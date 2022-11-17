Spurs 76, Kings 79: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (6-9) play against the Sacramento Kings (6-6) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday November 17, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 76, Sacramento Kings 79 (Q3 03:12)
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Just realized the Spurs may once again have a guy who can throw the Hammer pass for the first time in years. Sochan shows a new nugget every game. – 11:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
We’ve had some great dunks tonight but Jeremy Sochan’s slam is on a level of its own. pic.twitter.com/5wr1XCwLdl – 11:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown is reviewing the call against Sabonis. Not sure that’s a great idea. – 11:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Feels like the Kings really just need one big run to put this game away. But they haven’t really been able to string buckets together since the first quarter. – 11:24 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Half time box score @Sacramento Kings vs @San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/rSB6KtoZNA – 11:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Kings by 7
Spurs take 2Q 28-26
Vassell 12 pts
KBD 11 pts
Roby 11 pts
Fox 12 pts
Monk 12 pts
SAC +6 from three
SAC +7 from FT line pic.twitter.com/Um4cQt5ciD – 11:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Spurs, 63-56
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 12 PTS
👑 @Ahmad_Monk 12 PTS
👑 @Trey Lyles 8 PTS
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 8 PTS, 7 REB
👑 @Kevin_Huerter 5 PTS, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/0CGi3ayxaq – 11:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Once down by 16 in 1Q, the Spurs trail 63-56 at halftime after Roby closed the first with a 3 and Vassell the 2Q with an inside bucket to give him a team-high 12 points.
Roby’s provided a season-best 11 points off the bench for Spurs. – 11:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings carry a 63-56 lead over the Spurs into the half. De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk lead Sacramento with 12 points. San Antonio gets 12 points from Devin Vassell. Both teams shooting 50% or better. Sacramento led the entire half. – 11:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 63-56 heading to the half. Spurs hanging in there. Fox and Monk each have 12 points. Sabonis is up to 8 points and 7 rebounds. – 11:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Wouldn’t exactly call it an entertaining or good first half for the Kings, but they lead 63-56. – 11:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Aggressive defense ➡️ instant offense pic.twitter.com/Htlkix1GMY – 11:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
It was only a matter of time, but there is now a sound effect of monk chatter, like a real traditional, holy (?) monk, after each three from Kings guard Malik Monk. Well played Golden 1 Center. – 11:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk with the 3-ball. He’s the second King in double-figures with 12. – 11:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop doing his best to keep Spurs in this one bailing wire, chewing gum and journeymen. – 11:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Maybe Ben Simmons found something during that caning the #Nets took in Sacramento. He’s definitely looked not only more spry, but more aggressive and willing to attack. – 10:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings don’t look sharp at all here in the 2nd quarter and it’s allowing the Spurs to hang around. – 10:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell with this lob to Chimezie Metu was sick, and Mezzie’s pose with Chima Moneke afterwards was hilarious. pic.twitter.com/4Ft0oHzkdk – 10:51 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Perfect 5-for-5 start for Fox 🔥
@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/FYJwds8Arg – 10:50 PM
Perfect 5-for-5 start for Fox 🔥
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
MEZIE 😱
@Chimezie Metu | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/D9qslXtQkG – 10:46 PM
MEZIE 😱
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This Chimezie Metu one-handed oop from Davion Mitchell was nasty! pic.twitter.com/b51yCyFJBE – 10:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Brown is going with a Fox, Monk, Mitchell 3-guard set here in the second. – 10:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings played with tremendous pace in the first quarter. It’s early, but they are on pace for 100 FG attempts, something they’ve done only once this year in a 130-125 loss to the Warriors on 10/23. – 10:41 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Trey Lyles with the punctuation of the first quarter, a big hammer jam. He has 8 points as the Kings lead the Spurs 37-28 after the opening period. Kings led by as much as 16. pic.twitter.com/Z6opUgzmYy – 10:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Sabonis the only Kings starter without a 3. Spurs starters were a combined 0 of 3 in 1Q from beyond the arc. – 10:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
TREY DON’T HURT ‘EM! 😤
@Trey Lyles | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/BK8fTbLr46 – 10:38 PM
TREY DON’T HURT ‘EM! 😤
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
ROBY BLOCK ➡️ JRICH THREEE
The squad is handlin’ business on both ends! pic.twitter.com/x58xadrpmm – 10:37 PM
ROBY BLOCK ➡️ JRICH THREEE
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Kings by 9
SAC scores 37 in the opening quarter
KBD 11 pts
Fox 10 pts
SAC +9 from three pic.twitter.com/b4CD9WgHmd – 10:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Kings have scored 190 points in their last 5 quarters. pic.twitter.com/NI2b7yrPJR – 10:36 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Sacramento Kings are starting right where they left off with a 37-point first quarter against the Spurs. – 10:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 37-30 after 1Q. With 11 points on 5 of 7, KBD making the most of starting in place of injured KJ. – 10:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Roby pops a 3-ball to end the 1Q. Kings lead 37-30. Fox has 10 points. Lyles with 8. – 10:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles with a rebound put-back for the And-1. He’s up to 8 points in 6 minutes off the bench here in the 1Q. – 10:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
