LaMelo Ball out Friday due to ankle sprain

Marc Stein: The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is out Friday at Cleveland. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Jarrett Allen (non-COVID illness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Charlotte. Dean Wade is doubtful (knee).
Charlotte will be without LaMelo Ball (ankle). Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) are both doubtful. – 5:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is out Friday at Cleveland.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
X-rays on LaMelo Ball’s left ankle were negative, but the Charlotte Hornets’ PG has already been ruled out of Friday night’s game. es.pn/3UNccEn – 2:01 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Nice pass from LaMelo but LOL at the Indiana jump shot commentary. pic.twitter.com/y7OzEDN0WD – 10:04 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
In third game back, LaMelo Ball reinjures ankle when he steps on fan’s foot nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/17/in-… – 8:28 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on LaMelo’s injury “We won’t know anything until tomorrow” – 9:38 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo Ball being helped off the court after reaggravating his left ankle sprain on a court side fan’s foot. The bad luck just keeps on coming in every way possible. – 9:23 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
LaMelo Ball just turned his left ankle and went to the locker room.
Same ankle. No no no no. – 9:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If LaMelo is going to go under on a Buddy Hield ball screen (bad idea) then he at least has to be able to cut off the drive. He’s totally out of this play, gets bailed out from a great Plumlee block. pic.twitter.com/GNtZIw4qsw – 7:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo’s regular season home debut coming up shortly vs. Indiana. pic.twitter.com/phbM3iMOM7 – 6:24 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Pacers at Hornets
One of the NBA’s best passing PGs meets one of its best scoring PGs when Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball face off. Ball recently came back from injury to help the Hornets snap an 8-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/cSspsQiIL7 – 5:18 PM
Rod Boone: Steve Clifford said LaMelo was in the building today, but didn’t practice and won’t play tomorrow night against Cleveland. “We’ll be without him here,” Clifford said. “I don’t think we have any idea how long.” LaMelo had an X-ray after the game last night. It was negative. pic.twitter.com/YpgIqrXCdu -via Twitter @rodboone / November 17, 2022
Three games into his return, LaMelo Ball is injured again. Ball tweaked his left ankle with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He chased down a loose ball in front of the Hornets’ bench and stepped on a fan’s foot. He immediately began limping, headed straight to the bench and then into the locker room after checking out with 1:36 remaining. Prior to coming up gimpy, Ball pumped in 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second half and hit a season-best five 3-pointers. He was in a pretty good groove. -via Charlotte Observer / November 17, 2022
“Hopefully, it’s not bad,” coach Steve Clifford said. “I’m sure we won’t really know anything until (Thursday).” That’s the last thing the Hornets (4-12) needed and wanted to see. “It’s tough,” PJ Washington said. “At the end of the day, we hope he’s good. All prayers for him. I hope there’s nothing wrong and he’s back the next game.” -via Charlotte Observer / November 17, 2022
