Jrue Holiday may return on Friday against 76ers

With no Jrue, Bucks had to rely on players deeper into their rotation, but that amount of space for Trae isn’t going to work. pic.twitter.com/SQ7AAoUseU

The good news is Giannis Antetokounmpo is completely off said injury report for the #Bucks Hopeful news is Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton & AJ Green are questionable.Bad news is Grayson Allen is doubtful & Wesley Matthews is out. – 6:30 PM

Still no Pat Connaughton or Jrue Holiday tonight for the Bucks, per coach Mike BudenholzerGrayson Allen and Wes Matthews are also out – 6:26 PM

