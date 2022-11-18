Darius Garland on reason for Cavs' five-game losing streak: We stopped playing defense

Danny Cunningham: #Cavs point guard Darius Garland was asked what has led to the team’s current five-game losing streak: “We stopped playing defense.”
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs point guard Darius Garland was asked what has led to the team’s current five-game losing streak:
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland said at shootaround this morning that the vibes around the team are “still immaculate.” – 11:35 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Maybe it’s worth something, maybe it’s worth nothing, but Caris LeVert is not in a wine colored practice uniform. Garland, Mobley, Allen, Mitchell, and Lamar Stevens all are for the #Cavs. – 10:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
50-point games this season:
Garland
Embiid
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
For #Cavs: Garland, 23pts, 8-20FG, 5-9 3ptFG, team-hi 8asst, 4reb, stl, blk; Mitchell, 23pts, 7-19FG, 3-9 3ptFG, 3asst, 2stl; Mobley, 20pts, 9-14FG, 7reb, 2asst, 2blk, stl; Stevens, 10pts, 2-3 3ptFG, 5reb, game-hi 4blk. – 10:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Think this lineup of Neto, Okoro, Diakite, Mobley, and RoLo is waiving the white flag for the #Cavs. Mitchell and Garland both played 34 minutes with the team down 109-91. – 10:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
MarJon Beauchamp has had a tough night with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland — but really, most are going to have that issue with that pair. #Bucks lead 100-91 with 7:13 to go in regulation. – 10:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Looks like Jevon Carter has moved over to Donovan Mitchell while MarJon Beauchamp is on Darius Garland. – 9:26 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Good one cooking in Milwaukee – five ties, five lead-changes – Bucks up at the break, 61-60; MIL bench, 28pts, CLE, 7; CLE, 52%FG, 50% 3ptFG: Mitchell, 18pts, 6-10FG, 2-5 3ptFG, 2asst, 2stl; Garland, 15pts, 4-7 3ptFG, 5asst; Mobley, 12pts, 5-10FG, 2reb, Stevens, 5pts, 2blk. pic.twitter.com/6avKkQEGze – 9:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Bucks 61-60 at the half. Mitchell has 18, Garland has 15, and Mobley has 12. They’ve done a good job on Antetokounmpo defensively, but the Bucks have made nine 3-pointers and have 14 2nd chance points. – 9:11 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs trio of Darius Garland (15), Donovan Mitchell (18) and Evan Mobley (12) scored 45 of team’s 60 first-half points. We go into the break with the Bucks somehow leading by one in a game Cavs were ahead for 19 of the 24 minutes. – 9:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks lead the #Cavs 61-60 at the break. Brook Lopez has 18 points, Jordan Nwora 10.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have combined for 31 of the #Cavs 54 points.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (16) and Darius Garland (15) have combined for 31 of the team’s first 45 points. That seems good. – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Darius Garland is up to 15 points off a couple of threes – #Cavs lead the #Bucks 45-37. – 8:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Bucks after 1q 37-34. Donovan Mitchell with 16 points already and Darius Garland has 7 points and 4 assists. Milwaukee has knocked down 7 3-pointers already. – 8:39 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was an awesome pass by Garland to LeVert in transition. LeVert’s hustle made everyone else look like they were running on .75 speed. – 8:20 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs will start Mitchell, Garland, LeVert, Stevens and E. Mobley tonight vs. Milwaukee
Jarrett Allen is OUT with a non-COVID illness. Dean Wade will miss his 3rd straight game with right knee soreness.
Cavs Live coming up at 7:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 7:20 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade Value Rankings: Cavs in the Top 100
10. Donovan Mitchell
13. Evan Mobley
30. Darius Garland
50. Jarrett Allen
That is GOOD.
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs guard Darius Garland says that the vibes around the team are “still immaculate” despite the five-game losing streak. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / November 18, 2022
Clutch Points: Only six players have achieved a 50-10-5 feat of this magnitude in NBA history 👀 👨🍳 Steph Curry ⌚ Damian Lillard ☁ Kyrie Irving 4️⃣ Klay Thompson 🧔 James Harden 🕺 Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/XHIRW6rZH6 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 14, 2022
NBA on ESPN: Darius Garland has 51 points — 27 of them in the fourth quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AqjSJqWZQb -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / November 13, 2022
