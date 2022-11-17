Jrue Holiday may return on Friday against 76ers

Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Philadelphia. Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to probable.
Source: NBA.com
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is questionable with an ankle sprain for tomorrow’s game vs. #Sixers – 4:31 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Still no Pat Connaughton or Jrue Holiday tonight for the Bucks, per coach Mike Budenholzer
Grayson Allen and Wes Matthews are also out – 6:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
League Leaders in +/-
1. Nikola Jokic +112
2. Kevin Love +103
3. Jrue Holiday +96
4. Devin Booker +94
5. Grayson Allen, Mikal Bridges +88 – 3:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The good news is Giannis Antetokounmpo is completely off said injury report for the #Bucks
Hopeful news is Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton & AJ Green are questionable.
Bad news is Grayson Allen is doubtful & Wesley Matthews is out. – 6:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With no Jrue, Bucks had to rely on players deeper into their rotation, but that amount of space for Trae isn’t going to work. pic.twitter.com/SQ7AAoUseU – 9:13 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Without Jrue Holiday, rookie MarJon Beauchamp draws all-star Dejounte Murray on defense for the #Bucks – 8:15 PM
More on this storyline
Danny Cunningham: Milwaukee Bucks list Jrue Holiday (ankle), Pat Connaughton (Calf), and AJ Green (nasal fracture) as questionable tomorrow against the #Cavs. Grayson Allen (ankle) is doubtful. Wes Matthews (hamstring) is out. Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles are out, both haven’t played all year. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / November 15, 2022
The first we know of: I’m told that some prominent NBA players will be sporting U.S. men’s national team shirts this weekend on their catwalk entrances to various arenas to help hype up the Americans’ forthcoming World Cup campaign before the lads’ first Group B game Monday against Wales. Chicago’s Alex Caruso, Portland’s Josh Hart, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday, New Orleans’ Larry Nance Jr., San Antonio’s Josh Richardson and Orlando’s Jalen Suggs are among the players expected to participate. And word is there should be several more to emerge after arranging to receive #USMNT gear from U.S. Soccer. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 15, 2022
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tomorrow night’s game in San Antonio. OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton, AJ Green -via Twitter @eric_nehm / November 10, 2022
