Celtics 38, Pelicans 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 18, 2022



Game streams

The Boston Celtics (12-3) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Boston Celtics 38, New Orleans Pelicans 25 (Q1 00:07)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
But basketball and the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/xtIWOup5Oz9:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics open 9-of-13 from 3-point range. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White didn’t even catch it clean and he still buried it. – 9:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Celtics are already 9-13 on 3s with 2 minutes left in the 1st – 9:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
12 point 1Q for Al Horford. Pels forgetting about him. – 9:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Yeah, the 3 point shooting is something the Celtics do. Gotta have more cohesion on defense (and offense too since the Pels have looked disorganized) – 8:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Al Horford’s career-high for 3pt makes is six. He has four makes in the 1Q vs. #Pelicans. #Celtics8:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford off to a blazing hot start.. 4-4 already from 3 with 2:43 to go in the 1st quarter – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Malcolm Brogdon has made his return to the Celtics lineup. – 8:56 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
#It‘searlybut….Celtics are on pace for 42 3-pointers. – 8:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Something seems to be up with Grant Williams physically. – 8:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
BI vs Jayson Tatum is always a fun matchup. Both guys look locked in early on in this one. – 8:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics already have 24 points midway through the 1Q. – 8:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Tatum had hit that one… – 8:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram’s 3-ball has been on 🔥 since the start of the season and he’s hit his first two attempts tonight. – 8:50 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Celtics have scored 120-plus pts six times during their eight-game winning streak and at least 109 every night. Boston creating a lot of quality looks early and 4/6 from three-point range – 8:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ho-hum, Celtics open the game shooting 77 percent against a top-10 defense. – 8:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Don’t know if this is usual in New Orleans, but the #Pelicans PA person ain’t even announcing #Celtics baskets. It’s like total silence after BOS hoops. But he’s fully engaged with the #Pelicans score. – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Very few guys can break Herb Jones ankles the way Jayson Tatum just did on that drive. – 8:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
They’re going at Jaylen swithes on Valanciunas. In fact, a lot of JV in the early going for NOLA. I’m sure Boston will live with his post up rather than watch CJ or Ingram get going – 8:45 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Go-Go lead the Celtics 82-77 after 3. – 8:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics and Pelicans have two of the best offenses in the NBA.
95-90 game incoming! – 8:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado giving ⁦@adaniels33⁩ some love.
Hey, he knows a good hat when he sees one.
Now someone needs to talk ⁦@JoelMeyersNBA⁩ into putting his on — there was one in his hands! pic.twitter.com/sb3sV9O9NF8:23 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Pelicans starters:
Jonas Valanciunas
Trey Murphy III
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
C.J. McCollum – 8:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With Zion Williamson missing his third straight, Trey Murphy III will start for the Pelicans against the Celtics. In 6 starts this season, Trigga’s averages are 🔥
15.7 points
5.3 rebounds
3.0 3s
1.5 steals
54.8 FG%
48.6 3PT%
100 FT% https://t.co/ceddYAVFgC pic.twitter.com/4lgK88PIS08:03 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:01 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go leads the Maine Celtics 59-50 at halftime.
• Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr lead the team with 11. Jaime Echenique has 10.
Go-Go shot 42.2% in the half. – 7:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Courtside with @Jake Madison ahead of tonight’s tip (with Brandon Ingram warming up) pic.twitter.com/RuvAhNygLN7:41 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Maine Celtics after one quarter of play, 30-23
Johnny Davis 7
Jordan Schakel 6
Vernon Carey 7
Go-Go shot 45.8% in the quarter. – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No Zion Williamson for the Pelicans tonight. – 7:11 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Derrick White will start again.
Malcolm Brogdon will come off the bench.
Marcus Smart remains out (ankle swelling has not gone down). – 7:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out. Will miss a third straight game. “It’s a bruise. It’s not feeling good enough for him to go out and play tonight.” – 6:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will be out again tonight against Boston, per Willie Green.
It’ll be the third straight game he’s missed. – 6:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Zion Williamson is OUT tonight for #Pelicans. #Celtics. – 6:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is OUT tonight, per Willie Green. – 6:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Zion Williamson is out tonight – 6:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will not play tonight. – 6:49 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Willie Green says Zion is OUT tonight against the Celtics. – 6:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Should hear about Zion’s status shortly from NOLA. – 6:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Statistically, these #Celtics are one of the best offenses ever relative to the rest of the league when they played, @Michael Pina said on @DomeTheory #99.
Fun chat for some pre-game listening before C’s take on another high-powered O in #NOLA tonight: https://t.co/pQaHqj6kcG pic.twitter.com/zpptUgG51Y6:35 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @Dan Favale
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6
📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn
🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u5:13 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM5:09 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
New @BostonSportsBSJ notebook coming tomorrow. ICYMI last week, a fun story on the #Pistons from the #Celtics‘ playoff run: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/11/nba…4:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Crew breaks down the home win over Toronto, the two road wins at New York and Washington and the battle at Boston. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/ZXuGsVxPsl
Spotify | https://t.co/RJmflVS2dz
Apple | https://t.co/w6JTxBUf84 pic.twitter.com/u7El84lUzC4:28 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last game in New Orleans, Brandon Clarke played 33 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.39 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/GEeIqtxni14:17 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG on under three 3-point attempts per game:
32.3 — SGA
24.3 — AD
24.1 — DeMar
23.5 — Zion pic.twitter.com/XfbgrZ5bKr4:05 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: The Golden State Warriors have avoided hard decisions every other dynasty (Showtime, Jordan’s Bulls, Bird’s Celtics) had to face. Looks like it’s coming their way now sports.yahoo.com/is-it-time-for…3:57 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is out tonight – 3:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Another fun @PodcastPelicans episode as we get ready for Friday’s big #Pelicans home game vs. @Boston Celtics. @Will Guillory joined us to discuss the matchup, as well as the recent quality play of Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum: https://t.co/6P0delHRGf pic.twitter.com/NmbJWcnUo33:07 PM

#Pelicans | @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/sZB2TAgMQ73:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Highest TS% this season:
76.7 — Grant Williams
71.0 — Larry Nance Jr
70.1 — Bol Bol
70.1 — Steph Curry
Steph is averaging more PPG than the first 3 combined. pic.twitter.com/spTQ4NN2a22:42 PM



