Bucks 62, 76ers 55: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-3) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (7-7) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 62, Philadelphia 76ers 55 (Q3 11:34)
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Cassidy Hubbarth said Tyrese Maxey is “currently getting an MRI.” And out for the game. – 9:00 PM
Cassidy Hubbarth said Tyrese Maxey is "currently getting an MRI." And out for the game. – 9:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Tyrese Maxey is out for the rest of the Sixers-Bucks game, per @CassidyHubbarth. – 8:59 PM
Tyrese Maxey is out for the rest of the Sixers-Bucks game, per @CassidyHubbarth. – 8:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Shake Milton starting in place of Maxey at the start of the second half. – 8:59 PM
Shake Milton starting in place of Maxey at the start of the second half. – 8:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey is not starting the second half. Sixers guard play the rest of the way is going to be, um, interesting. – 8:59 PM
Tyrese Maxey is not starting the second half. Sixers guard play the rest of the way is going to be, um, interesting. – 8:59 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No Maxey to start the second half, still no word on him from the team yet.
Looks like Shake will start in his place. – 8:59 PM
No Maxey to start the second half, still no word on him from the team yet.
Looks like Shake will start in his place. – 8:59 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
One obvious positive from first half: Giannis hit 4/6 fg outside the restricted area after a 1/21 slump over the previous 3 games. Now just needs to get his FT form back. – 8:56 PM
One obvious positive from first half: Giannis hit 4/6 fg outside the restricted area after a 1/21 slump over the previous 3 games. Now just needs to get his FT form back. – 8:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Bucks up 62-55 at the half. Maxey has 24 points and a (looked like) sprained ankle, the latter of which is far more important. No word yet on his status for the rest of the game. Embiid has 13 on 5-12 shooting. Bucks still shooting over 50% (52.1%) from the field and 8-17 from 3. – 8:45 PM
Bucks up 62-55 at the half. Maxey has 24 points and a (looked like) sprained ankle, the latter of which is far more important. No word yet on his status for the rest of the game. Embiid has 13 on 5-12 shooting. Bucks still shooting over 50% (52.1%) from the field and 8-17 from 3. – 8:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Bucks 62, Sixers 55.
Giannis has 15-9-3 to lead Milwaukee, while Tyrese Maxey – who was sensational in the first half – had 24-4-5 on 9-12 shooting before leaving late in the half with a left leg injury. – 8:45 PM
Halftime: Bucks 62, Sixers 55.
Giannis has 15-9-3 to lead Milwaukee, while Tyrese Maxey – who was sensational in the first half – had 24-4-5 on 9-12 shooting before leaving late in the half with a left leg injury. – 8:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Bucks 62, Sixers 55. Sixers fell behind by as many as 13 but got back into it because of Maxey’s stellar half (24-4-5) and hot three-point shooting. Maxey appeared to tweak his ankle/foot at the end of the half, however, so we’ll see if he returns. – 8:45 PM
Halftime: Bucks 62, Sixers 55. Sixers fell behind by as many as 13 but got back into it because of Maxey's stellar half (24-4-5) and hot three-point shooting. Maxey appeared to tweak his ankle/foot at the end of the half, however, so we'll see if he returns. – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
62-55 #Bucks at the half in Philly. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 15 points, 9 rebounds while Bobby Portis is on his way to his 10th double-double with 13 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:44 PM
62-55 #Bucks at the half in Philly. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 15 points, 9 rebounds while Bobby Portis is on his way to his 10th double-double with 13 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Korkmaz, Harden, Harris out, Maxey, rolled an ankle. Sixers need 2 weeks off. – 8:43 PM
Korkmaz, Harden, Harris out, Maxey, rolled an ankle. Sixers need 2 weeks off. – 8:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Maxey at half:
24 PTS
4 REB
5 AST
Already his second 20-point half this season pic.twitter.com/MaHd05rY5f – 8:43 PM
Tyrese Maxey at half:
24 PTS
4 REB
5 AST
Already his second 20-point half this season pic.twitter.com/MaHd05rY5f – 8:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Shake Milton took a foul to get Maxey out of the game. Maxey going right to the locker room. Very solemn atmosphere as soon as Maxey didn’t just simply walk it off. – 8:42 PM
Shake Milton took a foul to get Maxey out of the game. Maxey going right to the locker room. Very solemn atmosphere as soon as Maxey didn't just simply walk it off. – 8:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That’s the last thing the Sixers need: Tyrese Maxey turned his left ankle pretty bad on that drive to the hoop and then headed back to the locker room.
