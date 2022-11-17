Pistons 50, Clippers 42: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (3-12) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (7-7) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Thursday November 17, 2022
Detroit Pistons 50, Los Angeles Clippers 42 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We’re nearing the end of first half, and Robert Covington is not in tonight’s rotation – 11:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
As we all expected, this game has become the Bojan Bogdanovic vs. Reggie Jackson show. – 11:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Reggie Jackson has 16 points on 5-6 shooting. Cooking the Pistons – 11:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With 2:38 left in first half
Jackson/Powell: 7/11 FGs
Rest of Clippers: 6/25 FGs – 11:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
While there’s a quick lull: @Greg Brown put up 19 points on 7-8 shooting from the field and 3-3 shooting from three, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals in 23 minutes off the bench in the Ontario Clippers’ 117-107 victory today versus the Salt Lake City Stars. – 11:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That Bojan 3 was Detroit’s first make of the night, at the 3:44 mark of the 2nd. Pistons missed their first 11 attempts – 11:35 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Pistons are 0-for-11 from 3 and lead the Clippers by 5 late 1H. Terrible – 11:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George with a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul for grabbing Detroit’s net during a rebound attempt.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Clippers are warming up and the Pistons can’t score. 30-30. – 11:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley got his third foul. Then, as he was walking to the bench, he got a tech. No one knows why he got a tech. – 11:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley has 3 fouls in seven minutes of action. Duren checks back in. – 11:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If the Pistons could hit any jump shots this would be a 15-to-20-point lead. Detroit is 0-9 from 3. Mid-range shots haven’t really gone down either. – 11:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The struggle is deep and pronounced for both of these teams mannnnn
Pistons lead 30-24 despite shooting 35.7% and missing all nine 3s.
That’s because LA is shooting 33.3% FGs and have seven turnovers. – 11:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
…Kawhi is having a tough go being defended by Killian Hayes. He’s making him really work. – 11:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I just saw one of those Reggie Jackson possessions that be driving @_bnice11 crazy 😂😂 – 11:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall hit a 3 and had a couple of nice dimes in his first shift. But also had four turnovers in less than seven minutes. – 11:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q1📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 9 PTS / 1 REB / 2 STL
🔹@Jalen Duren: 6 PTS / 5 REB / 1 BLK
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 6 PTS / 2 REB pic.twitter.com/5GDaYK6pCW – 11:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pregame Tyronn Lue said he wanted the Clippers to take more 3-pointers. First quarter, Clippers 0-3 from deep. – 11:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a 4:15 break from scoring, as they are wont to do, with Pistons scoring 13 unanswered points in that time.
That’s difference in game so far, with Pistons leading 23-15 at end of one quarter of play.
Another poor start for George: 0 points, 0/5 FGs, 2 TOs, 2 fouls. – 11:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 23, Clippers 15. Detroit scored 13 unanswered to take a 23-11 lead before LA scored the last two buckets. Clippers shot 6-21 (28.6%) overall. Great defensive start for Detroit
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Duren: 6 points, 5 rebounds
Ivey: 6 points – 11:09 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers trail the 3-12 Pistons, 23-15, after one quarter. Clips shooting 28.6% and PG’s opening quarter struggles continue. He is 0 for 5 from FG. – 11:09 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the the 1st quarter: #Pistons 23, #Clippers 15.
Bogdanovic: 9 pts, 1 reb
Duren: 6 pts, 5 rebs, 1 blk
Ivey: 6 pts, 2 rebs – 11:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The first quarter is over and the Clippers creak to 15 points, trailing Detroit by 8, after 6-of-21 shooting, including 0-3 from three. Ty Lue said before tipoff he wants LAC to shoot much, much more often from 3. – 11:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 23, Clippers 15. Yes, the Pistons held a team to 15 points in a quarter. That LA weather hits different.
