Jamal Murray enters health and safety protocols

Denver: Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) has been downgraded to out for Friday’s game against Dallas. Aaron Gordon (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to questionable and Ishmael Smith (right calf strain) has been upgraded to doubtful.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The only four players in the NBA currently listed as OUT due to health and safety protocols.
Nuggets – Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray
Spurs – Romeo Langford
Lakers – Max Christie
Cool. – 6:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray has entered health and safety protocols. Nuggets are listing him as out for tomorrow night at the Mavericks. Nikola Jokic (health and safety) is also out. – 6:45 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray has joined Nikola Jokic in health and safety protocols, per the injury report. Both are listed as out for tomorrow’s game in Dallas. Aaron Gordon is questionable again – still reported as a non-COVID illness. – 6:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray articulated last night’s fourth-quarter collapse vs. New York better than anyone.
“We got a little discombobulated,” he said.
Unless they want a repeat performance in Dallas, Denver’s going to have to manage without their two-time MVP.
denverpost.com/2022/11/17/nug… – 4:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Asked Jamal Murray about how much not having Jokić and Gordon may have affected Denver’s offense down the stretch.
He said of course they would have helped, but that Denver had enough guys to win tonight.
He was most frustrated about his missed shots. – 12:54 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks get two massive stops on Jamal Murray inside the final minute: one from Jericho Sims, who comes off the bench for a possession, gets switched onto Murray and deters a shot. And then one at the buzzer from Quickley, who did not relent one-on-one and forced an airball. – 12:28 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jericho Sims on Jamal Murray is the new Kevin Love on Steph Curry, obviously. – 12:25 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray has looked great for Denver tonight. That’s about it. – 11:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
KCP just got a technical with Jamal Murray at the free throw line. – 11:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray has been really impressive tonight. Doing a bit of everything and keeping the Nuggets in this. – 11:25 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jamal Murray looks to be playing at half speed and the Knicks defenders seem to have no chance at stopping him.
Incredible footwork and creating just enough space to finish. He’s leading Denver with 12 points in the first half. – 10:43 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets starters vs. Knicks
Jamal Murray
KCP
MPJ
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are OUT. – 10:07 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan tonight against the Knicks. – 9:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets starters tonight vs New York:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter jr.
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan – 9:31 PM
Led by Julius Randle’s best game of the season, and the defense standing tall with the game on the line, the Knicks rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to knock off the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets, 106-103, on Wednesday night at a stunned Ball Arena for the franchise’s first win in Denver in 16 years. Randle’s free throw with 50.6 seconds left gave the Knicks the lead for good, and Immanuel Quickley played lock-down defense on Jamal Murray in the final seconds to preserve the win. “It’s us sticking together, staying together and believing,” said Randle, who like several other Knicks, played despite being under the weather. -via New York Post / November 17, 2022
TJ McBride: Had a quick chat with Jamal Murray after the Nuggets win tonight and he told me that his comfort level has grown. He is getting back up to speed and feels closer to in rhythm thanks to an assist from Michael Malone. I’ll have words on our talk up tomorrow on @denverstiffs. -via Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA / November 6, 2022
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic, tongue firmly in cheek, on Jamal Murray: “He did a good job today. He didn’t suck.” -via Twitter @msinger / October 23, 2022