10 first quarter points for De’Aaron Fox. He had 14 total in the blowout win of Brooklyn on Tuesday. – 10:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is 4 of 4 from the field and 2 of 2 from 3-point range. He has 10 points in eight minutes. – 10:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Trey Lyles gives Bassey a look after that slam. Bassey responds on other end. – 10:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
KBD with 11 of the Spurs’ 20 points right now pic.twitter.com/LddRJd3DSm – 10:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huerter snaps an 8-0 Spurs run with a transition bucket. 24-14 Kings. – 10:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this ball movement 😚👌
@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/HdKcKfWh90 – 10:27 PM
this ball movement 😚👌
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Twitter really going to die before Kings Twitter can celebrate a good team longer than a week? – 10:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
44% of games the Spurs have trailed by 15
SA enters 0-7 when down by 15 – 10:24 PM
44% of games the Spurs have trailed by 15
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings picking up right where they left off on Tuesday, a hot start with a 19-6 lead and Sacramento connecting on 6/11, 3/5 from perimeter. – 10:20 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Tomorrow talking @Sacramento Kings & @SacHornetsFB & @UCDFootball with @KittyONealSac on @kfbk @iHeartRadio #NBA #CausewayClassic #SacramentoProud #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/IapMTsoC45 – 10:19 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
56% of games the Spurs have trailed by 10
SA enters 0-8 when down by 10 – 10:18 PM
56% of games the Spurs have trailed by 10
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
12-2 Kings start. Playing the passing lanes well defensively with a lot of deflections. – 10:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox knocks down the triple. 7-2 Kings. Fox is shooting 48.3% on catch-and-shoot threes coming into tonight’s game. – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis gets the Kings on the board first with a floater in the lane. 2-0 Kings. – 10:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
ready to rock
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/ZNHZP7MMgh – 10:11 PM
ready to rock
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Talking @Sacramento Kings & @SacHornetsFB & UCDFootball tomorrow with @KittyONealSac on @kfbk @iHeartRadio #NBA #CausewayClassic #SacramentoProud #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/hDzIAFlci3 – 10:09 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
To review:
Spurs are without Keldon Johnson (sore ankle) and Doug McDermott (tight calf). Keita Bates-Diop will start in place of Johnson. – 10:07 PM
To review:
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He’s one of my best friends in the world … his intuitive sense of the game and his ability to create relationships with people is what makes him special.”
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich on his friendship with Mike Brown 👑 pic.twitter.com/auLhQCjhbq – 9:55 PM
“He’s one of my best friends in the world … his intuitive sense of the game and his ability to create relationships with people is what makes him special.”
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Update from Kings & Spurs PR:
Keita Bates-Diop is starting in place of Keldon Johnson, who was a game-time decision due to a sore left ankle. – 9:52 PM
Update from Kings & Spurs PR:
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
De’Aaron Fox stopped to give some of his fans a signature before tonight’s match against the San Antonio Spurs.
#SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/NvblqFGFKO – 9:39 PM
De’Aaron Fox stopped to give some of his fans a signature before tonight’s match against the San Antonio Spurs.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @kevin_huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/J308nwtlKX – 9:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings will start Mr. TNT Terence Davis with Keegan Murray out of the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/phHwjF3bxH – 9:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes has been ruled out vs. the Spurs due to a non-COVID illness. Keon Ellis will be active tonight. – 9:24 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Keon Ellis left Stockton and is headed to Sacramento for Kings-Spurs tonight.
Richaun Holmes will miss tonight’s game with a non-covid illness. – 9:20 PM
Keon Ellis left Stockton and is headed to Sacramento for Kings-Spurs tonight.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Asked where his confidence is in GM Brian Wright after the Cauthen lawsuit, Pop said, “Total confidence. He is wonderful. He is bright, incisive, he’s a good man, hard worker. I am thrilled that he is our general manager.” #Spurs – 8:50 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said McDermott is out and that Keldon will be a game-time decision. – 8:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop declined to comment when asked for his reaction to Dr. Cauthen settling her lawsuit with the Spurs and Josh Primo. – 8:41 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray has been ruled out of tonight’s game with the lower back soreness. Kings will have two days before hosting Detroit on Sunday. – 8:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown on Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and his impact on Brown’s career. pic.twitter.com/IjSrOJgW2o – 8:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
no chance of rain tonight, just some drip 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/CWBC5K3uIM – 8:29 PM
no chance of rain tonight, just some drip 💧
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Mike Brown, Keegan Murray is out tonight when the Kings host the Spurs. – 8:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown says rookie Keegan Murray (back) is out tonight vs. the San Antonio Spurs. – 8:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Hope to find out from Pop soon the status of Keldon Johnson (questionable, sore left ankle) and Doug McDermott (questionable, tight left calf).
Both participated in shootaround this morning. The club downgraded them this afternoon. – 8:20 PM
Hope to find out from Pop soon the status of Keldon Johnson (questionable, sore left ankle) and Doug McDermott (questionable, tight left calf).
