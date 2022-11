Celtics 38, Pelicans 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Another fun @PodcastPelicans episode as we get ready for Friday’s big #Pelicans home game vs. @Boston Celtics @Will Guillory joined us to discuss the matchup, as well as the recent quality play of Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum: https://t.co/6P0delHRGf

New for ⁦ @YahooSports ⁩: The Golden State Warriors have avoided hard decisions every other dynasty (Showtime, Jordan’s Bulls, Bird’s Celtics) had to face. Looks like it’s coming their way now sports.yahoo.com/is-it-time-for…

During the last game in New Orleans, Brandon Clarke played 33 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.39 MPH.#FedExPlayerTracker | @Brandon Clarke

The Crew breaks down the home win over Toronto, the two road wins at New York and Washington and the battle at Boston. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.YouTube | https://t.co/ZXuGsVxPsl Spotify | https://t.co/RJmflVS2dz Apple | https://t.co/w6JTxBUf84

Statistically, these #Celtics are one of the best offenses ever relative to the rest of the league when they played, @Michael Pina said on @DomeTheory #99.Fun chat for some pre-game listening before C’s take on another high-powered O in #NOLA tonight: https://t.co/pQaHqj6kcG

Willie Green says Zion (Right Foot Contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game vs the Celtics – 6:49 PM

Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will be out again tonight against Boston, per Willie Green.It’ll be the third straight game he’s missed. – 6:49 PM

Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out. Will miss a third straight game. “It’s a bruise. It’s not feeling good enough for him to go out and play tonight.” – 6:50 PM

Our goal in tonight’s game is to match the physicality that New Orleans brings to the table. pic.twitter.com/2b3UJdWRY2

Derrick White will start again.Malcolm Brogdon will come off the bench.Marcus Smart remains out (ankle swelling has not gone down). – 7:02 PM

The Capital City Go-Go lead the Maine Celtics after one quarter of play, 30-23Johnny Davis 7Jordan Schakel 6Vernon Carey 7Go-Go shot 45.8% in the quarter. – 7:30 PM

The Capital City Go-Go leads the Maine Celtics 59-50 at halftime.• Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr lead the team with 11. Jaime Echenique has 10.Go-Go shot 42.2% in the half. – 7:58 PM

With Zion Williamson missing his third straight, Trey Murphy III will start for the Pelicans against the Celtics. In 6 starts this season, Trigga’s averages are 🔥15.7 points5.3 rebounds3.0 3s1.5 steals54.8 FG%48.6 3PT%100 FT% https://t.co/ceddYAVFgC

Jose Alvarado giving ⁦@adaniels33⁩ some love.Hey, he knows a good hat when he sees one.Now someone needs to talk ⁦@JoelMeyersNBA⁩ into putting his on — there was one in his hands! pic.twitter.com/sb3sV9O9NF

Celtics and Pelicans have two of the best offenses in the NBA.95-90 game incoming! – 8:38 PM

They’re going at Jaylen swithes on Valanciunas. In fact, a lot of JV in the early going for NOLA. I’m sure Boston will live with his post up rather than watch CJ or Ingram get going – 8:45 PM

Very few guys can break Herb Jones ankles the way Jayson Tatum just did on that drive. – 8:47 PM

Don’t know if this is usual in New Orleans, but the #Pelicans PA person ain’t even announcing #Celtics baskets. It’s like total silence after BOS hoops. But he’s fully engaged with the #Pelicans score. – 8:47 PM

Celtics have scored 120-plus pts six times during their eight-game winning streak and at least 109 every night. Boston creating a lot of quality looks early and 4/6 from three-point range – 8:48 PM

Brandon Ingram’s 3-ball has been on 🔥 since the start of the season and he’s hit his first two attempts tonight. – 8:50 PM

BI vs Jayson Tatum is always a fun matchup. Both guys look locked in early on in this one. – 8:53 PM

Al Horford off to a blazing hot start.. 4-4 already from 3 with 2:43 to go in the 1st quarter – 8:58 PM

Al Horford’s career-high for 3pt makes is six. He has four makes in the 1Q vs. #Pelicans

Yeah, the 3 point shooting is something the Celtics do. Gotta have more cohesion on defense (and offense too since the Pels have looked disorganized) – 8:58 PM

