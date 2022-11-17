LaMelo Ball reinjures left ankle after running into courtside fan

Three games into his return, LaMelo Ball is injured again. Ball tweaked his left ankle with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He chased down a loose ball in front of the Hornets’ bench and stepped on a fan’s foot. He immediately began limping, headed straight to the bench and then into the locker room after checking out with 1:36 remaining. Prior to coming up gimpy, Ball pumped in 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second half and hit a season-best five 3-pointers. He was in a pretty good groove.
Source: Charlotte Observer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on LaMelo’s injury “We won’t know anything until tomorrow” – 9:38 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo Ball being helped off the court after reaggravating his left ankle sprain on a court side fan’s foot. The bad luck just keeps on coming in every way possible. – 9:23 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
LaMelo Ball just turned his left ankle and went to the locker room.
Same ankle. No no no no. – 9:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If LaMelo is going to go under on a Buddy Hield ball screen (bad idea) then he at least has to be able to cut off the drive. He’s totally out of this play, gets bailed out from a great Plumlee block. pic.twitter.com/GNtZIw4qsw – 7:27 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo’s regular season home debut coming up shortly vs. Indiana. pic.twitter.com/phbM3iMOM7 – 6:24 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Pacers at Hornets
One of the NBA’s best passing PGs meets one of its best scoring PGs when Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball face off. Ball recently came back from injury to help the Hornets snap an 8-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/cSspsQiIL7 – 5:18 PM
More on this storyline
“Hopefully, it’s not bad,” coach Steve Clifford said. “I’m sure we won’t really know anything until (Thursday).” That’s the last thing the Hornets (4-12) needed and wanted to see. “It’s tough,” PJ Washington said. “At the end of the day, we hope he’s good. All prayers for him. I hope there’s nothing wrong and he’s back the next game.” -via Charlotte Observer / November 17, 2022
Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on what changes with LaMelo Ball making his debut: “Well definitely the pace…Changing the speed of a game.” “Him and Kyle are the best pitch ahead guys in the league.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / November 12, 2022
