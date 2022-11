Kyrie Irving expected to return on Sunday from suspension

Irving will miss his eighth consecutive game on Thursday night against Portland while serving a team-mandated suspension for posting a link to a film with antisemitic material on Oct. 27. Sources close to the Nets and the league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with. One source, who was granted anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him. -via The Athletic / November 17, 2022