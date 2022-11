Jamal Murray enters health and safety protocols

Led by Julius Randle’s best game of the season, and the defense standing tall with the game on the line, the Knicks rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to knock off the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets, 106-103, on Wednesday night at a stunned Ball Arena for the franchise’s first win in Denver in 16 years . Randle’s free throw with 50.6 seconds left gave the Knicks the lead for good, and Immanuel Quickley played lock-down defense on Jamal Murray in the final seconds to preserve the win. “It’s us sticking together, staying together and believing,” said Randle, who like several other Knicks, played despite being under the weather. -via New York Post / November 17, 2022