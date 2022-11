JaMychal Green fined by the NBA

Josh Okogie met JaMychal Green in midair at the rim and I think I blacked out. What a defensive play – 10:46 PM

Okogie denied the much taller JaMychal Green at the rim.Led to Payne bucket. #Suns up five. – 10:47 PM

‘Had to go get that one’: Josh Okogie denies taller JaMychal Green with big block in #Suns romp of #Warriors (w/video of block) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral

JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for “directing profane and derogatory language” toward an official at the end of last night’s game in Phoenix, according to the league. – 9:08 PM

The league has fined JaMychal Green $20,000 for “directing profane and derogatory language” toward an official at the end of last night’s game against the Suns. – 9:12 PM

#NBA fines #Warriors big JaMychal Green $20K for “directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official” at end of #Suns win over Golden State at Footprint Center in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/Z1Qn2dU4k1

