Nets 71, Blazers 78: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (6-9) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (4-4) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday November 17, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 71, Portland Trail Blazers 78 (Q3 04:17)
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Royce O’Neale (nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds) is on triple-double watch. The eight assists already tie his career high, as well as his high in college at Baylor. – 11:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons (10 points) has reached double figures for the second straight game.
Following up his best performance of the season with an even better showing. – 11:33 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
The 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points 👏 pic.twitter.com/RfEDZxMNVu – 11:32 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Second straight game for Ben Simmons in double digits after scoring in single digits his first nine games. – 11:32 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers have committed just four turnovers. So far. – 11:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons just got an oop from the dunker spot.
May have been the first one all season. – 11:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With that basket, Kevin Durant (19 points) is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points.
The only other player currently on an NBA roster to reach the 26,000-point mark is LeBron James. – 11:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
With that basket, Kevin Durant became the 19th player in #NBA history to score 26,000 points. #Nets – 11:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Blazers are shooting 11/24 (46%) from three.
Nets three-point defense has been brutal this season. – 11:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons playing with Claxton in place of Sumner early in the 3rd. – 11:27 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
SHEEEEESH 🥶
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/HWZJQc5Qc7 – 11:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
On the other end, Shaedon Sharpe is impressive. He’s hitting pullup 3s, throwing down lobs, giving the #Nets a tough time with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting. – 11:15 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Made the most of the second chance pic.twitter.com/LQ1zNUdzyu – 11:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons has eight points, four assists, four boards and is 4-of-4 from the field. The #Nets trail 61-57 at the half, but this is an auspicious sign for Simmons, who actually had a decent game two nights ago. – 11:11 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons just had his best offensive half of the season. But the Nets have to get another big to better use him defensively. Having him defend a guy like Nurkic is wasting his talents and asking for fouls or injury. – 11:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime in PDX.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Rf3e0hCHFA – 11:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Incredible half for Joe Harris. Rough half for Seth Curry.
Nets have not been able to get both of them going together this year. – 11:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 61, Nets 57: halftime. 17 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 2 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 9 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:08 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
File this under things you love to see pic.twitter.com/4kYbg20tfZ – 11:03 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Portland crowd leads NBA in plaid shirts per capita. hipster Brooklyn would make league’s top 5 though. pic.twitter.com/02cPIDJud4 – 11:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Royce O’Neale has already tied his career-high with eight assists. #Nets trail the #Trailblazers 52-51 with 2:34 left in the half. – 11:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale has matched his career-high with eight assists (done twice previously, both earlier this season).
There’s 4 minutes left in the 1st half. – 10:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Maybe Ben Simmons found something during that caning the #Nets took in Sacramento. He’s definitely looked not only more spry, but more aggressive and willing to attack. – 10:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets offense when they had success of late was predicated on getting KD the ball in the mid-post.
The good teams since have made those entries very difficult. – 10:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It appears the Portland Trail Blazers made good use of their first round pick – 10:56 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Throw it up and @Nic Claxton will throw it down 💥 pic.twitter.com/2EI7l8v6ng – 10:55 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Stepback Shae 😮💨
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/8LXbKcJ1hy – 10:52 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Late night #NETSonYES ..
@Brooklyn Nets at @Portland Trail Blazers
(🖤 my girl @Meghan Triplett always got my back 😜💁🏼♀️!) pic.twitter.com/ZQBhMV3q1I – 10:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons has six points already and is actually looking for his offense around the rim. Gives the Nets a completely different look when that happens.
The problem for the Nets tonight is that they have no answer for Shaedon Sharpe. – 10:49 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe has 13 points in nine minutes. He is 5 of 6 fro the field and 3 of 3 on threes. Blazers up 47-40. – 10:49 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Block and a bucket!
@Nassir Little x @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/e8QkHEDswa – 10:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Sharpe has passed up a couple of shots he shouldn’t have, and somebody must have gotten on him about it because he’s drained two straight threes since then. Needs to just shoot it whenever he’s open. – 10:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What has gotten into Ben Simmons????
Breaking out the euro. pic.twitter.com/PliTX2ruHn – 10:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jakob scoreless after tallying a career-high 31 against Portland.
Pop pre-game on Poeltl’s offensive production:
“We need to have that. We have to find ways to score. We don’t have one-on-one players and we don’t really have post-up players, so you got to score somehow.” – 10:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Good sign to see Ben Simmons aggressive again early.