Spectacular half from him: 24 points on 9-12 shooting and 5 assists. Kept the Sixers within striking distance all half. – 8:42 PM
That’s the last thing the Sixers need: Tyrese Maxey turned his left ankle pretty bad on that drive to the hoop and then headed back to the locker room.
Spectacular half from him: 24 points on 9-12 shooting and 5 assists. Kept the Sixers within striking distance all half. – 8:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyrese Maxey let out a “God damn” as he hopped up the ramp on his left leg. He shot his free throws, but then checked out of the game and went straight back to Philadelphia’s locker room. He’ll be done for at least the first half. – 8:42 PM
Tyrese Maxey let out a "God damn" as he hopped up the ramp on his left leg. He shot his free throws, but then checked out of the game and went straight back to Philadelphia's locker room. He'll be done for at least the first half. – 8:42 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey heads back to the locker room. Was clearly in a lot of pain #Sixers – 8:42 PM
Tyrese Maxey heads back to the locker room. Was clearly in a lot of pain #Sixers – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyrese Maxey went right to the locker room after his free throws – he sort of hopped up the first section of seats after turning his ankle on that play headed to the basket. – 8:42 PM
Tyrese Maxey went right to the locker room after his free throws – he sort of hopped up the first section of seats after turning his ankle on that play headed to the basket. – 8:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey went back to the locker room with 1:34 left in the half. – 8:42 PM
Maxey went back to the locker room with 1:34 left in the half. – 8:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey clearly in pain as he ran/limped up the steps behind the basket. He’s had a tremendous half, with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. – 8:41 PM
Maxey clearly in pain as he ran/limped up the steps behind the basket. He's had a tremendous half, with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. – 8:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey is really limping after being fouled on that last layup attempt. Seems to be favoring his left ankle. He’s headed to the line, and I don’t see a sub ready to check in, but something to monitor. – 8:41 PM
Tyrese Maxey is really limping after being fouled on that last layup attempt. Seems to be favoring his left ankle. He's headed to the line, and I don't see a sub ready to check in, but something to monitor. – 8:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Maxey just ran up the middle of the fan section under the Sixers’ basket with a pretty significant limp and screamed in frustration. Still has a pretty pronounced limp. – 8:41 PM
Maxey just ran up the middle of the fan section under the Sixers' basket with a pretty significant limp and screamed in frustration. Still has a pretty pronounced limp. – 8:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey pretty animated as he tries to limp off the pain following that foul. Some four-letter words not suitable for broadcast have been yelled. – 8:41 PM
Maxey pretty animated as he tries to limp off the pain following that foul. Some four-letter words not suitable for broadcast have been yelled. – 8:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Even with Embiid coming back for those minutes, the Sixers were -2 in the 5 minutes Giannis was resting in this second quarter. That’s a pretty significant missed opportunity. – 8:37 PM
Even with Embiid coming back for those minutes, the Sixers were -2 in the 5 minutes Giannis was resting in this second quarter. That's a pretty significant missed opportunity. – 8:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks were up 8 – 43-35 – when Giannis Antetokounmpo left the floor with 7:30 left in the second quarter.
They are now up, 56-46, with 2:33 left in the first half as Antetokounmpo comes back on the floor.
Even with Embiid out there, the Bucks added two points to their lead. – 8:36 PM
Bucks were up 8 – 43-35 – when Giannis Antetokounmpo left the floor with 7:30 left in the second quarter.
They are now up, 56-46, with 2:33 left in the first half as Antetokounmpo comes back on the floor.
