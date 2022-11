Al Horford likely getting a three-year deal?

But what would it take to sign Horford? That figures to be a major issue for team president Brad Stevens in the coming months. And good luck to him on that, because the price for Horford seems to depend on whom you ask. “Most of the teams with money next year are young,” said one Western Conference executive, who estimated a two-year deal in the $20-25 million range. “They’re not going to be lining up to give Horford a big contract. The Celtics will control the market on that. They’ll be fair to him but they are a tax team and they’ll need to watch every dime.” -via Heavy.com / November 18, 2022