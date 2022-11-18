Bucks vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 18, 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $16,353,283 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $21,779,682 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

