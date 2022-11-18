Al Horford likely getting a three-year deal?

Another league source had that as a low offer, and said it is more likely that Horford gets a three-year deal, probably with the third year at an option or only partially guaranteed. “He can still play, he is in great shape,” the source said. “If you did around $13 million or $14 million a year, about $40 or $42 million total, that is what you’d expect to see. You never know how the market is going to play out on a guy like him, though.”
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 126-101. 8 straight wins
Brown – 22 pts
Tatum – 19/7/8
Grant – 18 pts
White – 16/5/10
Hauser – 15/6
Kornet – 15/8, 4 blks
Pritchard – 14 pts
Horford – 7/11/4
Celtics – 54.5% FGs
Celtics – 21-46 3Ps
Celtics – 8 blocks
Young – 27/5/9
Hawks – 41.6% FGs
Hawks – 7-32 3Ps – 9:51 PM
Celtics win 126-101. 8 straight wins
Brown – 22 pts
Tatum – 19/7/8
Grant – 18 pts
White – 16/5/10
Hauser – 15/6
Kornet – 15/8, 4 blks
Pritchard – 14 pts
Horford – 7/11/4
Celtics – 54.5% FGs
Celtics – 21-46 3Ps
Celtics – 8 blocks
Young – 27/5/9
Hawks – 41.6% FGs
Hawks – 7-32 3Ps – 9:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Seven Celtics have scored in double-figures tonight.
And Al Horford had 7/11/4. – 9:46 PM
Seven Celtics have scored in double-figures tonight.
And Al Horford had 7/11/4. – 9:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford acknowledged that was an offensive foul, but that was as much Tatum’s fault for going too early as it was Horford’s – 9:35 PM
Al Horford acknowledged that was an offensive foul, but that was as much Tatum’s fault for going too early as it was Horford’s – 9:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Hawks look a little flat on both ends after back to back transition 3s by Hauser and Grant. Just gave up another pair of wide open looks to Horford that he missed. – 9:01 PM
#Hawks look a little flat on both ends after back to back transition 3s by Hauser and Grant. Just gave up another pair of wide open looks to Horford that he missed. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
John Collins
De’Andre Hunter
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:11 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
John Collins
De’Andre Hunter
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
No way to quantify it, but great outlet passers in Horford, Smart drive so much of #Celtics’ control over the pace of games.
They’re: #6 in transition PPP (1.19), #12 in pts per 100 (126.2), but allow 4th-fewest transition pts to opponents (15.8). Tatum: 1.43 PPP on the break. pic.twitter.com/Kv7aHNiQi6 – 6:22 PM
No way to quantify it, but great outlet passers in Horford, Smart drive so much of #Celtics’ control over the pace of games.
They’re: #6 in transition PPP (1.19), #12 in pts per 100 (126.2), but allow 4th-fewest transition pts to opponents (15.8). Tatum: 1.43 PPP on the break. pic.twitter.com/Kv7aHNiQi6 – 6:22 PM
More on this storyline
But what would it take to sign Horford? That figures to be a major issue for team president Brad Stevens in the coming months. And good luck to him on that, because the price for Horford seems to depend on whom you ask. “Most of the teams with money next year are young,” said one Western Conference executive, who estimated a two-year deal in the $20-25 million range. “They’re not going to be lining up to give Horford a big contract. The Celtics will control the market on that. They’ll be fair to him but they are a tax team and they’ll need to watch every dime.” -via Heavy.com / November 18, 2022
“Right now, you’re paying those guys $30 million,” the exec said. “They don’t want to add a bunch of salary, so if you can keep them below $30 million in starting money next year, it is not a bad situation. Other guys are going up, so you’d like to save where you can. If you start (Grant) Williams at $16-17 million or so, you can go to $11-12 million for Al and still keep yourself around $180 million in payroll. They want both of those guys around so they have to think about them as a sliding scale.” -via Heavy.com / November 18, 2022
And when the Celtics veteran sees the NBA as these roaring ’20s progress, he sees himself in the picture. While it might seem prudent for someone of his age in the last year of his contract to think in smaller increments, Horford is packing for a long trip. “Yeah, for sure, I’ve thought about it,” he told Heavy Sports as he sat at his locker following Monday’s 125-122 comeback win over Oklahoma City. “I want to keep playing for two, three more years, for sure.” -via Heavy.com / November 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.