Even with Embiid out there, the Bucks added two points to their lead. – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez gets the member’s bounce that Jordan Nwora didn’t – #Bucks lead 56-46. Lopez has 11 points, 2 blocks and 2 assists. – 8:35 PM
Brook Lopez gets the member's bounce that Jordan Nwora didn't – #Bucks lead 56-46. Lopez has 11 points, 2 blocks and 2 assists. – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Some boos for the #76ers as they’ve turned it over and given up a couple offensive boards to the #Bucks. – 8:33 PM
Some boos for the #76ers as they've turned it over and given up a couple offensive boards to the #Bucks. – 8:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey putting together another unreal first half:
18 PTS / 7-10 fg / 2-3 3fg / 5 AST
(with 5 mins til halftime) – 8:30 PM
Tyrese Maxey putting together another unreal first half:
18 PTS / 7-10 fg / 2-3 3fg / 5 AST
(with 5 mins til halftime) – 8:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
George Hill going to the Milwaukee locker room. Looked like he was holding his hand and trying to pull his finger (yes, I know, I know). Something to monitor. – 8:30 PM
George Hill going to the Milwaukee locker room. Looked like he was holding his hand and trying to pull his finger (yes, I know, I know). Something to monitor. – 8:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Second time this season the #Bucks have given up a technical to the other team for two delay of games. – 8:28 PM
Second time this season the #Bucks have given up a technical to the other team for two delay of games. – 8:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers are allowing a boatload of open 3s, just like the first time these two teams played. Bucks are 7-of-11 and lead 46-36 with about seven left in the second. – 8:28 PM
Sixers are allowing a boatload of open 3s, just like the first time these two teams played. Bucks are 7-of-11 and lead 46-36 with about seven left in the second. – 8:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey is single-handedly keeping the Sixers in striking distance. He’s up to 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including a couple nice makes off the bounce. – 8:22 PM
Maxey is single-handedly keeping the Sixers in striking distance. He's up to 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including a couple nice makes off the bounce. – 8:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
This morning, Jrue Holiday spoke about what it felt like to sit out four games — and what he needed to do to get back into a rhythm after a practice and some shootarounds.
⬇️
Live coverage: #Bucks vs. #76ers at Wells Fargo Center jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:22 PM
This morning, Jrue Holiday spoke about what it felt like to sit out four games — and what he needed to do to get back into a rhythm after a practice and some shootarounds.
⬇️
Live coverage: #Bucks vs. #76ers at Wells Fargo Center jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday checks in for the #Bucks to start the second quarter. – 8:18 PM
Jrue Holiday checks in for the #Bucks to start the second quarter. – 8:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Bucks 33, Sixers 24.
Predictably, Philly is getting most of its offense from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (combined 17 points). Giannis had 11 and 5 to lead the Bucks, who are shooting 59 percent from the field (including 5-for-9 from 3). – 8:17 PM
After 1: Bucks 33, Sixers 24.
