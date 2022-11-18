Ben Simmons: 'I'm coming, I'm getting there'

Vaughn said the difference for Simmons was that he’s “just feeling good” after missing five games because of a swollen left knee. Vaughn said he had a simple message to Simmons coming into the game: “Play hard.” Simmons, who has struggled all season to find his rhythm, clearly took it to heart after struggling all season to find his rhythm. “I’m coming,” Simmons said. “I’m getting there, man. It’s taking a little bit of time, but I got my own back. My teammates got my back, my coaches.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Royce O’Neal’s triple double (11p, 10r, 11a) helps lift BKN to a strong road win vs. POR. Ben Simmons had his best game as a Net (15p, 13r, 7a; 3-4 FTs late in 4th). Kevin Durant was tremendous (35p on 22 shots, 8r) as Nets head home to face MEM w/Kyrie Irving returning to team. – 8:47 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: De’Aaron Fox
International Player of the Night: Yuta Watanabe
Rookie: Shaedon Sharpe
Breakout of the Night: Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/ISXlPxGI3O – 6:19 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Blazers lost a close one to the Nets despite an ugly shooting performance. I decided to write about Ben Simmons.
Free and unlocked at @RoseGardenReprt rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 2:00 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ben Simmons said he loved the moment when the Blazers started fouling him. Ben said he isn’t going to shy away from getting the chance to step up to the FT line.
(Simmons was 3-4 from the FT line tonight.) – 1:30 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons wasn’t phased with Portland going hack-a-Ben in a huge spot.
Knocked down 3/4
That’s a big response given we’ve yet to see a team do that. Confidence builder. – 1:03 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What a night from Ben Simmons:
15 points
13 rebounds
7 assists
6/6 shooting
Knocked down 3/4 free throws when Portland intentionally fouled down the stretch. Great defense on Dame.
Really impressive showing. – 12:55 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 109, Blazers 107
Durant: 35 pts, 13/22 shooting
Watanabe: 20 pts, 7 reb, 5/7 from 3
Simmons: 15 pts, 12 reb, 7 ast
KD carries early on. Ben Simmons plays his best game as a Net. Yuta Watanabe clutch as can be down the stretch. Royce tip-in.
Outstanding win. – 12:39 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Ben Simmons had his best game of the season… by far. 15 points, 12 rebounds & 7 assists on 6-of-6 shooting.
He’s shot 100% (min. 5 FGA) in 2 other games throughout his career:
– Nov. 30, 2018
– May 6, 2021 (Game 1 ATL) – 12:37 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons tonight:
15 PTS
12 REB
7 AST
6-6 FG
First double-double in over 600 days. pic.twitter.com/IqpjzqSotF – 12:31 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Ben Simmons fouls out with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists in 32 minutes off the bench – 12:30 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
The Trail Blazers just went to the hack on Ben Simmons late in the 4th quarter here. He hit the first two FTs… ! – 12:22 AM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The Blazers intentionally fouled Ben Simmons with 3:28 left in the fourth quarter of a three-point game. #NBAhacks – 12:19 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Twelve points and 12 rebounds … Ben Simmons has his first double-double as a Net. Seven assists, too … – 12:18 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons (12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one turnover) has recorded his first double-double as a Net. – 12:11 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
After playing his best game of the season in Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Kings — Ben Simmons is playing even better tonight. He’s 6-for-6 from the field and has eight rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes. – 11:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons (10 points) has reached double figures for the second straight game.
Following up his best performance of the season with an even better showing. – 11:33 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Second straight game for Ben Simmons in double digits after scoring in single digits his first nine games. – 11:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons just got an oop from the dunker spot.
May have been the first one all season. – 11:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons playing with Claxton in place of Sumner early in the 3rd. – 11:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons has eight points, four assists, four boards and is 4-of-4 from the field. The #Nets trail 61-57 at the half, but this is an auspicious sign for Simmons, who actually had a decent game two nights ago. – 11:11 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons just had his best offensive half of the season. But the Nets have to get another big to better use him defensively. Having him defend a guy like Nurkic is wasting his talents and asking for fouls or injury. – 11:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Maybe Ben Simmons found something during that caning the #Nets took in Sacramento. He’s definitely looked not only more spry, but more aggressive and willing to attack. – 10:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons has six points already and is actually looking for his offense around the rim. Gives the Nets a completely different look when that happens.
The problem for the Nets tonight is that they have no answer for Shaedon Sharpe. – 10:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What has gotten into Ben Simmons????
Breaking out the euro. pic.twitter.com/PliTX2ruHn – 10:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Good sign to see Ben Simmons aggressive again early.
Next step seems to be finishing up toward the rim rather than floaters or turnarounds.
Not sure if the lift is there though. – 10:41 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Blazers fans are booing Ben Simmons every time he touches the ball like he’s Raymond Felton or Hedo Turkoglu. Very strange. – 10:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Ben Simmons getting loud boos every time he touches the ball, for some reason. Didn’t realize there were this many Philly transplants in Portland. – 10:30 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
With @MoDakhil_NBA now and talking Ben Simmons and what we’re most worried about with him now moving forward.
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:50 PM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: KD on Simmons: “Incredible. I’m just happy for him because he’s been trying to get his form back, trying to figure his rhythm out. Tonight I think he did a good job just talking up, commanding the offense, commanding the team on the defensive side of the ball. He was incredible.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / November 18, 2022
Nets Daily: From NetsPR. Ben Simmons (12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one turnover) has recorded his first double-double as a Net. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / November 18, 2022
Merely a week into the season, the Brooklyn Nets were confronted with an on-court dilemma. The starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Nicolas Claxton wasn’t working. Through four games, the Nets were a minus-35 during their 49 minutes together. The lack of floor-spacing between Simmons and Claxton, in conjunction with Simmons’ incredibly slow start following a yearlong hiatus, bogged down the offense (89.9 offensive rating). -via SB Nation / November 16, 2022
