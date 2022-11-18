Celtics 38, Pelicans 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (12-3) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022
Boston Celtics 38, New Orleans Pelicans 25 (Q1 00:07)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White didn’t even catch it clean and he still buried it. – 9:00 PM
Derrick White didn’t even catch it clean and he still buried it. – 9:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Yeah, the 3 point shooting is something the Celtics do. Gotta have more cohesion on defense (and offense too since the Pels have looked disorganized) – 8:58 PM
Yeah, the 3 point shooting is something the Celtics do. Gotta have more cohesion on defense (and offense too since the Pels have looked disorganized) – 8:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Al Horford’s career-high for 3pt makes is six. He has four makes in the 1Q vs. #Pelicans. #Celtics – 8:58 PM
Al Horford’s career-high for 3pt makes is six. He has four makes in the 1Q vs. #Pelicans. #Celtics – 8:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford off to a blazing hot start.. 4-4 already from 3 with 2:43 to go in the 1st quarter – 8:58 PM
Al Horford off to a blazing hot start.. 4-4 already from 3 with 2:43 to go in the 1st quarter – 8:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
That Ingram footwork…sheeeesh pic.twitter.com/m4tfyls9fB – 8:56 PM
That Ingram footwork…sheeeesh pic.twitter.com/m4tfyls9fB – 8:56 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
BI vs Jayson Tatum is always a fun matchup. Both guys look locked in early on in this one. – 8:53 PM
BI vs Jayson Tatum is always a fun matchup. Both guys look locked in early on in this one. – 8:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram’s 3-ball has been on 🔥 since the start of the season and he’s hit his first two attempts tonight. – 8:50 PM
Brandon Ingram’s 3-ball has been on 🔥 since the start of the season and he’s hit his first two attempts tonight. – 8:50 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Celtics have scored 120-plus pts six times during their eight-game winning streak and at least 109 every night. Boston creating a lot of quality looks early and 4/6 from three-point range – 8:48 PM
Celtics have scored 120-plus pts six times during their eight-game winning streak and at least 109 every night. Boston creating a lot of quality looks early and 4/6 from three-point range – 8:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ho-hum, Celtics open the game shooting 77 percent against a top-10 defense. – 8:47 PM
Ho-hum, Celtics open the game shooting 77 percent against a top-10 defense. – 8:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Don’t know if this is usual in New Orleans, but the #Pelicans PA person ain’t even announcing #Celtics baskets. It’s like total silence after BOS hoops. But he’s fully engaged with the #Pelicans score. – 8:47 PM
Don’t know if this is usual in New Orleans, but the #Pelicans PA person ain’t even announcing #Celtics baskets. It’s like total silence after BOS hoops. But he’s fully engaged with the #Pelicans score. – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Very few guys can break Herb Jones ankles the way Jayson Tatum just did on that drive. – 8:47 PM
Very few guys can break Herb Jones ankles the way Jayson Tatum just did on that drive. – 8:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
They’re going at Jaylen swithes on Valanciunas. In fact, a lot of JV in the early going for NOLA. I’m sure Boston will live with his post up rather than watch CJ or Ingram get going – 8:45 PM
They’re going at Jaylen swithes on Valanciunas. In fact, a lot of JV in the early going for NOLA. I’m sure Boston will live with his post up rather than watch CJ or Ingram get going – 8:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics and Pelicans have two of the best offenses in the NBA.
95-90 game incoming! – 8:38 PM
Celtics and Pelicans have two of the best offenses in the NBA.
95-90 game incoming! – 8:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado giving @adaniels33 some love.
Hey, he knows a good hat when he sees one.
Now someone needs to talk @JoelMeyersNBA into putting his on — there was one in his hands! pic.twitter.com/sb3sV9O9NF – 8:23 PM
Jose Alvarado giving @adaniels33 some love.
Hey, he knows a good hat when he sees one.
Now someone needs to talk @JoelMeyersNBA into putting his on — there was one in his hands! pic.twitter.com/sb3sV9O9NF – 8:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:04 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Pelicans starters:
Jonas Valanciunas
Trey Murphy III
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
C.J. McCollum – 8:04 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Pelicans starters:
Jonas Valanciunas
Trey Murphy III
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
C.J. McCollum – 8:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With Zion Williamson missing his third straight, Trey Murphy III will start for the Pelicans against the Celtics. In 6 starts this season, Trigga’s averages are 🔥
15.7 points
5.3 rebounds
3.0 3s
1.5 steals
54.8 FG%
48.6 3PT%
100 FT% https://t.co/ceddYAVFgC pic.twitter.com/4lgK88PIS0 – 8:03 PM
With Zion Williamson missing his third straight, Trey Murphy III will start for the Pelicans against the Celtics. In 6 starts this season, Trigga’s averages are 🔥
15.7 points
5.3 rebounds
3.0 3s
1.5 steals
54.8 FG%
48.6 3PT%
100 FT% https://t.co/ceddYAVFgC pic.twitter.com/4lgK88PIS0 – 8:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:01 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:01 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go leads the Maine Celtics 59-50 at halftime.
• Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr lead the team with 11. Jaime Echenique has 10.
Go-Go shot 42.2% in the half. – 7:58 PM
The Capital City Go-Go leads the Maine Celtics 59-50 at halftime.
• Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr lead the team with 11. Jaime Echenique has 10.
Go-Go shot 42.2% in the half. – 7:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Courtside with @Jake Madison ahead of tonight’s tip (with Brandon Ingram warming up) pic.twitter.com/RuvAhNygLN – 7:41 PM
Courtside with @Jake Madison ahead of tonight’s tip (with Brandon Ingram warming up) pic.twitter.com/RuvAhNygLN – 7:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s school for Larry’s auction:
Benjamin Franklin High School
Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey from tonight’s game:
https://t.co/xrVtpWCPIT pic.twitter.com/B3LxOgXQCM – 7:34 PM
Tonight’s school for Larry’s auction:
Benjamin Franklin High School
Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey from tonight’s game:
https://t.co/xrVtpWCPIT pic.twitter.com/B3LxOgXQCM – 7:34 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Maine Celtics after one quarter of play, 30-23
Johnny Davis 7
Jordan Schakel 6
Vernon Carey 7
Go-Go shot 45.8% in the quarter. – 7:30 PM
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Maine Celtics after one quarter of play, 30-23
Johnny Davis 7
Jordan Schakel 6
Vernon Carey 7
Go-Go shot 45.8% in the quarter. – 7:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Stay fly on a Friday 🏀
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/FgpXMU2ack – 7:25 PM
Stay fly on a Friday 🏀
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/FgpXMU2ack – 7:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
keepin warm 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/z1FJ3kawy6 – 7:05 PM
keepin warm 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/z1FJ3kawy6 – 7:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Derrick White will start again.
Malcolm Brogdon will come off the bench.
Marcus Smart remains out (ankle swelling has not gone down). – 7:02 PM
Derrick White will start again.
Malcolm Brogdon will come off the bench.
Marcus Smart remains out (ankle swelling has not gone down). – 7:02 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Our goal in tonight’s game is to match the physicality that New Orleans brings to the table. pic.twitter.com/2b3UJdWRY2 – 6:56 PM
Our goal in tonight’s game is to match the physicality that New Orleans brings to the table. pic.twitter.com/2b3UJdWRY2 – 6:56 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out. Will miss a third straight game. “It’s a bruise. It’s not feeling good enough for him to go out and play tonight.” – 6:50 PM
Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out. Will miss a third straight game. “It’s a bruise. It’s not feeling good enough for him to go out and play tonight.” – 6:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will be out again tonight against Boston, per Willie Green.
It’ll be the third straight game he’s missed. – 6:49 PM
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will be out again tonight against Boston, per Willie Green.
It’ll be the third straight game he’s missed. – 6:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is OUT tonight, per Willie Green. – 6:49 PM
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is OUT tonight, per Willie Green. – 6:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Willie Green says Zion (Right Foot Contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game vs the Celtics – 6:49 PM
Willie Green says Zion (Right Foot Contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game vs the Celtics – 6:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will not play tonight. – 6:49 PM
Willie Green says Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will not play tonight. – 6:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:45 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Statistically, these #Celtics are one of the best offenses ever relative to the rest of the league when they played, @Michael Pina said on @DomeTheory #99.
Fun chat for some pre-game listening before C’s take on another high-powered O in #NOLA tonight: https://t.co/pQaHqj6kcG pic.twitter.com/zpptUgG51Y – 6:35 PM
Statistically, these #Celtics are one of the best offenses ever relative to the rest of the league when they played, @Michael Pina said on @DomeTheory #99.
Fun chat for some pre-game listening before C’s take on another high-powered O in #NOLA tonight: https://t.co/pQaHqj6kcG pic.twitter.com/zpptUgG51Y – 6:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Don’t miss out!