Predictably, Philly is getting most of its offense from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (combined 17 points). Giannis had 11 and 5 to lead the Bucks, who are shooting 59 percent from the field (including 5-for-9 from 3). – 8:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers down 34-24 at the end of 1. Giannis (11) and Bobby Portis (9) lead the way for Milwaukee, with Maxey (10) and Embiid (7) doing the bulk of the work for the Sixers. Milwaukee’s shooting 59.1% from the field and 5-9 from 3, and have allowed the Sixers to grab just 1 o-board. – 8:16 PM
Sixers down 34-24 at the end of 1. Giannis (11) and Bobby Portis (9) lead the way for Milwaukee, with Maxey (10) and Embiid (7) doing the bulk of the work for the Sixers. Milwaukee's shooting 59.1% from the field and 5-9 from 3, and have allowed the Sixers to grab just 1 o-board. – 8:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bucks 34, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Bucks shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and 5-of-9 from deep. Bucks also have a 12-6 rebounding advantage on the undersized Sixers. Maxey has 10-2-2. Giannis with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 5 boards. – 8:15 PM
Bucks 34, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Bucks shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and 5-of-9 from deep. Bucks also have a 12-6 rebounding advantage on the undersized Sixers. Maxey has 10-2-2. Giannis with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 5 boards. – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyrese Maxey is gifted three free throws by George Hill with a tenth of a second left. He makes two, so the #Bucks lead 34-24 after one in Philadelphia. – 8:15 PM
Tyrese Maxey is gifted three free throws by George Hill with a tenth of a second left. He makes two, so the #Bucks lead 34-24 after one in Philadelphia. – 8:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
George Hill just committed one of the dumber fouls you’ll ever see, running right into Tyrese Maxey on a heave 3 at the end of the first quarter. Gifted Philly 3 points. – 8:13 PM
George Hill just committed one of the dumber fouls you'll ever see, running right into Tyrese Maxey on a heave 3 at the end of the first quarter. Gifted Philly 3 points. – 8:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid with the swat – View now in the NBA App – nba.shar.estori.es/clip/b1d76202-… – 8:08 PM
Joel Embiid with the swat – View now in the NBA App – nba.shar.estori.es/clip/b1d76202-… – 8:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed getting set to check in. Rivers sticking with him after struggling the last couple games. – 8:08 PM
Paul Reed getting set to check in. Rivers sticking with him after struggling the last couple games. – 8:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook Lopez. Blocking Machine.
Forever a part of Bucks history. pic.twitter.com/VRvAX0Pxgr – 8:03 PM
Brook Lopez. Blocking Machine.
Forever a part of Bucks history. pic.twitter.com/VRvAX0Pxgr – 8:03 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After the season opener, I wrote about how well Brook Lopez defended Joel Embiid at @TheAthletic.
Lopez just blocked him on back-to-back attempts again. theathletic.com/3715784/2022/1… – 8:02 PM
After the season opener, I wrote about how well Brook Lopez defended Joel Embiid at @TheAthletic.
Lopez just blocked him on back-to-back attempts again. theathletic.com/3715784/2022/1… – 8:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Somebody send me a video of that Jevon Carter lob/three-pointer! – 8:01 PM
Somebody send me a video of that Jevon Carter lob/three-pointer! – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang in for the Sixers for the first time tonight. In case you missed his latest Inquirer diary from earlier today:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:00 PM
Georges Niang in for the Sixers for the first time tonight. In case you missed his latest Inquirer diary from earlier today:

inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:00 PM
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 8:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Now MarJon Beauchamp tries to shoot a three…but it’s so short Bobby Portis just catches it and puts it in. #Bucks up 20-15. – 7:58 PM
Now MarJon Beauchamp tries to shoot a three…but it's so short Bobby Portis just catches it and puts it in. #Bucks up 20-15. – 7:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook has passed @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 7th All-Time Blocks in Bucks history.
🍾 @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/ZuElQZRKls – 7:57 PM
Brook has passed @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 7th All-Time Blocks in Bucks history.
🍾 @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/ZuElQZRKls – 7:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter is given a three-pointer on that “lob” – #Bucks lead 18-12 now. – 7:56 PM
Jevon Carter is given a three-pointer on that "lob" – #Bucks lead 18-12 now. – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter accidentally throws a lob to Giannis into the net from just inside the three-point line. He had a runner in Milwaukee the other night that also looked like it was supposed to be a lob that went in. #Bucks lead the #76ers 17-12 in the early going. – 7:54 PM
Jevon Carter accidentally throws a lob to Giannis into the net from just inside the three-point line. He had a runner in Milwaukee the other night that also looked like it was supposed to be a lob that went in. #Bucks lead the #76ers 17-12 in the early going. – 7:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like himself for the first time in November. He’s 3-for-4 for 8 points to start. Joel Embiid is 3-for-5 for 7 points. – 7:53 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like himself for the first time in November. He's 3-for-4 for 8 points to start. Joel Embiid is 3-for-5 for 7 points. – 7:53 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔 MLS Coach of the Year, JIM CURTIN! 🔔
@TISSOT | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/qQkiBlWRii – 7:53 PM
🔔 MLS Coach of the Year, JIM CURTIN! 🔔
@TISSOT | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/qQkiBlWRii – 7:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Giannis got Joel pretty bad once. And Joel just returned the favor. – 7:52 PM
Giannis got Joel pretty bad once. And Joel just returned the favor. – 7:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid responded to Giannis getting him with the shoulder fake by spike-blocking a Giannis layup to get the Sixers out in transition. – 7:52 PM
Embiid responded to Giannis getting him with the shoulder fake by spike-blocking a Giannis layup to get the Sixers out in transition. – 7:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Well, this one has been awesome so far. Giannis and Joel going toe-to-toe, with each taking turns winning.
