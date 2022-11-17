Pistons vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 17, 2022

The Detroit Pistons play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Detroit Pistons are spending $41,500,288 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $24,037,559 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Thursday November 17, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: BSDET Extra
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: 950 AM or 98.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

