James Harden 'on pace' to return within initial timeline, could return in next couple of weeks

Derek Bodner: James Harden says he is “on pace” for a return inline with the initial reports, which had him missing about a month with a tendon strain in his right foot. The boot is off, he’s gotten some treadmill work in and just went through a shooting drill at the Sixers practice facility.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers point guard James Harden drains corner threes following Thursday’s practice. The All-Star point guard is still sidelined with a right foot injury. #NBA pic.twitter.com/ZFhP6Nxnq9 – 1:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden speaks on his injury and gives an update on where he’s at in the rehab process #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-j… via @SixersWire – 1:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden on Joel Embiid: “I didn’t know why they didn’t double team. That’s what I was thinking about… He had it going. I told him to get a 60-point triple-double, he couldn’t pass the ball [enough].”
James Harden on Joel Embiid: “I didn’t know why they didn’t double team. That’s what I was thinking about… He had it going. I told him to get a 60-point triple-double, he couldn’t pass the ball [enough].”
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden on his injury: “I didn’t know what happened. I fell and felt my foot tingling and was like, ‘What the hell is this?'”
James Harden on his injury: “I didn’t know what happened. I fell and felt my foot tingling and was like, ‘What the hell is this?'”
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has posted a 30+ Game Score six times this season.
Over the last 40 seasons, only three others have recorded at least six such games through their first 14 games:
6 – Jordan, 1986-87
6 – James, 2007-08
6 – Harden, 2019-20
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“I feel good. I’m on pace, starting to slowly ramp it up a little bit. … We’ve got a plan, a script that we’re trying to stick to. All in all, I feel good.” – James Harden after #Sixers practice today – 12:59 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden with the walking boot off going through shooting drills at the Sixers training facility in Camden. Harden is working his way back from a tendon sprain in his right foot. pic.twitter.com/BOrMCye71D – 12:48 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden did some shooting after Sixers practice today.
James Harden did some shooting after Sixers practice today.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden with the walking boot off going through shooting drills at the Sixers training facility in Camden. Harden is working his way back from a tendon sprain in his right foot. pic.twitter.com/avURW2yGef – 12:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden says he is “on pace” for a return inline with the initial reports, which had him missing about a month with a tendon strain in his right foot. The boot is off, he’s gotten some treadmill work in and just went through a shooting drill at the Sixers practice facility. – 12:38 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden is getting up shots today after Sixers practice. pic.twitter.com/bIMyPF77DR – 12:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden getting some shots up after practice today. Doc Rivers said he wasn’t a participant today, mostly watching from the sidelines #Sixers pic.twitter.com/R6SSYumWLS – 12:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden is working out with Sam Cassell after practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/1Oeihp7fYp – 12:19 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I spot James Harden in workout gear #Sixers pic.twitter.com/MQck6bAtkf – 12:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry has recorded a true shooting percentage of at least 75% in 10 of his 11 career 50-point games, three more such games than any other player in NBA history:
10 – Curry
7 – Michael Jordan
7 – James Harden
7 – Damian Lillard
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Stephen Curry with the sixth 30-point first half in Footprint Center since @Stathead‘s data on halves picked up in 96-97.
The other 5:
Kobe Bryant, 30, 2006
James Harden, 33, 2017
Jimmy Butler, 30, 2019
Joel Embiid, 30, 2019
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
My story about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who just dropped a career-high 42 points. The dude is having an absolutely unreal season. He is accomplishing thresholds only ever reached by Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, and James Harden.
My story about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who just dropped a career-high 42 points. The dude is having an absolutely unreal season. He is accomplishing thresholds only ever reached by Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, and James Harden.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A big topic of discussion surrounding the #Sixers is their offense without James Harden. A big issue is efficiency. Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the team discussed that at practice today. sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/tyrese-m… via @SixersWire – 5:26 PM
Lauren Rosen: James Harden on @Joel Embiid’s historic 59-point outing Sunday: “That was an overall MVP performance. That was elite right there. That was one of the best games I’ve seen.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / November 17, 2022
Rich Hoffman: James Harden: “I feel good, on pace.” Still thinks that he’s a couple weeks away from returning. Says he’s been running on the anti-gravity treadmill and doing pool workouts. Has taken off the boot and started to take jumpers. pic.twitter.com/tS7aWdM5wF -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / November 17, 2022
