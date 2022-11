Kevin Durant on potential Kyrie return soon: We're looking forward to his return, much-needed spark

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in total points on unassisted 2-pointers so far this season. Doncic, meanwhile, is the only player in the NBA who has scored more unassisted points at the rim. He is currently averaging 24.0 drives per game, which is just shy of the record for the most among any player since the league began tracking as much in 2013. The previous records were Gilgeous-Alexander during the 2020-21 campaign (25.2) and Gilgeous-Alexander last season (23.9). For comparison, the Warriors averaged just 23.9 drives per game during the season in which they won the championship with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in 2018. -via For The Win / November 17, 2022