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento born, Linden bred, gonna be a Fresno State Bulldog till the day he’s dead, Aaron Judge is the American League MVP. – 7:54 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
I’ve got 2 tickets for tonight’s @Sacramento Kings be @San Antonio Spurs
Who wants them?! This needs to go quick so don’t put your phone down! – 7:42 PM
I’ve got 2 tickets for tonight’s @Sacramento Kings be @San Antonio Spurs
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Charles Bassey is a huge Gregg Popovich fan, but he stressed Thursday that doesn’t mean he has any hard feelings toward Doc Rivers & the Sixers. #Spurs
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:33 PM
Charles Bassey is a huge Gregg Popovich fan, but he stressed Thursday that doesn’t mean he has any hard feelings toward Doc Rivers & the Sixers. #Spurs
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they take on the Kings tonight in Sacramento. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-kings-pr… – 7:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
some @Malik Monk for your TL.
(ᵒᵖᵉⁿ ᶠᵒʳ ᵃ ˢᵘʳᵖʳᶦˢᵉ) pic.twitter.com/63nwlL3ZGU – 7:07 PM
some @Malik Monk for your TL.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The only four players in the NBA currently listed as OUT due to health and safety protocols.
Nuggets – Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray
Spurs – Romeo Langford
Lakers – Max Christie
Cool. – 6:48 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Two weeks ago, the Spurs wanted people to remember who they’ve always been. After settling with former team therapist Hillary Cauthen, they acknowledge they can’t forget about who they aspire to be.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… via @expressnews – 6:44 PM
Two weeks ago, the Spurs wanted people to remember who they’ve always been. After settling with former team therapist Hillary Cauthen, they acknowledge they can’t forget about who they aspire to be.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
tfw there’s more #BeamTeam basketball tonight pic.twitter.com/RFMO0HuikJ – 6:15 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Blazers
Last time out, Brooklyn gave up 150+ to Sacramento, then Kevin Durant actually admitted he’s playing with a subpar supporting cast. Will the role players have something to prove against a solid Portland squad? pic.twitter.com/NmAtlwcZWD – 6:13 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 1 Question for Each NBA Team, Part 2
—MIN (1:49)
—NOP (10:09)
—OKC (18:28)
—PHO (26:20)
—POR (34:42)
—SAC (40:15)
—SAS (47:13)
—UTA (54:09)
🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu
🍎 https://t.co/k9Xi3stJrn
✳️ https://t.co/KZ3j6WdIcV
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/OVlyzMz73Z – 6:03 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
My colleague @MattRoy_TV just heard from
attorney Tony Buzbee, who confirms the entire lawsuit against the Spurs and Josh Primo has been dropped. Now the question is how much $$ changed hands. – 5:42 PM
My colleague @MattRoy_TV just heard from
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Beam him up!
@De’Aaron Fox is on the rise in the latest @NBA2K ratings 📈 pic.twitter.com/OVSE3l7VVR – 5:36 PM
Beam him up!
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
FIVE INTERESTING NBA TEAMS WITH @MoDakhil_NBA. Mo and I dive into Chicago, Sacramento, Golden State, Brooklyn and Portland, five of the most newsworthy, fun, or messy teams in the league depending on which you’re discussing twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“I told them I’m a federal informant”
Listen in as @De’Aaron Fox was mic’d up for the Kings W over Brooklyn 🔊😅 pic.twitter.com/ovzYFITfRC – 5:00 PM
“I told them I’m a federal informant”
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Statement from Spurs CEO RC Buford: pic.twitter.com/voFhLd1Yii – 4:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Former Spurs psychologist settles lawsuit with team, Josh Primo nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/17/for… – 4:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Former Spurs psychologist resolves lawsuit against team and guard Joshua Primo
cbssports.com/nba/news/forme… – 4:45 PM
Former Spurs psychologist resolves lawsuit against team and guard Joshua Primo
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
warming up to face Alamo City. pic.twitter.com/3N4wlpoCc5 – 4:32 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Regardless of terms agreed upon in the settlement between the Spurs and Dr. Cauthen, this was essentially what she said she’d been seeking since the beginning of this entire process (from RC Buford’s statement today): pic.twitter.com/zt3emwQ4vV – 4:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bexar County District Court records show Cauthen dropped her suit against #Spurs. An entry dated Wednesday states she withdrew the complaint “as to defendant San Antonio Spurs LLC only.” Cauthen dropped the suit against Spurs “with prejudice,” meaning she cannot refile it. – 4:28 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
The Spurs are no longer part of the lawsuit filed by the team’s former psychologist against Josh Primo. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/for… – 4:16 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
JUST IN: Statement from Spurs Sports and Entertainment CEO RC Buford after team settled and resolved lawsuit with Dr. Hilary Cauthen in the Josh Primo case. #ksatnews #ksatsports pic.twitter.com/SD5apmOVii – 4:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kev has been a walking 𝙗𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩 this season 👌🏀 pic.twitter.com/Sl3CTuxarO – 4:00 PM
