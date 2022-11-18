Celtics vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $14,886,611 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $16,412,432 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

