 30, 2019
Devin Booker, 30, 2019 – 11:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame with the customs obviously a strong choice but Shaedon breaking out the Kobe 4 Undefeated “Hyper Jade” might be the best sneaker/jersey combo tonight. – 10:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Taiwanese teams reportedly targeting Enes Freedom, Isaiah Thomas sportando.basketball/en/taiwanese-t… – 3:39 PM
Ball Don’t Stop: “Give me a real bench role where I play in both halves? I’ll give you 14 and 4 in 18 mins easy. I’ll make an impact” – Isaiah Thomas -via Twitter / November 15, 2022
Ball Don’t Stop: “I’ve been in a lose-lose situation. They compare me to my 30 PPG so when I get 12 in a reserve role it’s he lost a step. I can help a team whether I play or not and that’s not being heard enough.” – Isaiah Thomas on his perception. -via Twitter / November 15, 2022
NBA Central: “I’ve never been a defensive liability. This is the most frustrating label I get. It’s because of me being 5’9. Nobody has ever taken advantage of me on an NBA court” – Isaiah Thomas (Via @balldontstop ) pic.twitter.com/p4LgZvSech -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / November 15, 2022
It is not a surprise to learn the players he has studied the most are Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Another date he can’t forget, he said, is Jan. 26, 2020, the day Bryant died. “I’ve thought about it almost every day since,” Wembanyama said. “I know all his stats and records, but mostly I admired his state of mind and his philosophy in his approach to the game. … When I suffer, when I have a doubt, I wonder often what Kobe would have done. And I know he would have done more, so I’m going back to it.” -via ESPN / November 15, 2022
The L.A. Times Sports staff revealed the results of that ambitious question. Their experts only looked at players who played at least 100 games with the franchise. Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, and Shaquille O’Neal topped the list. One player who felt like he was shorted, however, was Nick “Swaggy P” Young. He tweeted: “The hate is real why ya’ll hate me but love me..” after the results of the poll were posted online. -via For The Win / November 15, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Jalen Williams’ basketball Mt. Rushmore is Kobe, MJ, LeBron Kareem/Magic: “If Kobe’s not in your top 3 for me… there’s really not gonna be an argument from me. I’m not gonna really waste breath on it.” Also said he grew up a Lakers fan -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / November 14, 2022
