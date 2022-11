Execs eyeing Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee

Marc Stein: The Hornets say Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to the lineup tonight against the Nets. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 5, 2022

Gordon Hayward is listed as out for tomorrow’s game against Indiana and Dennis Smith Jr. is doubtful. – 5:05 PM

Hornets doing a great job drawing the shot blocker on drives and finding Mason Plumlee in the dunker spot so far – 7:16 PM

