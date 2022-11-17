LeBron James upgraded to questionable

Mark Medina: Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Pistons. Ham liked how LeBron looked and moved, but todays practice only consisted of non-contact drills.
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say they have officially upgraded LeBron James (left adductor strain) to questionable for Friday’s home game against Detroit. The injury has sidelined James for the Lakers’ last two games.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:16 PM
The Lakers say they have officially upgraded LeBron James (left adductor strain) to questionable for Friday’s home game against Detroit. The injury has sidelined James for the Lakers’ last two games.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on if LeBron James needs to do any contract drills or scrimmage before returning: “Nah, he’s got 20 years of contact.” – 4:50 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on if LeBron James needs to do any contract drills or scrimmage before returning: “Nah, he’s got 20 years of contact.” – 4:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Pistons, per the Lakers. – 4:48 PM
LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Pistons, per the Lakers. – 4:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Pistons. Ham liked how LeBron looked and moved, but todays practice only consisted of non-contact drills. – 4:33 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Pistons. Ham liked how LeBron looked and moved, but todays practice only consisted of non-contact drills. – 4:33 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
It’s a possibility we can have a NBA playoffs with no KD no Lebron and no Steph Curry . Is there a changing of the gaurd happening right before our eyes ,speak on it .🤷🏾♂️ – 1:47 PM
It’s a possibility we can have a NBA playoffs with no KD no Lebron and no Steph Curry . Is there a changing of the gaurd happening right before our eyes ,speak on it .🤷🏾♂️ – 1:47 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Ever wonder what it’s like to watch a football game with @LeBron James?
The premiere episode of TNF in The Shop is tonight on Prime during the Titans-Packers game.
Here’s the huge lineup that will join Bron, @mavcarter & @pr_rwtw:
@iamjamiefoxx
@jalenramsey
@DezBryant
@RobLowe pic.twitter.com/sYdfiZGzZB – 1:02 PM
Ever wonder what it’s like to watch a football game with @LeBron James?
The premiere episode of TNF in The Shop is tonight on Prime during the Titans-Packers game.
Here’s the huge lineup that will join Bron, @mavcarter & @pr_rwtw:
@iamjamiefoxx
@jalenramsey
@DezBryant
@RobLowe pic.twitter.com/sYdfiZGzZB – 1:02 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Was KD’s legacy talk a cop out? Is LeBron still the face of the NBA? Is Kyrie’s NBA future on the line this season? & more! Guests: @GregJennings @Kristian Winfield @Mark Medina
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:35 AM
Was KD’s legacy talk a cop out? Is LeBron still the face of the NBA? Is Kyrie’s NBA future on the line this season? & more! Guests: @GregJennings @Kristian Winfield @Mark Medina
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:35 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Imagine a world where Steph, LeBron and KD all start the season with a .400 or less win pct 😳 pic.twitter.com/WBTpQKMbCv – 10:57 AM
Imagine a world where Steph, LeBron and KD all start the season with a .400 or less win pct 😳 pic.twitter.com/WBTpQKMbCv – 10:57 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
From @ByGeorgeThomas: Canton native will work with LeBron James, Maverick Carter on ‘Thursday Night Football’ @LeBron James beaconjournal.com/story/sports/n… via @beaconjournal – 10:43 AM
From @ByGeorgeThomas: Canton native will work with LeBron James, Maverick Carter on ‘Thursday Night Football’ @LeBron James beaconjournal.com/story/sports/n… via @beaconjournal – 10:43 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron, KD & Steph all still being this good this old & yet their teams being a combined 15-28 is a damn shame. – 12:09 AM
LeBron, KD & Steph all still being this good this old & yet their teams being a combined 15-28 is a damn shame. – 12:09 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wednesday update:
– LeBron played in non-contact part of practice. Status due for update tomorrow.
– Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schröder practiced and will be evaluated tomorrow; Ham said he expects them to be cleared for Friday.
– Max Christie is in health and safety protocols. – 5:45 PM
Wednesday update:
– LeBron played in non-contact part of practice. Status due for update tomorrow.
– Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schröder practiced and will be evaluated tomorrow; Ham said he expects them to be cleared for Friday.
– Max Christie is in health and safety protocols. – 5:45 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James (adductor strain) took part in non-contact portions of practice. His status for Friday’s game vs. DET will be updated Thursday.
Dennis Schroder + Thomas Bryant are probable vs. DET, Coach Darvin Ham said, after they missed almost a month because of thumb injuries. – 5:00 PM
LeBron James (adductor strain) took part in non-contact portions of practice. His status for Friday’s game vs. DET will be updated Thursday.
Dennis Schroder + Thomas Bryant are probable vs. DET, Coach Darvin Ham said, after they missed almost a month because of thumb injuries. – 5:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James participated in the non-contact portion of Wednesday’s practice, according to Darvin Ham. – 4:54 PM
LeBron James participated in the non-contact portion of Wednesday’s practice, according to Darvin Ham. – 4:54 PM
More on this storyline
Mark Medina: Lakers’ Dennis Schröder on LeBron James: “He didn’t really say too much at the beginning of the season. But I think the last two games in video sessions and in practice, he has been vocal to everyone on what we want to do and try to accomplish. That’s what we need from him.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 17, 2022
Mark Medina: Darvin Ham on if LeBron James needs to do any any contract drills or scrimmage: “Nah, he’s got 20 years of contact.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 17, 2022
NBA Central: LeBron James and The Shop will provide an alternate broadcast for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup pic.twitter.com/ISmkzfrA6J -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / November 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.