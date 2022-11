Bucks 62, 76ers 55: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Bucks up 62-55 at the half. Maxey has 24 points and a (looked like) sprained ankle, the latter of which is far more important. No word yet on his status for the rest of the game. Embiid has 13 on 5-12 shooting. Bucks still shooting over 50% (52.1%) from the field and 8-17 from 3. – 8:45 PM