Giannis shook Embiid and threw down a massive dunk on one possession – only for Embiid, a couple minutes later, to emphatically stuff Giannis at the rim on a layup. – 7:52 PM
Well, this one has been awesome so far. Giannis and Joel going toe-to-toe, with each taking turns winning.
Giannis shook Embiid and threw down a massive dunk on one possession – only for Embiid, a couple minutes later, to emphatically stuff Giannis at the rim on a layup. – 7:52 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
We already got Embiid packing Giannis at the rim and Giannis making Embiid dance 1-on-1, this is gonna be a good one – 7:52 PM
We already got Embiid packing Giannis at the rim and Giannis making Embiid dance 1-on-1, this is gonna be a good one – 7:52 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
3 minutes into this one and it’s Joel Embiid (7) vs Giannis (5), just as we all expected.
Giannis had the more memorable points, though, with his driving dunk after Embiid switched onto him.
10-9 Sixers in the early going here in what’s been a good start to this one. – 7:51 PM
3 minutes into this one and it’s Joel Embiid (7) vs Giannis (5), just as we all expected.
Giannis had the more memorable points, though, with his driving dunk after Embiid switched onto him.
10-9 Sixers in the early going here in what’s been a good start to this one. – 7:51 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid follows a 59-point night with the first 7 points for the Sixers tonight. – 7:50 PM
Joel Embiid follows a 59-point night with the first 7 points for the Sixers tonight. – 7:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
P.J. Tucker starting on Giannis again, and picks up his first foul a minute into the game. – 7:47 PM
P.J. Tucker starting on Giannis again, and picks up his first foul a minute into the game. – 7:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Here’s hoping Bucks-Sixers Round 2 is as fun as the first time around, when it came down to the final seconds.
This, time, though, lots of injuries on both sides, including no James Harden or Tobias Harris for Philly, while Jrue Holiday is likely to come off the bench for MKE. – 7:46 PM
Here’s hoping Bucks-Sixers Round 2 is as fun as the first time around, when it came down to the final seconds.
This, time, though, lots of injuries on both sides, including no James Harden or Tobias Harris for Philly, while Jrue Holiday is likely to come off the bench for MKE. – 7:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
who decided the Bucks were going to wear blue jerseys against the Sixers of all teams, I need to have a chat with them – 7:46 PM
who decided the Bucks were going to wear blue jerseys against the Sixers of all teams, I need to have a chat with them – 7:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The national-local side-by-side TV broadcast means we’ve got @katetscott, @LisaByington AND @heydb on the Sixers-Bucks call tonight! 🙌
Loved writing last season about Kate and Lisa’s historic broadcast: inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 7:31 PM
The national-local side-by-side TV
Loved writing last season about Kate and Lisa’s historic broadcast: inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 7:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On the court, the #Bucks go big to start in Philly – Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Brook Lopez start with MarJon Beauchamp and Jevon Carter. – 7:30 PM
On the court, the #Bucks go big to start in Philly – Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Brook Lopez start with MarJon Beauchamp and Jevon Carter. – 7:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#76ers recognize #Bucks scout Ron Stewart, who passed away recently. pic.twitter.com/ETwsgAuA4r – 7:28 PM
#76ers recognize #Bucks scout Ron Stewart, who passed away recently. pic.twitter.com/ETwsgAuA4r – 7:28 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
George Hill shares his pregame thoughts on the Sixers with @DaveKoehnPxP on the #Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/qcCbQ – 7:12 PM
George Hill shares his pregame thoughts on the Sixers with @DaveKoehnPxP on the #Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/qcCbQ – 7:12 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Danuel House
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/paKW9b48XF – 7:05 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Danuel House
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/paKW9b48XF – 7:05 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris will not play tonight because of left hip soreness.