Next step seems to be finishing up toward the rim rather than floaters or turnarounds.
Not sure if the lift is there though. – 10:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
W I L D
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/oCdbNXiJhH – 10:40 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets tied with Blazers at 28 after one quarter. Joe Harris 4-for-4 from three-point range. – 10:39 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
13 points for Joe in the first quarter 👌 pic.twitter.com/LSU99XSeZN – 10:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets are tied 28-all after a first quarter that saw Joe Harris shoot 4-of-4 from deep. Not sure if that is sustainable. – 10:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 28, Nets 28: end of first quarter. 5 points, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 3 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 5 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Jerami Grant. – 10:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris is unconscious early. 4/4 from three.
Nets desperately needed him to get going. – 10:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Insane…
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/WxDsc28cp9 – 10:37 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“on a scale of 1 to 10, what’s the energy of shaedon sharpe and nas little?” pic.twitter.com/dJQ4SvnOJL – 10:36 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe just entered the game and put up four points in a minute. Blazers now lead the Nets, 24-21. – 10:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
10 first quarter points for De’Aaron Fox. He had 14 total in the blowout win of Brooklyn on Tuesday. – 10:33 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
If Dominique Wilkins was the Human Highlight Film, Shaedon Sharpe is the Human Tiktok. – 10:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Lyles picking up where Drew Eubanks left off? With Lonnie Walker looming? – 10:32 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Blazers fans are booing Ben Simmons every time he touches the ball like he’s Raymond Felton or Hedo Turkoglu. Very strange. – 10:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Ben Simmons getting loud boos every time he touches the ball, for some reason. Didn’t realize there were this many Philly transplants in Portland. – 10:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Beastin’
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/JVKNNow29l – 10:24 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Anyone else annoyed with the black and teal unis the Blazers have sported the last 2 games?
One game in Charlotte Hornets attire is OK, I guess.
Blazers have been red, black and white for 52 years. I see no reason to change.
#RipCityCarpet – 10:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant should really work with Nic Claxton on defending bigger bodies down low.
KD knows how to anchor his base and provide pretty decent resistance when he wants to. – 10:22 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Not sure what’s better, the pass or the finish 😯 pic.twitter.com/XR3ppAAPVn – 10:22 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nurk and ZDurant getting into it, with Nurk holding up his thumb and pointer finger (I was hoping there would be an emoji for this) as KD says his piece – 10:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Nurkic exchanging a few pleasantries heading into that time out. Joe Harris already has 10 points and has three triples. A little intensity early in this one. – 10:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant and Nurkic jawing. Nurkic motions telling KD he’s too little. – 10:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The save and the score!
#RipCity | @Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/ZG0gTevBD2 – 10:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris looking for any opportunity to let it fly here early.
3/3 from three
He’s shooting with confidence. – 10:19 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Joe Harris on fire here in first quarter, 3-for-3 from the three. – 10:19 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Despite our expectations, a lineup of Sumner, Harris, O’Neale, Durant and Claxton (with a brief Seth Curry sub) leads Portland 17-10 early. – 10:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers legend Seth Curry getting a nice ovation as he checks in for the Nets. – 10:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris looking for any opportunity to let it fly early.
2/2 from three
He’s shooting with confidence. – 10:18 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Anfernee Simons, who averages 2.2 fouls per game, has two in the first 84 seconds of Blazers-Nets. Justise Winslow replaces him. – 10:15 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Quick hook for Anfernee Simons with two fouls, 90 seconds into the game. Justise Winslow in for him. – 10:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
👁️👄👁️
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/3ixEVyUCqG – 10:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report Kyrie Irving expected to return to Nets Sunday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/17/ano… – 9:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Fins touch down in PDX 🐬
#RipCity x #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ZAdj8qV02B – 9:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
After missing 8 games while suspended, Kyrie Irving is expected to play Sunday vs. Memphis after meeting requirements to return. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 9:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Brooklyn Nets
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/hsC2GnMFyW – 9:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked Eric Gordon, Cam Payne, KD and plenty more!
