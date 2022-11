Spurs 76, Kings 79: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

JUST IN: Statement from Spurs Sports and Entertainment CEO RC Buford after team settled and resolved lawsuit with Dr. Hilary Cauthen in the Josh Primo case. #ksatnews #ksatsports pic.twitter.com/SD5apmOVii

The Spurs are no longer part of the lawsuit filed by the team’s former psychologist against Josh Primo. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/for…

Bexar County District Court records show Cauthen dropped her suit against #Spurs . An entry dated Wednesday states she withdrew the complaint “as to defendant San Antonio Spurs LLC only.” Cauthen dropped the suit against Spurs “with prejudice,” meaning she cannot refile it. – 4:28 PM

Regardless of terms agreed upon in the settlement between the Spurs and Dr. Cauthen, this was essentially what she said she’d been seeking since the beginning of this entire process (from RC Buford’s statement today): pic.twitter.com/zt3emwQ4vV

My colleague @MattRoy_TV just heard fromattorney Tony Buzbee, who confirms the entire lawsuit against the Spurs and Josh Primo has been dropped. Now the question is how much $$ changed hands. – 5:42 PM

Two weeks ago, the Spurs wanted people to remember who they’ve always been. After settling with former team therapist Hillary Cauthen, they acknowledge they can’t forget about who they aspire to be. expressnews.com/sports/columni… via @expressnews – 6:44 PM

The only four players in the NBA currently listed as OUT due to health and safety protocols.Nuggets – Nikola Jokić, Jamal MurraySpurs – Romeo LangfordLakers – Max ChristieCool. – 6:48 PM

The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they take on the Kings tonight in Sacramento. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-kings-pr…

Charles Bassey is a huge Gregg Popovich fan, but he stressed Thursday that doesn’t mean he has any hard feelings toward Doc Rivers & the Sixers. #Spurs

Hope to find out from Pop soon the status of Keldon Johnson (questionable, sore left ankle) and Doug McDermott (questionable, tight left calf).Both participated in shootaround this morning. The club downgraded them this afternoon. – 8:20 PM

According to Mike Brown, Keegan Murray is out tonight when the Kings host the Spurs. – 8:25 PM

Kings rookie Keegan Murray has been ruled out of tonight’s game with the lower back soreness. Kings will have two days before hosting Detroit on Sunday. – 8:36 PM

Pop declined to comment when asked for his reaction to Dr. Cauthen settling her lawsuit with the Spurs and Josh Primo. – 8:41 PM

Pop said McDermott is out and that Keldon will be a game-time decision. – 8:42 PM

Asked where his confidence is in GM Brian Wright after the Cauthen lawsuit, Pop said, “Total confidence. He is wonderful. He is bright, incisive, he’s a good man, hard worker. I am thrilled that he is our general manager.” #Spurs

Kings center Richaun Holmes has been ruled out vs. the Spurs due to a non-COVID illness. Keon Ellis will be active tonight. – 9:24 PM

De’Aaron Fox stopped to give some of his fans a signature before tonight’s match against the San Antonio Spurs.#SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/NvblqFGFKO

Update from Kings & Spurs PR:Keita Bates-Diop is starting in place of Keldon Johnson, who was a game-time decision due to a sore left ankle. – 9:52 PM

“He’s one of my best friends in the world … his intuitive sense of the game and his ability to create relationships with people is what makes him special.”Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich on his friendship with Mike Brown 👑 pic.twitter.com/auLhQCjhbq

To review:Spurs are without Keldon Johnson (sore ankle) and Doug McDermott (tight calf). Keita Bates-Diop will start in place of Johnson. – 10:07 PM

Terence Davis gets the Kings on the board first with a floater in the lane. 2-0 Kings. – 10:11 PM

56% of games the Spurs have trailed by 10SA enters 0-8 when down by 10 – 10:18 PM

Kings picking up right where they left off on Tuesday, a hot start with a 19-6 lead and Sacramento connecting on 6/11, 3/5 from perimeter. – 10:20 PM

44% of games the Spurs have trailed by 15SA enters 0-7 when down by 15 – 10:24 PM

De’Aaron Fox is 4 of 4 from the field and 2 of 2 from 3-point range. He has 10 points in eight minutes. – 10:33 PM

10 first quarter points for De’Aaron Fox. He had 14 total in the blowout win of Brooklyn on Tuesday. – 10:33 PM

Trey Lyles with a rebound put-back for the And-1. He’s up to 8 points in 6 minutes off the bench here in the 1Q. – 10:35 PM

Spurs trail 37-30 after 1Q. With 11 points on 5 of 7, KBD making the most of starting in place of injured KJ. – 10:36 PM

The Sacramento Kings are starting right where they left off with a 37-point first quarter against the Spurs. – 10:36 PM

Sabonis the only Kings starter without a 3. Spurs starters were a combined 0 of 3 in 1Q from beyond the arc. – 10:38 PM

Trey Lyles with the punctuation of the first quarter, a big hammer jam. He has 8 points as the Kings lead the Spurs 37-28 after the opening period. Kings led by as much as 16. pic.twitter.com/Z6opUgzmYy

The Kings played with tremendous pace in the first quarter. It’s early, but they are on pace for 100 FG attempts, something they’ve done only once this year in a 130-125 loss to the Warriors on 10/23. – 10:41 PM

Brown is going with a Fox, Monk, Mitchell 3-guard set here in the second. – 10:42 PM

Davion Mitchell with this lob to Chimezie Metu was sick, and Mezzie’s pose with Chima Moneke afterwards was hilarious. pic.twitter.com/4Ft0oHzkdk

Kings don’t look sharp at all here in the 2nd quarter and it’s allowing the Spurs to hang around. – 10:53 PM

Maybe Ben Simmons found something during that caning the #Nets took in Sacramento. He’s definitely looked not only more spry, but more aggressive and willing to attack. – 10:58 PM

Pop doing his best to keep Spurs in this one bailing wire, chewing gum and journeymen. – 11:00 PM

It was only a matter of time, but there is now a sound effect of monk chatter, like a real traditional, holy (?) monk, after each three from Kings guard Malik Monk. Well played Golden 1 Center. – 11:02 PM

Wouldn’t exactly call it an entertaining or good first half for the Kings, but they lead 63-56. – 11:03 PM

Kings lead 63-56 heading to the half. Spurs hanging in there. Fox and Monk each have 12 points. Sabonis is up to 8 points and 7 rebounds. – 11:03 PM

Kings carry a 63-56 lead over the Spurs into the half. De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk lead Sacramento with 12 points. San Antonio gets 12 points from Devin Vassell. Both teams shooting 50% or better. Sacramento led the entire half. – 11:05 PM

Once down by 16 in 1Q, the Spurs trail 63-56 at halftime after Roby closed the first with a 3 and Vassell the 2Q with an inside bucket to give him a team-high 12 points.Roby’s provided a season-best 11 points off the bench for Spurs. – 11:06 PM

Feels like the Kings really just need one big run to put this game away. But they haven’t really been able to string buckets together since the first quarter. – 11:24 PM

We’ve had some great dunks tonight but Jeremy Sochan’s slam is on a level of its own. pic.twitter.com/5wr1XCwLdl

Just realized the Spurs may once again have a guy who can throw the Hammer pass for the first time in years. Sochan shows a new nugget every game. – 11:37 PM