Starters:
Maxey, Melton, House, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:04 PM
Tobias Harris will not play tonight because of left hip soreness.
Starters:
Maxey, Melton, House, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris is out tonight with left hip soreness.
Starters: Maxey, Melton, House, Tucker, Embiid – 7:01 PM
Tobias Harris is out tonight with left hip soreness.
Starters: Maxey, Melton, House, Tucker, Embiid – 7:01 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) is out. Sixers will start Maxey, Melton, House, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:00 PM
Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) is out. Sixers will start Maxey, Melton, House, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rich Flex comes on while Embiid is warming up, in case you were wondering if he was leaning into the bit. – 6:54 PM
Rich Flex comes on while Embiid is warming up, in case you were wondering if he was leaning into the bit. – 6:54 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
The reigning East Player of the Week gets warm ahead of Sixers-Bucks: pic.twitter.com/c5szAFScLg – 6:54 PM
The reigning East Player of the Week gets warm ahead of Sixers-Bucks: pic.twitter.com/c5szAFScLg – 6:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wes Matthews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds left to help lift the Bucks over the Sixers, 90-88 in the season opener.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/vsGXCwZ5v8 – 6:43 PM
Wes Matthews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds left to help lift the Bucks over the Sixers, 90-88 in the season opener.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/vsGXCwZ5v8 – 6:43 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Bucks announce that longtime scout Ron Stewart died. He was a classic behind-the-scenes guy and always enjoyable to have conversations with him. pic.twitter.com/MbIik716k6 – 6:38 PM
Bucks announce that longtime scout Ron Stewart died. He was a classic behind-the-scenes guy and always enjoyable to have conversations with him. pic.twitter.com/MbIik716k6 – 6:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Ron Stewart, a highly respected and adored longtime team scout. pic.twitter.com/S2kdBg6fIJ – 6:30 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Ron Stewart, a highly respected and adored longtime team scout. pic.twitter.com/S2kdBg6fIJ – 6:30 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Can’t get enough of Brook and Jordan’s offensive explosion on Wednesday? We got ya covered with the calls from @DaveKoehnPxP and the #Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/6B3Gt – 6:20 PM
Can’t get enough of Brook and Jordan’s offensive explosion on Wednesday? We got ya covered with the calls from @DaveKoehnPxP and the #Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/6B3Gt – 6:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Mike Budenholzer is hopeful that Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday will play tonight. – 6:05 PM
Mike Budenholzer is hopeful that Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday will play tonight. – 6:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Some teams reportedly expressing trade interest in 76ers Matisse Thybulle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/18/som… – 5:54 PM
Some teams reportedly expressing trade interest in 76ers Matisse Thybulle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/18/som… – 5:54 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) is still questionable. He didn’t take part in much of shootaround. – 5:48 PM
Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) is still questionable. He didn’t take part in much of shootaround. – 5:48 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris was not able to participate in much of shootaround today. Harris is listed questionable with a sore left hip. – 5:47 PM
Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris was not able to participate in much of shootaround today. Harris is listed questionable with a sore left hip. – 5:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers asked what Tobias Harris did at shootaround today: “Not much”
Status still up in the air for the game tonight – 5:47 PM
Doc Rivers asked what Tobias Harris did at shootaround today: “Not much”
Status still up in the air for the game tonight – 5:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the cutest sixers fan has arrived! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/B9ZXsYWPTu – 5:34 PM
the cutest sixers fan has arrived! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/B9ZXsYWPTu – 5:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joel Embiid has scored 101 points his last two games…what will Giannis Antetokounmpo and the #Bucks handle the #76ers star tonight? pic.twitter.com/sexHyvc9Mn – 5:34 PM