Bogey: 9 points
Duren: 6 points and 5 rebounds
Ivey: 6 points – 11:09 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
#Pistons Jalen Duren. Just so athletic. Michigan hoops. Just so… not.. athletic. – 11:09 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That was a grown man slam by Duren, as he’s fouled by Paul George. – 11:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have scored nine straight and are up 19-11 with 1:38 left in the 1st. Clippers are shooting 4-17 overall and 0-1 from 3. – 11:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When you thought Kawhi Leonard returning meant relief for the scoring droughts, yet Pistons go on 9-0 run that sees Clippers go nearly 4 minutes without a point pic.twitter.com/zpfEcZxU53 – 11:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons have built a 19-11 lead over the #Clippers with 1:38 left in the first quarter. – 11:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
I’ve only watched him live for less than a quarter, but Jalen Duren is a #%$*&(% beast. – 11:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Just a great opening stint for Jalen Duren. Two points, three rebounds and a block in five minutes. – 11:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jaden Ivey is sooooooo fast. Can kick it into fifth gear on a moment’s notice. – 11:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard’s first stint was five minutes long. He had two points, shot 1-for-2 and missed both of his free-throw attempts. – 11:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Y’all have been waiting for Detroit to defend all season and it does when everyone back home is sleeping lol – 11:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The @Killian Hayes x @Jaden Ivey backcourt is in full effect to start things off👏 pic.twitter.com/5kqY3XF0EJ – 11:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bojan has nine of Detroit’s 15 points. 3-4 overall and 3-4 at the line. Pistons are up 15-11 – 11:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Your Detroit Pistons are on pace to only give up 16 points in the first quarter. – 10:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
It’s Zu. Hi. He’s a problem, it’s Zu. pic.twitter.com/OmqsBxoNgv – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard’s first shift: 2 points (1/2 FGs, 0/2 FTs) in 5:47 – 10:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bogey is now carrying the offense. Six points on 3-of-4 shooting. Detroit leads the Clippers by one with 4:43 left in the 1Q. – 10:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bagley has two early fouls so Duren checks in for the first time. – 10:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers up 9-8 mid first quarter. It’s Black Panther Wakanda Forever Night here, btw. That’s the real reason Kawhi is here pic.twitter.com/G5EnIbk7sT – 10:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
If this is my last tweet on this app, I wanted to go out letting everyone know that Kawhi’s season high in minutes this season is 21:17 and it’s something to note as his return gets under way, as Ty Lue was mum pregame on whether Kawhi could play more minutes. – 10:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hasn’t been the prettiest game, but Detroit’s defense hasn’t been atrocious. Clippers do look rusty.
Not a ton of traction for the Pistons on offense unless Ivey is going downhill. – 10:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kawhi’s first basket comes on a turnaround fadeaway over Killian Hayes to give the Clippers a 9-6 lead. – 10:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After missing his first shot and a pair of free throws, Kawhi Leonard nails a baseline fadeaway. – 10:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard has already drawn two fouls, and the Clippers are in the bonus for the last 8:51 of the opening quarter – 10:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons Twitter seemed a little quieter than usual tonight. Forgot it’s 10:30 back home – 10:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nice crossover and dish by Ivey to get Bagley to the line. – 10:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard’s starting lineup intro pic.twitter.com/24kB2bJoda – 10:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
What began today as a whisper is announced at ear-splitting decibels tonight: Kawhi is back (again). pic.twitter.com/p6am6UjLwr – 10:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Just was told Ivey is starting, not Duren. So Pistons going with Ivey, Hayes, Bogey, Bey and Bagley – 10:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Some starting five changes tonight: Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley III, Jalen Duren. Jaden Ivey will come off of the bench, and Casey will start two bigs after all. – 10:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Not sure how correct this is, but Clippers media TV showing Pistons starters as Hayes, Bey, Bogey, Bagley and Duren. Detroit going big, having Ivey boost the second unit — assuming this is correct. – 10:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Pistons-Clippers:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
DET
Bojan Bogdanovic
Saddiq Bey
Marvin Bagley III
Jalen Duren
Killian Hayes – 10:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/x99nwONDQq – 10:04 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bling, bling! If you’re heading to the Warriors game on Wednesday vs the Clippers, you’ll get one of these replicas of the 2022 NBA Championship ring. 💍 pic.twitter.com/DC40v2bTJM – 10:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard’s return: “It’ll take Kawhi a little time to get back to the Kawhi we know. As great a player he is, he has to understand there are going to be some ups and downs.” – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Twitter since the last time Kawhi played a basketball game:
— Wasn’t owned by Elon Musk
— Still had 7,500 employees
— Had no Twitter Blue check
— Employees still can go in offices
That was 3 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/0QWK4kUwzt – 9:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some Pistons players are just now arriving to the arena. One of the busses was stuck in traffic. A lot of y’all can relate – 9:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star returns to lineup vs. Pistons Thursday in first game since Oct. 23
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On Bogdanovic’s recent turnover issues, Casey said he talked to him about it. Thinks he’s handling the ball more since Cade is out. “He’s a pro, he’ll figure it out. I’m not worried about him.” – 9:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on the Pistons playing the Lakers and Clippers back-to-back and spending the week in LA: “I always tell the guys don’t let the city beat you before you play the game. We have so many young guys who can’t get into bars. That’s a good thing.” – 9:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said spacing-wise, he’ll likely have to rotate his bigs rather than play two bigs together with Isaiah Stewart out. – 9:06 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey when asked what he expects from Kawhi Leonard tonight:
“I don’t know. I don’t even think the Clippers know what to expect…We’ll see how he comes out. It’s good that he’s back in the game.” – 9:05 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
What is the greatest moment in #NBATwitter history?
