Pistons vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The Detroit Pistons are spending $41,500,288 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $24,037,559 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Thursday November 17, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: BSDET Extra
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: 950 AM or 98.7 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@John_Karalis
One year ago, Derrick White and Dejounte Murray were teammates facing off against the Clippers. In their first head-to-head battle on different teams, it’s clear why Boston paid what they did to get him:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/17/kar… – 1:38 AM