Kawhi Leonard returns for Clippers

Mark Medina: Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will play tonight vs the Detroit Pistons
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard’s return: “It’ll take Kawhi a little time to get back to the Kawhi we know. As great a player he is, he has to understand there are going to be some ups and downs.” – 9:51 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard’s return: “It’ll take Kawhi a little time to get back to the Kawhi we know. As great a player he is, he has to understand there are going to be some ups and downs.” – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Twitter since the last time Kawhi played a basketball game:
— Wasn’t owned by Elon Musk
— Still had 7,500 employees
— Had no Twitter Blue check
— Employees still can go in offices
That was 3 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/0QWK4kUwzt – 9:35 PM
Twitter since the last time Kawhi played a basketball game:
— Wasn’t owned by Elon Musk
— Still had 7,500 employees
— Had no Twitter Blue check
— Employees still can go in offices
That was 3 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/0QWK4kUwzt – 9:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star returns to lineup vs. Pistons Thursday in first game since Oct. 23
cbssports.com/nba/news/kawhi… – 9:15 PM
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star returns to lineup vs. Pistons Thursday in first game since Oct. 23
cbssports.com/nba/news/kawhi… – 9:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers brought Kawhi off the bench this season b/c they wanted him to finish games and were wary of how long he would be sitting in real time between his stints if he started. Will he be available to finish tonight? “We’ll see,” Ty Lue said. – 8:50 PM
The Clippers brought Kawhi off the bench this season b/c they wanted him to finish games and were wary of how long he would be sitting in real time between his stints if he started. Will he be available to finish tonight? “We’ll see,” Ty Lue said. – 8:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kawhi Leonard will start for the Clippers tonight, coach Lue confirmed. – 8:47 PM
Kawhi Leonard will start for the Clippers tonight, coach Lue confirmed. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will play tonight vs the Detroit Pistons – 8:46 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will play tonight vs the Detroit Pistons – 8:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kawhi Leonard has begun his pregame warmups. He’s questionable to play tonight against the #Pistons. pic.twitter.com/TCiRjbFyP9 – 8:45 PM
Kawhi Leonard has begun his pregame warmups. He’s questionable to play tonight against the #Pistons. pic.twitter.com/TCiRjbFyP9 – 8:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard out on the court doing some post work pic.twitter.com/7obbif5TdM – 8:36 PM
Kawhi Leonard out on the court doing some post work pic.twitter.com/7obbif5TdM – 8:36 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could be back together on the court tonight for the Clippers. They’re both officially listed as “questionable.” The current all-in get-in price on @TickPick if you want to see this game live at Crypto Arena is $12 (taxes and fees included). – 6:12 PM
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could be back together on the court tonight for the Clippers. They’re both officially listed as “questionable.” The current all-in get-in price on @TickPick if you want to see this game live at Crypto Arena is $12 (taxes and fees included). – 6:12 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The #Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable for tonight’s game against the Pistons
🏀@adaniels33 is curious how long Kawhi Leonard will stay healthy for #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/J4aYt7L5Wv – 6:00 PM
The #Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable for tonight’s game against the Pistons
🏀@adaniels33 is curious how long Kawhi Leonard will stay healthy for #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/J4aYt7L5Wv – 6:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi upgraded to questionable as he nears a return to the court espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:14 PM
Kawhi upgraded to questionable as he nears a return to the court espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard upgraded to questionable vs. Pistons Thursday, could play first game since Oct. 23
cbssports.com/nba/news/clipp… – 2:11 PM
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard upgraded to questionable vs. Pistons Thursday, could play first game since Oct. 23
cbssports.com/nba/news/clipp… – 2:11 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
🚨🚨🚨 This is a SIGHT. 🚨🚨🚨
Updated: 11/17 vs DET – Injury Report
QUESTIONABLE:
Kawhi Leonard – Right Knee Injury Management – 2:03 PM
🚨🚨🚨 This is a SIGHT. 🚨🚨🚨
Updated: 11/17 vs DET – Injury Report
QUESTIONABLE:
Kawhi Leonard – Right Knee Injury Management – 2:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard’s return, whether tonight or Saturday, will spark another adjustment for the Clippers, who for the past 3 weeks had begun to learn how to play together in his absence: latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:01 PM
Kawhi Leonard’s return, whether tonight or Saturday, will spark another adjustment for the Clippers, who for the past 3 weeks had begun to learn how to play together in his absence: latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:01 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Clippers now list Kawhi Leonard as questionable to play vs Pistons tonight and Luke Kennard as out with a Right Calf Strain – 1:37 PM
The Clippers now list Kawhi Leonard as questionable to play vs Pistons tonight and Luke Kennard as out with a Right Calf Strain – 1:37 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable for tonight against Detroit. – 1:37 PM
Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable for tonight against Detroit. – 1:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Clippers upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable vs. Detroit tonight. – 1:35 PM
Clippers upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable vs. Detroit tonight. – 1:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable for tonight’s game vs the Detroit Pistons – 1:34 PM
Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable for tonight’s game vs the Detroit Pistons – 1:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable to play tonight against the Pistons. – 1:31 PM
Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable to play tonight against the Pistons. – 1:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
News: Kawhi Leonard is on the verge of returning, as the Clippers have *upgraded* Leonard’s status to questionable to play tonight vs. Detroit. Leonard has not played since Oct. 23 because of stiffness in his right knee. – 1:30 PM
News: Kawhi Leonard is on the verge of returning, as the Clippers have *upgraded* Leonard’s status to questionable to play tonight vs. Detroit. Leonard has not played since Oct. 23 because of stiffness in his right knee. – 1:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Shootaround before tonight’s Pistons game
Kawhi Leonard (out tonight) was here earlier today getting a workout in on the floor.
Luke Kennard (doubtful) meeting with training staff after injuring calf Tuesday in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/o1phI8z32T – 12:35 PM
Shootaround before tonight’s Pistons game
Kawhi Leonard (out tonight) was here earlier today getting a workout in on the floor.
Luke Kennard (doubtful) meeting with training staff after injuring calf Tuesday in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/o1phI8z32T – 12:35 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Curtis: Dwane Casey when asked what he expects from Kawhi Leonard tonight: “I don’t know. I don’t even think the Clippers know what to expect… We’ll see how he comes out. It’s good that he’s back in the game.” -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / November 17, 2022
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue acknowledged that Kawhi off the bench was “nasty” as far as his rotations were concerned. TBD what kind of rotations we shall see tonight. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 17, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. Ty Lue says Kawhi will be monitored during the game when asked about a minutes restriction. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.