Kawhi Leonard upgraded to questionable to return tonight

Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable vs. Detroit tonight.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi upgraded to questionable as he nears a return to the court espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard upgraded to questionable vs. Pistons Thursday, could play first game since Oct. 23
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
🚨🚨🚨 This is a SIGHT. 🚨🚨🚨
Updated: 11/17 vs DET – Injury Report
QUESTIONABLE:
Kawhi Leonard – Right Knee Injury Management – 2:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard’s return, whether tonight or Saturday, will spark another adjustment for the Clippers, who for the past 3 weeks had begun to learn how to play together in his absence: latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:01 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Clippers now list Kawhi Leonard as questionable to play vs Pistons tonight and Luke Kennard as out with a Right Calf Strain – 1:37 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable for tonight against Detroit. – 1:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Clippers upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable vs. Detroit tonight. – 1:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable for tonight’s game vs the Detroit Pistons – 1:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable to play tonight against the Pistons. – 1:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
News: Kawhi Leonard is on the verge of returning, as the Clippers have *upgraded* Leonard’s status to questionable to play tonight vs. Detroit. Leonard has not played since Oct. 23 because of stiffness in his right knee. – 1:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Shootaround before tonight’s Pistons game
Kawhi Leonard (out tonight) was here earlier today getting a workout in on the floor.
Luke Kennard (doubtful) meeting with training staff after injuring calf Tuesday in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/o1phI8z32T – 12:35 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers injury report says Paul George is questionable to play (left hand contusion), Luke Kennard is doubtful with his calf strain and Kawhi Leonard remains out for game vs Pistons – 8:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tomorrow vs. Detroit, Paul George is listed as questionable to play (left hand contusion), while Luke Kennard is doubtful with his calf strain.
Kawhi Leonard remains out. – 8:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard remains out against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Paul George is questionable with a left hand contusion. Luke Kennard is doubtful with a right calf strain. – 8:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard remains out for tomorrow vs Pistons.
Paul George is questionable due to a left hand contusion.
Luke Kennard is doubtful due to a right calf strain.
The usuals are in the G (Diabaté, Preston, Boston) – 8:15 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The Clippers say Paul George (left hand contusion) is questionable and Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) remains out for Thursday’s game against Detroit. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 16, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi is out tonight but made trip to Houston and Dallas. When asked if Kawhi is out for tomorrow night at Dallas, Ty Lue said he didn’t know. Lue was focused on tonight’s game. With no shootaround this morning and no shoot tomorrow at Dallas, hard seeing Kawhi available tomorrow -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 14, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: John Wall was added to the injury list as out for tomorrow’s game at Houston due to left knee injury management. Wall has been sitting one game during a back-to-back and Clippers play at Dallas on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) remains out for tomorrow. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 13, 2022
