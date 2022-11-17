Nets, NBA happy with Kyrie Irving's actions during suspension

Irving will miss his eighth consecutive game on Thursday night against Portland while serving a team-mandated suspension for posting a link to a film with antisemitic material on Oct. 27. Sources close to the Nets and the league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with. One source, who was granted anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him.
Source: The Athletic Staff, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Per @Shams Charania
Nets’ G Kyrie Irving is now ‘expected’ to return from suspension on Sunday nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 6:27 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I just hate that I see the news that Kyrie is coming back and I roll my eyes and think, “wonder how long it is til he does something else despicable or calls a reporter a pawn or worse.”
I wish I didn’t think that. I wish I had more hope than that. But I don’t. – 6:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Shams on Kyrie’s return:
“The Nets and league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with.”
Adds a source said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him. – 6:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Details at @TheAthletic on the expected reinstatement of Nets seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving on Sunday — and Irving meeting with several community leaders in the last week-plus: theathletic.com/3908221/2022/1… – 5:58 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to return to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:54 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD On the news Kyrie could be back Sunday: “it’s exciting for everybody. i mean we miss KAI. we miss his presence on the floor.” pic.twitter.com/58H8gRrIBk – 2:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Kyrie: “I don’t know the details about anything that’s going. I should know I guess because I’m part of the team, but I’ve been totally focused on the road trip. Once we get back home I’m sure that stuff will figure itself out. But hopefully it’s soon.” #nets pic.twitter.com/XrRzMfwT7x – 2:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on possibility of Kyrie being back Sunday. “It’s exciting for everybody. We miss Ky, miss his presence on the floor.”
KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since the road trip started. He said he hasn’t been in contact with Marks/Tsai about the situation. – 1:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kyrie Irving could return to Nets as soon as Sunday vs. Memphis nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/16/rep… – 10:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
After close work with the NBPA, Nets, and league office, Kyrie Irving could return to Brooklyn as early as Sunday.
Full story here: clutchpoints.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 8:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving could rejoin #Nets as soon as Sunday against #Grizzlies. #nba nypost.com/2022/11/16/kyr… via @nypostsports – 7:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Woj says the NBPA has worked closely with Kyrie, the Nets, and league office:
“What may have started out as a rigid list of prerequisites evolved into Irving himself taking ownership of the process, which is what the Nets and the league hoped would be the case, sources said.” – 7:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets list Kyrie Irving, TJ Warren, and Alondes Williams as out for tomorrows matchup against the Trail Blazers – 7:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets guard Kyrie Irving could return from suspension as early as Sunday: report nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 7:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving could return to the Nets as early as Sunday vs. Memphis per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
“Irving will miss his eighth consecutive game on Thursday night in Portland, but he is closing in on the end to his suspension after nearly two weeks, sources said.” – 7:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Suspended All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is nearing completion on the process needed for a return to play and could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets as soon as Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies: es.pn/3X2vRC1 – 6:49 PM
“(The Anti-Defamation League) never set the terms for Kyrie’s return. At the end of the day, it is up to the Nets, the NBA and the union to figure out whether it’s appropriate for him to return or not,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, told The Athletic on Thursday. -via The Athletic / November 17, 2022
Jonathan Greenblatt: “I can say from my point of view that I take Kyrie at his word that he is truly sorry and that he’s willing to put in the work to educate himself and engage in constructive dialogue. I also trust that the Nets, the NBA and the union are making the right call and if they’re satisfied, I have no reason not to be.” A source close to the Anti-Defamation League added that the ADL does not believe Irving is antisemitic. -via The Athletic / November 17, 2022
Shams Charania: Just In: Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play on Sunday vs. Memphis at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.