Joel Embiid has scored 101 points his last two games…what will Giannis Antetokounmpo and the #Bucks handle the #76ers star tonight? pic.twitter.com/sexHyvc9Mn – 5:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gilbert Arenas says the two players who remind him most of himself in today’s game are Damian Lillard and James Harden. He said if he had to choose one player to take the last shot, it’s Dame with “Luka as a close second.” – 5:01 PM
Gilbert Arenas says the two players who remind him most of himself in today’s game are Damian Lillard and James Harden. He said if he had to choose one player to take the last shot, it’s Dame with “Luka as a close second.” – 5:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Philadelphia:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment – 4:47 PM
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Philadelphia:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment – 4:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has been upgraded to probable to play for the #Bucks tonight in Philadelphia. We’ll see if that sticks when Mike Budenholzer meets the media here in a little bit. – 4:45 PM
Jrue Holiday has been upgraded to probable to play for the #Bucks tonight in Philadelphia. We’ll see if that sticks when Mike Budenholzer meets the media here in a little bit. – 4:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Trying to apply some context, for better or worse, to the Rudy Gobert experience thus far
– Learning where to and where not to give Rudy the ball on O
– Guarding Embiid in the Embiid-Gobert matchup
– The Ant-Gobert PnR tweet
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
open.spotify.com/episode/3TGxnR… – 4:40 PM
Trying to apply some context, for better or worse, to the Rudy Gobert experience thus far
– Learning where to and where not to give Rudy the ball on O
– Guarding Embiid in the Embiid-Gobert matchup
– The Ant-Gobert PnR tweet
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
open.spotify.com/episode/3TGxnR… – 4:40 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Two-way player Julian Champagnie has been transferred from Delaware and is available for the #Sixers tonight – 4:30 PM
Two-way player Julian Champagnie has been transferred from Delaware and is available for the #Sixers tonight – 4:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/yT1UDCECcW – 4:04 PM
tale of the tape.
🔒@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/yT1UDCECcW – 4:04 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Aleksandar Vezenkov is looking like the favorite to win Euroleague MVP this season.
The Nets traded his draft rights in the James Harden deal. pic.twitter.com/tv7kEU7viR – 3:50 PM
Aleksandar Vezenkov is looking like the favorite to win Euroleague MVP this season.
The Nets traded his draft rights in the James Harden deal. pic.twitter.com/tv7kEU7viR – 3:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Furkan Korkmaz suffers left knee injury, misses opportunity to make mark on #Sixers rotation inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:33 PM
Furkan Korkmaz suffers left knee injury, misses opportunity to make mark on #Sixers rotation inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 100 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/GQfiOua9zv – 2:02 PM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 100 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/GQfiOua9zv – 2:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Bucks are w/out Pat Connaughton (right calf strain), Joe Ingles (left knee ACL surgery), Wes Matthews (right hamstring strain) & Khris Middleton (left wrist ligament surgery). Jrue Holiday is questionable (right ankle sprain) & Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain) is probable. – 1:55 PM
The #Bucks are w/out Pat Connaughton (right calf strain), Joe Ingles (left knee ACL surgery), Wes Matthews (right hamstring strain) & Khris Middleton (left wrist ligament surgery). Jrue Holiday is questionable (right ankle sprain) & Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain) is probable. – 1:55 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers added Tobias Harris to the injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup against the #Bucks. He is questionable with hip soreness – 1:48 PM
The #Sixers added Tobias Harris to the injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup against the #Bucks. He is questionable with hip soreness – 1:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Checking in on the rumor mill for the first time this season, and it should probably come as no surprise Tobias Harris was the first Sixers name to pop up: phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 1:47 PM
Checking in on the rumor mill for the first time this season, and it should probably come as no surprise Tobias Harris was the first Sixers name to pop up: phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 1:47 PM
