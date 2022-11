Jacque Vaughn on Kyrie Irving: There's been positive synergy

Sam Amick on Kyrie Irving’s return: ‘It does feel he will likely be back sooner rather than later. I do not anticipate him playing in Portland on Thursday night. I believe the next game is at home against Memphis. It feels like that could be a possibility. Especially, you know, having a home game and before they hit the road again. But officially speaking, Jacque Vaughn was asked about it before the Kings game and said that it’s a day-by-day issue for him. -via Apple Podcasts / November 17, 2022