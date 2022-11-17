JaMychal Green fined by the NBA

Madeline Kenney: JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for “directing profane and derogatory language” toward an official at the end of last night’s game in Phoenix, according to the league.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
JaMychal Green has been fined by the league. pic.twitter.com/WI7TnKuJxP9:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA fines #Warriors big JaMychal Green $20K for “directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official” at end of #Suns win over Golden State at Footprint Center in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/Z1Qn2dU4k19:16 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The league has fined JaMychal Green $20,000 for “directing profane and derogatory language” toward an official at the end of last night’s game against the Suns. – 9:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for “directing profane and derogatory language” toward an official at the end of last night’s game in Phoenix, according to the league. – 9:08 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
JaMychal Green was fine 20k for cursing at the refs in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/RbfAKjbt199:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Had to go get that one’: Josh Okogie denies taller JaMychal Green with big block in #Suns romp of #Warriors (w/video of block) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral2:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Rough, rough night for JaMychal Green – 12:06 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr: I need to play JaMychal Green more
JaMychal Green: 3 fouls in 8 minutes – 10:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie denied the much taller JaMychal Green at the rim.
Led to Payne bucket. #Suns up five. – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Josh Okogie met JaMychal Green in midair at the rim and I think I blacked out. What a defensive play – 10:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green in for Kevon Looney
Steph
Poole
Klay
Draymond
JaMychal – 10:25 PM

CJ Holmes: JaMychal Green says he has more freedom to operate within the Warriors’ offense compared to his previous stop in Denver. And now that his wrist injury has healed, this season he also wants to prove he’s a knock down shooter. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / October 20, 2022

