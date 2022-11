LaMelo Ball reinjures left ankle after running into courtside fan

Three games into his return, LaMelo Ball is injured again. Ball tweaked his left ankle with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He chased down a loose ball in front of the Hornets’ bench and stepped on a fan’s foot. He immediately began limping, headed straight to the bench and then into the locker room after checking out with 1:36 remaining. Prior to coming up gimpy, Ball pumped in 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second half and hit a season-best five 3-pointers. He was in a pretty good groove.Source: Charlotte Observer