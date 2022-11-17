Kevin Durant on potential Kyrie return soon: We're looking forward to his return, much-needed spark

Brian Lewis: Kevin Durant on Kyrie’s potential return: “I haven’t talked to him since we’ve been on the road trip about it, the last couple of days. But we’re looking forward to his return to the team. Definitely gonna give us a much needed spark.” #nets
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Most isolations per game, via @SecondSpectrum:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.7 isos/game, 54.2 eFG%
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.7, 52.1%
3. Pascal Siakam: 11.7, 53.6%
4. James Harden: 10.7, 52%
5. Joel Embiid: 10.3, 58.6%
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 10.1, 44.5%
7. Kevin Durant: 9.3, 58.1% pic.twitter.com/Seauc1IJ4f – 3:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back in a conversation with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson have some advice for the Nets All-Star forward. pic.twitter.com/sH7eY0SSrV – 3:00 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD On the news Kyrie could be back Sunday: “it’s exciting for everybody. i mean we miss KAI. we miss his presence on the floor.” pic.twitter.com/58H8gRrIBk – 2:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Kyrie: “I don’t know the details about anything that’s going. I should know I guess because I’m part of the team, but I’ve been totally focused on the road trip. Once we get back home I’m sure that stuff will figure itself out. But hopefully it’s soon.” #nets pic.twitter.com/XrRzMfwT7x – 2:16 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
It’s a possibility we can have a NBA playoffs with no KD no Lebron and no Steph Curry . Is there a changing of the gaurd happening right before our eyes ,speak on it .🤷🏾♂️ – 1:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Jalen Green
DeMar DeRozan
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/c9q0AYDKuv – 1:43 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Kyrie’s potential return: “I haven’t talked to him since we’ve been on the road trip about it, the last couple of days. But we’re looking forward to his return to the team. Definitely gonna give us a much needed spark.” #nets – 1:42 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Stephen A Smith has some interesting advice for the Warriors after their early season woes: “Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant. … You can’t waste the greatness of Steph Curry.” #DubNation pic.twitter.com/oyOkvnXM4M – 1:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai this season:
More PPG than
— Tatum
— Giannis
— Durant
More SPG than
— Holiday
— Butler
— Dort
More BPG than
— Capela
— Allen
— Giannis
Doing it on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/aJHFllLb14 – 10:58 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Imagine a world where Steph, LeBron and KD all start the season with a .400 or less win pct 😳 pic.twitter.com/WBTpQKMbCv – 10:57 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
NBA’s top 2-man lineups (minimum: 100 minutes played):
1. Jayson Tatum/Sam Hauser +29.9
2. Luke Kornet/Sam Hauser +29.2
3. Kevin Durant/Cam Thomas +28.6
Hauser is an NBA best +24.0 net rating this season (minimum: 15.0 MPG). And no one is within 5 points of him. – 10:27 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Would the @Brooklyn Nets trade Kevin Durant in-season? It hasn’t come to that yet, according to NBA execs … but if it did, where do they see him landing?
At @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 9:47 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Durant opens up on trade request: It wasn’t difficult at all eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:52 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Guys Who Should Get More Shots Group (30+ MPG, 15+ USG%, sorted by TS%):
Stephen Curry: 70.1 TS%, 29.2 USG%
K’Von Huerter: 69.6, 17.8
Nikola Jokic: 68.1, 24.9
Bojan Bogdanovic: 66.2, 22.3
Rudy Gobert: 66.2, 15.4
Mikal Bridges: 66.1, 15.6
Kevin Durant: 65.2, 32.0
KAT: 64.9, 23.9 – 3:51 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The 30/30/60 club this season (MPG/USG%/TS%):
Jayson Tatum: 37/31/63
Luka Doncic: 37/38/60
Kevin Durant: 37/32/65
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 36/32/64
Damian Lillard: 36/32/64
Joel Embiid: 35/37/64 – 3:17 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Realistic Landing Spots If Kevin Durant Revisits Trade Request — he hasn’t, but if he does, what would the Nets likely find in offers? bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 1:03 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant peels back curtain on #Nets trade request: ‘Get on my ass’ nypost.com/2022/11/16/kev… via @nypostsports – 12:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD: Steph:
30 PPG 32 PPG
7 RPG 7 RPG
5 APG 6 APG
6-9 record 6-9 record
No help No help pic.twitter.com/zQzaX6V8NY – 12:34 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron, KD & Steph all still being this good this old & yet their teams being a combined 15-28 is a damn shame. – 12:09 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
(By the way, here’s that Payton stat that we never got to tonight…)
Anthony Edwards – 505 minutes – 7 offensive rebounds
Kevin Durant – 549 minutes – 6 offensive rebounds
Paul George – 539 minutes – 6 offensive rebounds
Payton Pritchard – 74 minutes – 8 offensive rebounds – 11:51 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
I still can’t believe KD actually named teammates.
Imagine being Sumner or Claxton stepping onto the floor with Durant next time.
And in the exact same interview complains that people don’t think he’s a leader! Incredible. – 6:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Is there any way Denver…could get Kevin Durant?”
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine break down what a trade would look like to send KD to the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/VmxTPUcKKg – 5:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Obi Toppin is one of six qualified players (at least 100 FG attempts) shooting above 49% from the floor and above 90% from the free-throw stripe.
The other five are:
Kevin Durant,
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,
Bradley Beal,
John Collins and
Stephen Curry
https://t.co/OLQdR9KJce pic.twitter.com/5IXh9EZYxy – 5:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Despite reported frustrations within the organization over his early struggles, Ben Simmons turned in his most aggressive performance as a Net Wednesday.
And Kevin Durant offered an honest assessment of his new teammate postgame. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kevi… – 3:38 PM
Nick Friedell: KD on possibility of Kyrie being back Sunday. “It’s exciting for everybody. We miss Ky, miss his presence on the floor.” KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since the road trip started. He said he hasn’t been in contact with Marks/Tsai about the situation. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / November 17, 2022
Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in total points on unassisted 2-pointers so far this season. Doncic, meanwhile, is the only player in the NBA who has scored more unassisted points at the rim. He is currently averaging 24.0 drives per game, which is just shy of the record for the most among any player since the league began tracking as much in 2013. The previous records were Gilgeous-Alexander during the 2020-21 campaign (25.2) and Gilgeous-Alexander last season (23.9). For comparison, the Warriors averaged just 23.9 drives per game during the season in which they won the championship with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in 2018. -via For The Win / November 17, 2022
Patrick Beverley on guarding Kevin Durant: He didn’t want to dribble the ball against me. He was bringing the ball up. I’d pick him up, he’d get off it. You know what I’m saying? That’s the thing people don’t understand when it comes to basketball. … I’m ready for you. I’m picking you up at full court. I’m picking you up at half. Don’t pass, don’t get off of it, let’s f—— go. -via YouTube / November 16, 2022
