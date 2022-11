Ben Simmons: 'I'm coming, I'm getting there'

Vaughn said the difference for Simmons was that he’s “just feeling good” after missing five games because of a swollen left knee. Vaughn said he had a simple message to Simmons coming into the game: “Play hard.” Simmons, who has struggled all season to find his rhythm, clearly took it to heart after struggling all season to find his rhythm. “I’m coming,” Simmons said. “I’m getting there, man. It’s taking a little bit of time, but I got my own back. My teammates got my back, my coaches.” Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN