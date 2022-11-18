Celtics vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Celtics vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Celtics vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 18, 2022- by

By |

The Boston Celtics play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $14,886,611 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $16,412,432 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jake Madison
@NOLAJake
So @John Karalis and I record a crossover episode IN PERSON, and my internet goes out. Will link to Locked On Celtics as soon as I can and hopefully I can get my own version up soon. I guess Cox doesn’t work when it’s cold? – 2:11 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home