Open the app, go to contests in the fanzone, and play Courtside Challenge now!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/ObLxnkKMwa – 6:30 PM
Don’t miss out!
Open the app, go to contests in the fanzone, and play Courtside Challenge now!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/ObLxnkKMwa – 6:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Previewing tonight’s big home game vs. the Celtics!
🎙: @ErinESummers
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/ZERPluapgN – 6:11 PM
Previewing tonight’s big home game vs. the Celtics!
🎙: @ErinESummers
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/ZERPluapgN – 6:11 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @Dan Favale
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6
📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn
🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @Dan Favale
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6
📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn
🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
New @BostonSportsBSJ notebook coming tomorrow. ICYMI last week, a fun story on the #Pistons from the #Celtics‘ playoff run: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/11/nba… – 4:42 PM
New @BostonSportsBSJ notebook coming tomorrow. ICYMI last week, a fun story on the #Pistons from the #Celtics‘ playoff run: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/11/nba… – 4:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Crew breaks down the home win over Toronto, the two road wins at New York and Washington and the battle at Boston. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/ZXuGsVxPsl
Spotify | https://t.co/RJmflVS2dz
Apple | https://t.co/w6JTxBUf84 pic.twitter.com/u7El84lUzC – 4:28 PM
The Crew breaks down the home win over Toronto, the two road wins at New York and Washington and the battle at Boston. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/ZXuGsVxPsl
Spotify | https://t.co/RJmflVS2dz
Apple | https://t.co/w6JTxBUf84 pic.twitter.com/u7El84lUzC – 4:28 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last game in New Orleans, Brandon Clarke played 33 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.39 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/GEeIqtxni1 – 4:17 PM
During the last game in New Orleans, Brandon Clarke played 33 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.39 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/GEeIqtxni1 – 4:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG on under three 3-point attempts per game:
32.3 — SGA
24.3 — AD
24.1 — DeMar
23.5 — Zion pic.twitter.com/XfbgrZ5bKr – 4:05 PM
Most PPG on under three 3-point attempts per game:
32.3 — SGA
24.3 — AD
24.1 — DeMar
23.5 — Zion pic.twitter.com/XfbgrZ5bKr – 4:05 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The Golden State Warriors have avoided hard decisions every other dynasty (Showtime, Jordan’s Bulls, Bird’s Celtics) had to face. Looks like it’s coming their way now sports.yahoo.com/is-it-time-for… – 3:57 PM
New for @YahooSports: The Golden State Warriors have avoided hard decisions every other dynasty (Showtime, Jordan’s Bulls, Bird’s Celtics) had to face. Looks like it’s coming their way now sports.yahoo.com/is-it-time-for… – 3:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#Pelicans up to 3️⃣ wins in a row – back in action tonight vs Boston!
#WBD | @StackwellCap pic.twitter.com/ZEFeuAp4oS – 3:31 PM
#Pelicans up to 3️⃣ wins in a row – back in action tonight vs Boston!
#WBD | @StackwellCap pic.twitter.com/ZEFeuAp4oS – 3:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Another fun @PodcastPelicans episode as we get ready for Friday’s big #Pelicans home game vs. @Boston Celtics. @Will Guillory joined us to discuss the matchup, as well as the recent quality play of Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum: https://t.co/6P0delHRGf pic.twitter.com/NmbJWcnUo3 – 3:07 PM
Another fun @PodcastPelicans episode as we get ready for Friday’s big #Pelicans home game vs. @Boston Celtics. @Will Guillory joined us to discuss the matchup, as well as the recent quality play of Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum: https://t.co/6P0delHRGf pic.twitter.com/NmbJWcnUo3 – 3:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We had questions. Devonte’ had 24 seconds.
#Pelicans | @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/sZB2TAgMQ7 – 3:00 PM
We had questions. Devonte’ had 24 seconds.
#Pelicans | @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/sZB2TAgMQ7 – 3:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Get updated on what happened at shootaround today ⬇️
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 2:57 PM
Get updated on what happened at shootaround today ⬇️
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 2:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest TS% this season:
76.7 — Grant Williams
71.0 — Larry Nance Jr
70.1 — Bol Bol
70.1 — Steph Curry
Steph is averaging more PPG than the first 3 combined. pic.twitter.com/spTQ4NN2a2 – 2:42 PM
Highest TS% this season:
76.7 — Grant Williams
71.0 — Larry Nance Jr
70.1 — Bol Bol
70.1 — Steph Curry
Steph is averaging more PPG than the first 3 combined. pic.twitter.com/spTQ4NN2a2 – 2:42 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.