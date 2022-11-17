James Harden 'on pace' to return within initial timeline, could return in next couple of weeks

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers point guard James Harden drains corner threes following Thursday’s practice. The All-Star point guard is still sidelined with a right foot injury. #NBA pic.twitter.com/ZFhP6Nxnq91:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden speaks on his injury and gives an update on where he’s at in the rehab process #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-j… via @SixersWire1:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden on Joel Embiid: “I didn’t know why they didn’t double team. That’s what I was thinking about… He had it going. I told him to get a 60-point triple-double, he couldn’t pass the ball [enough].”
“That was elite right there. That was one of the best games I’ve seen.” pic.twitter.com/SVRfpeEtkz1:06 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden on his injury: “I didn’t know what happened. I fell and felt my foot tingling and was like, ‘What the hell is this?'” 
Got it taped and returned to that game, but said it didn’t feel right after. pic.twitter.com/X3w2LPlWF51:04 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“I feel good. I’m on pace, starting to slowly ramp it up a little bit. … We’ve got a plan, a script that we’re trying to stick to. All in all, I feel good.” – James Harden after #Sixers practice today – 12:59 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden with the walking boot off going through shooting drills at the Sixers training facility in Camden. Harden is working his way back from a tendon sprain in his right foot. pic.twitter.com/BOrMCye71D12:48 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden did some shooting after Sixers practice today.
He said his foot pain has decreased, that things are on track with his rehab. pic.twitter.com/K6hrx5Q42R12:48 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden with the walking boot off going through shooting drills at the Sixers training facility in Camden. Harden is working his way back from a tendon sprain in his right foot. pic.twitter.com/avURW2yGef12:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden says he’s on track to return in a couple of weeks #Sixers12:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden says he is “on pace” for a return inline with the initial reports, which had him missing about a month with a tendon strain in his right foot. The boot is off, he’s gotten some treadmill work in and just went through a shooting drill at the Sixers practice facility. – 12:38 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden is getting up shots today after Sixers practice. pic.twitter.com/bIMyPF77DR12:31 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden getting some shots up after practice today. Doc Rivers said he wasn’t a participant today, mostly watching from the sidelines #Sixers pic.twitter.com/R6SSYumWLS12:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden is working out with Sam Cassell after practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/1Oeihp7fYp12:19 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I spot James Harden in workout gear #Sixers pic.twitter.com/MQck6bAtkf12:10 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A big topic of discussion surrounding the #Sixers is their offense without James Harden. A big issue is efficiency. Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the team discussed that at practice today. sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/tyrese-m… via @SixersWire5:26 PM

Lauren Rosen: James Harden on @Joel Embiid’s historic 59-point outing Sunday: “That was an overall MVP performance. That was elite right there. That was one of the best games I’ve seen.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / November 17, 2022
Rich Hoffman: James Harden: “I feel good, on pace.” Still thinks that he’s a couple weeks away from returning. Says he’s been running on the anti-gravity treadmill and doing pool workouts. Has taken off the boot and started to take jumpers. pic.twitter.com/tS7aWdM5wF -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / November 17, 2022

