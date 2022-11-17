Nets vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 17, 2022

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $31,353,460 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $15,115,441 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday November 17, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Gallagher
@MikeSGallagher
The 30/30/60 club this season (MPG/USG%/TS%):
Jayson Tatum: 37/31/63
Luka Doncic: 37/38/60
Kevin Durant: 37/32/65
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 36/32/64
Damian Lillard: 36/32/64
Joel Embiid: 35/37/64 – 3:17 AM