Listen here: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/RVNpzmiRtm – 9:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on dropping Kyrie Irving into the mix & can they keep playing the same way: “There’s uncertainty there, for sure. My approach is the train is going to keep moving. And that train is playing hard playing together, being a team: That’s going to continue.” #Nets – 8:35 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
JV confirms Kyrie return could be as soon as Sunday in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/Tkf3LDZzUi – 8:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says there’s been some “positive synergy” towards Kyrie returning — possibly on Sunday vs. Memphis. – 8:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn says there’s been “positive synergy” regarding Kyrie Irving, adds he could be back for Memphis. #Nets #Grizzlies #NBA – 8:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nurk putting in work 🎯
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/zLwPLy6Nbx – 8:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Chauncey Billups on the #Nets: “They’re going through a lot…It seems like they’re always going through a lot.” #NBA – 8:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Chauncey Billups calls KD a “matchup nightmare.” Says when he misses a shot, it’s more because he just missed rather than the defense. #Nets – 8:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Chauncey Billups if he’s seen a team w/ as much dramas the #Nets: “No, other than last time we played. It was different issues, different people. It’s always just something. Its just tough to get going in a situation like. I never played with that type of dysfunction.” #NBA – 8:24 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Chauncey Billups on the Nets: “They’re going through a lot — they’re always going through a lot.” – 8:20 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Chauncey Billups on Nets: “they’re going through a lot over there.” pic.twitter.com/YhOkZSV1Ts – 8:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on Nets/Kyrie dysfunction: “It makes me thankful for our team, to be honest with you.” – 8:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Jusuf Nurkic and Justise Winslow are playing. Keon Johnson remains out. – 8:17 PM
Ted Davis @nbated
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Per @Shams Charania
Nets’ G Kyrie Irving is now ‘expected’ to return from suspension on Sunday nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 6:27 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Blazers
Last time out, Brooklyn gave up 150+ to Sacramento, then Kevin Durant actually admitted he’s playing with a subpar supporting cast. Will the role players have something to prove against a solid Portland squad? pic.twitter.com/NmAtlwcZWD – 6:13 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I just hate that I see the news that Kyrie is coming back and I roll my eyes and think, “wonder how long it is til he does something else despicable or calls a reporter a pawn or worse.”
I wish I didn’t think that. I wish I had more hope than that. But I don’t. – 6:10 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
We’re talking Portland Trail Blazers now, and why I love their wing depth. Mo is still concerned about the defense’s sustainability. Let’s chat about it!
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Shams on Kyrie’s return:
“The Nets and league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with.”
Adds a source said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him. – 6:04 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 1 Question for Each NBA Team, Part 2
—MIN (1:49)
—NOP (10:09)
—OKC (18:28)
—PHO (26:20)
—POR (34:42)
—SAC (40:15)
—SAS (47:13)
—UTA (54:09)
🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu
🍎 https://t.co/k9Xi3stJrn
✳️ https://t.co/KZ3j6WdIcV
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/OVlyzMz73Z – 6:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Details at @TheAthletic on the expected reinstatement of Nets seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving on Sunday — and Irving meeting with several community leaders in the last week-plus: theathletic.com/3908221/2022/1… – 5:58 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to return to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:54 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Just In: Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play on Sunday vs. Memphis at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
With @MoDakhil_NBA now and talking Ben Simmons and what we’re most worried about with him now moving forward.
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame this season:
— 28/5/7
— 46/38/86%
Leading the 1 seed in PPG and APG. pic.twitter.com/iIDTcYR46u – 5:08 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
FIVE INTERESTING NBA TEAMS WITH @MoDakhil_NBA. Mo and I dive into Chicago, Sacramento, Golden State, Brooklyn and Portland, five of the most newsworthy, fun, or messy teams in the league depending on which you’re discussing twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at CLE 11/18
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) doubtful
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) doubtful
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) out – 5:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“I told them I’m a federal informant”
Listen in as @De’Aaron Fox was mic’d up for the Kings W over Brooklyn 🔊😅 pic.twitter.com/ovzYFITfRC – 5:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Uniquely Portland. Immerse yourself in our #RIPCITYCARPET activation located at Section A-18 on the 100-level concourse. Visit https://t.co/8fcRvJtxfR to get your hands on this year’s City Edition jersey! pic.twitter.com/uwwAArnAUI – 4:57 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Phx Mem Den DAL NOP POR LAC I believe are locks for playoffs , who do y’all have for 8th seed and who r y’all locks for playoffs in western conference – 4:54 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
If KD scores 25 or more tonight against Portland, he will tie the mark Michael Jordan set in 1988-89 when he opened season with 16 straight games of 25 or more. pic.twitter.com/HJDI3xGlfP – 4:50 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
On the next episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, would you enjoy a conversation outlining the reasons Kevin Durant will not play for the Warriors again? – 4:32 PM
