Execs eyeing Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee

Point guard Terry Rozier, forward Gordon Hayward and center Mason Plumlee are three guys executives around the league are eyeing in Charlotte, and would-be contenders teams like the Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, Suns, and Lakers are expected to inquire should those players be put on the market.
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Mason Plumlee revenge dunk on Turner after getting posterized himself the possession earlier, fun stuff – 8:03 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets doing a great job drawing the shot blocker on drives and finding Mason Plumlee in the dunker spot so far – 7:16 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets skid is finally over after a wire-to-wire victory in Orlando.
“We wanted to start this week off right with a win,” Terry Rozier said, “and that’s what we did.”
Takeaways from their win, including a teaching moment and LaMelo gutting it out.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 8:58 AM
“Hayward (currently out with a shoulder injury) is a gamble because it’s been five years since he was actually healthy,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “But he’s only got one year after this one (at $31.5 million) and there are teams that probably need to take a gamble if they’re going to win a title—Dallas is one, and Miami. He’d be a good fit in Milwaukee or Phoenix, too, even New York. He has some versatility to his game. But again, can he stay on the floor? Is he worth the risk? -via Heavy.com / November 18, 2022
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs list Jarrett Allen (non-COVID illness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Charlotte. Dean Wade is doubtful (knee). Charlotte will be without LaMelo Ball (ankle). Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) are both doubtful. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / November 17, 2022
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at MIA 11/12 Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is questionable LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out -via Twitter @HornetsPR / November 11, 2022
Hornets players Cody Martin and Mason Plumlee visited patients at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital on October 24th 2022, reprising the team’s traditional Halloween-themed appearance for the first time since October 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. -via NBA.com / October 31, 2022
Plumlee and Martin dressed in Monsters Inc. costumes – Mike and Sully, respectively – and were joined by Hugo as they went room-to-room to deliver Halloween gift bags to children and their families. -via NBA.com / October 31, 2022
Marc Stein: The Hornets say Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to the lineup tonight against the Nets. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 5, 2022
Rod Boone: Steve Clifford said Terry Rozier will start tonight and play as many minutes as he can without pushing himself too much. Said they’ll keep checking with him to see where’s he’s at physically. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 5, 2022