I’ll go with Rockets-Clippers in the tunnel. – 9:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Isaiah Livers coming into the league as a steady presence: Said he’s the epitome of why it’s ok to draft four-year players. Added that he came in ready to play once healthy. Said he’s reliable. – 9:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. Ty Lue says Kawhi will be monitored during the game when asked about a minutes restriction. – 8:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers brought Kawhi off the bench this season b/c they wanted him to finish games and were wary of how long he would be sitting in real time between his stints if he started. Will he be available to finish tonight? “We’ll see,” Ty Lue said. – 8:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue acknowledged that Kawhi off the bench was “nasty” as far as his rotations were concerned. TBD what kind of rotations we shall see tonight. – 8:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kawhi Leonard will start for the Clippers tonight, coach Lue confirmed. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will play tonight vs the Detroit Pistons – 8:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kawhi Leonard has begun his pregame warmups. He’s questionable to play tonight against the #Pistons. pic.twitter.com/TCiRjbFyP9 – 8:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard out on the court doing some post work pic.twitter.com/7obbif5TdM – 8:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray has been ruled out of tonight’s game with the lower back soreness. Kings will have two days before hosting Detroit on Sunday. – 8:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I sat down in LA with Pistons’ Isaiah Livers, who has been nothing but reliable for Detroit on both sides, and we watched film.
The good and bad from a guy still putting things together (SUB $1): https://t.co/ucGGlt6Tti pic.twitter.com/dNm0YTVtrR – 6:18 PM
I sat down in LA with Pistons’ Isaiah Livers, who has been nothing but reliable for Detroit on both sides, and we watched film.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could be back together on the court tonight for the Clippers. They’re both officially listed as “questionable.” The current all-in get-in price on @TickPick if you want to see this game live at Crypto Arena is $12 (taxes and fees included). – 6:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star updated to questionable vs. Pistons on Friday
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 6:08 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The #Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable for tonight’s game against the Pistons
🏀@adaniels33 is curious how long Kawhi Leonard will stay healthy for #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/J4aYt7L5Wv – 6:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers better enjoy this four-day break in the schedule while they can. Friday’s game against the Pistons marks the start of a treacherous stretch: 24 games in 46 days, with 16 of them coming on the road. pic.twitter.com/WbL7LP4pmN – 5:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say they have officially upgraded LeBron James (left adductor strain) to questionable for Friday’s home game against Detroit. The injury has sidelined James for the Lakers’ last two games.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:16 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Phx Mem Den DAL NOP POR LAC I believe are locks for playoffs , who do y’all have for 8th seed and who r y’all locks for playoffs in western conference – 4:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Pistons, per the Lakers. – 4:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons Owner @TomGores is the executive producer of ‘The Cave of Adullam’, an award-winning @ESPN documentary highlighting the impact @mrjasonowilson has on Detroit youth through @cave313. Gores hosted a red carpet ceremony to recognize the story.
🔗: nba.com/pistons/news/w… – 4:37 PM
#Pistons Owner @TomGores is the executive producer of ‘The Cave of Adullam’, an award-winning @ESPN documentary highlighting the impact @mrjasonowilson has on Detroit youth through @cave313. Gores hosted a red carpet ceremony to recognize the story.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Pistons. Ham liked how LeBron looked and moved, but todays practice only consisted of non-contact drills. – 4:33 PM
